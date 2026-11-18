Personalized checkout experiences lift conversion by 4.2% and increase buyers by 3%, resulting in significant additional revenue for publishers

Appcharge, the leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) payments platform for mobile games, today launched its Checkout Experimentation Lab, which lets tailored checkout experiences be tested and served to each segment of a publisher's player base. Early results show personalized checkouts increase conversion rates by 4.2% and the number of buyers by 3%, resulting in a substantial uplift in publisher revenue.

Mobile games personalize almost every part of the player experience, from offers and levels to pricing. Checkout has stayed the exception, as most studios still show every player the same payment screen. That leaves room for game studios and app developers selling directly to their users to stand out at the moment of purchase.

The Checkout Experimentation Lab was created as research suggests that offering too many options makes people less likely to decide. Appcharge data shows that 97.7% of players who pay with a specific method use it at least twice more. In addition, the data shows that in some countries the market share of a specific payment method is as high as 80%. So, if it is already known how a player wants to pay, asking them to choose again should only add friction.

Appcharge's data-centric approach to checkout means it constantly tests its own assumptions on live traffic and uses what it learns to make small improvements that compound over time. For publishers operating at scale, gains of a few percent quickly turn into significant revenue. In one test, Appcharge simplified its checkout to reduce the number of decision points. On average, conversion stayed flat and deposit per depositor fell. Broken down by segment, the results looked very different. Conversion among first-time buyers rose 18.3%, while it dipped 1.4% among repeat buyers. The results split again by device, payment method, and country.

"The average was hiding the real story," said Fanny Beili, VP Product at Appcharge. "What helps a first-time buyer on Android in Berlin can slow down a weekly buyer on iOS in Ohio. There is no single perfect checkout, so we needed a way to find the right one for each player and keep testing as behavior changes. Our goal is to run the highest-converting checkout in mobile games, and that means never assuming we've perfected it."

The Checkout Experimentation Lab lets Appcharge integrate A/B testing into the checkout page, with each test isolating a single assumption. Winning variants can then be served by segment, including first-time and returning buyers, device, country, and payment method.

For a studio processing $20m in annual DTC revenue, the 4.2% uplift in conversion rate equates to $840,000 in additional revenue each year. The Lab builds on the updated Checkout Appcharge launched in February 2026 and is delivered through its Merchant of Record platform, which handles payments, tax, compliance, fraud and disputes for publishers.

ENDS

About Appcharge

Appcharge is a direct-to-consumer (DTC) monetization and payments platform for app developers in mobile gaming and beyond. Hundreds of mobile games run on Appcharge, which processes over $1 billion in annual DTC transactions. Partners get fully customizable web stores, player retention tools, and gamified shopping experiences, all backed by global payments infrastructure with local payment methods, local currencies, and full Merchant of Record coverage. Led by industry veterans from Rovio, Huuuge Games, Moon Active, and Playstudios, Appcharge is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with offices in Helsinki, London, Seoul, California, Beijing, and Istanbul. For more information, visit appcharge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261118190371/en/

Contacts:

Media

Nick Morris, Head of Communications nick.mo@appcharge.com +44 (0)777 553 1593