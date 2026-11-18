Following the Federal Trade Commission's 2026 warning letters and price transparency guidance for auto dealers, SmartBuyerAI lets consumers review the fees, add-ons and financing terms in a dealer's offer before they sign.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / SmartBuyerAI (https://www.smartbuyerai.com) is offering car shoppers a way to check a dealership purchase offer line by line against the price they were quoted or saw advertised. The service reviews the vehicle price, dealer fees, add-on products, trade-in value and financing terms in an uploaded offer and returns an itemized report within minutes.

The service comes as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) increases its focus on how auto dealers advertise vehicle prices. In 2026, the agency sent warning letters to dealership groups, published price transparency guidance for the auto industry and announced several settlements involving advertised prices.

FTC Focus on Advertised Vehicle Prices

On March 13, 2026, the FTC announced it had sent warning letters to 97 auto dealership groups nationwide (https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2026/03/ftc-warns-97-auto-dealership-groups-about-deceptive-pricing). The letters identified advertising practices the agency considers deceptive, including:

advertising a price that leaves out mandatory fees

advertising a price based on rebates or discounts not available to all consumers

leaving out an additional required down payment

conditioning the advertised price on dealer financing

requiring the purchase of items not included in the advertised price

advertising vehicles that are unavailable

On September 15, 2026, FTC staff published "Automobile Industry Pricing Transparency: FAQs" (https://www.ftc.gov/business-guidance/resources/automobile-industry-pricing-transparency-faqs). According to the FAQs, the advertised price of a vehicle should be the actual price any consumer can pay, excluding only charges the government requires, such as taxes, title and registration. Mandatory dealer fees, including document fees, are to be included in that price. The guidance also addresses discounts that only some buyers qualify for and optional add-on products.

The FTC has also announced settlements with dealerships over advertised prices this year, including a $4 million settlement with a Connecticut dealer in August and a proposed settlement with a Florida dealership group in October (https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2026/10/ftc-secures-settlement-auto-dealership-group-price-transparency-win-consumers). The FTC encourages consumers to report potential violations at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov.

How SmartBuyerAI Reviews an Offer

Shoppers upload a photo or PDF of a dealer's purchase offer at https://app.smartbuyerai.com. SmartBuyerAI compares the offer against automotive data and defined rules, then returns a SmartBuyer Score and a list of items the buyer may want to question or clarify before signing. The review covers the same areas the FTC guidance addresses:

Total price and dealer fees: each fee in the out-the-door price is listed separately, so buyers can compare the total with the price they were quoted or saw advertised

each fee in the out-the-door price is listed separately, so buyers can compare the total with the price they were quoted or saw advertised Add-on products: add-ons included in the offer are itemized, so buyers can ask which are optional

add-ons included in the offer are itemized, so buyers can ask which are optional Discounts and rebates: buyers can see which price reductions are applied to their offer

buyers can see which price reductions are applied to their offer Financing: loan terms and their total cost over the life of the loan

loan terms and their total cost over the life of the loan Trade-in: an independent estimate of the trade-in offer based on industry automotive data

SmartBuyerAI does not negotiate for the buyer or contact the dealer. The buyer makes all decisions. Uploaded files are deleted automatically after the review is complete.

"The FTC has made clear that the advertised price should be the price a consumer can actually pay," said Kevin Herlehy, Co-Founder, CEO and Architect of SmartBuyerAI. "After 26 years in dealership sales and finance, I know how many separate items go into a final offer. SmartBuyerAI lays each of those items out so buyers can compare the offer with the advertised price, ask informed questions and make their own decisions."

Customers have used SmartBuyerAI on purchases including the Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Mazda CX-5 and Subaru Outback. As of November 12, 2026, the average savings per transaction is $4,818.72. The figure updates daily as more real-time quotes are uploaded.

Pricing and Availability

SmartBuyerAI is available now at https://app.smartbuyerai.com.

Free SmartBuyer Scan: one vehicle offer, including the SmartBuyer Score, estimated potential savings and a summary of findings

one vehicle offer, including the SmartBuyer Score, estimated potential savings and a summary of findings SmartBuyer Annual: $99 per year, including multiple reviews for personal use, review of revised quotes, detailed explanations and ongoing purchase support

About SmartBuyerAI

SmartBuyerAI is an AI-powered platform that reviews dealership vehicle purchase offers for consumers before they sign. The company was co-founded by Kevin Herlehy, who has 26 years of experience in dealership sales and finance, and Dylan Herlehy. Learn more at https://www.smartbuyerai.com or follow SmartBuyerAI on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartbuyerai), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/smartbuyerai_official) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/share/1A46kBUKeQ/).

Media contact: Tom Haynes, CarPro Media, tom@carpro.com, 713-478-0765

SOURCE: CarPro

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/smartbuyerai-gives-car-buyers-an-itemized-check-of-dealer-offers-as-ftc-steps-up-price-t-1253178