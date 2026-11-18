Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has introduced a regulatory framework designed to promote the integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS) with existing solar photovoltaic installations. The initiative reflects Taiwan's growing emphasis on grid stability, renewable energy optimization, and the development of a more flexible electricity system. The guidelines, issued on November 6, 2024, establish a competitive bidding and capacity allocation mechanism for eligible solar power facilities seeking to incorporate battery storage. Under the new framework, existing grid-connected ...

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