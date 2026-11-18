FITUR 2027 to Expand with Two New Halls, Strengthening Its Commitment to Sustainability and Technology

The International Tourism Trade Fair will expand its exhibition footprint to eleven halls, reinforcing its position as the global marketplace for the tourism industry.

Specialization remains a core pillar of FITUR, with its 47th edition once again bringing together initiatives focused on sustainability, talent, inclusion and technological transformation.

MADRID, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FITUR 2027, the International Tourism Trade Fair organized by IFEMA MADRID, will take place from 20 to 24 January 2027, with Puerto Rico as Partner Country, in an edition defined by growth, specialization and innovation across the tourism sector. With the addition of two new exhibition halls, the event will further expand its scale and capacity, responding to growing demand from destinations, tourism businesses and industry professionals worldwide.

As the sector continues to evolve, FITUR remains a leading platform for destination promotion, knowledge exchange and business networking. The 2026 edition welcomed 255,000 attendees, including 155,000 industry professionals and 100,000 public visitors. More than 10,000 companies from 161 countries participated, generating an economic impact of €505 million for Madrid.

During the trade days, from 20 to 22 January, experts from around the world will discuss current and future tourism trends, share best practices, present the latest technological tools and establish business agreements. On 23 and 24 January, FITUR will open its doors to the general public, bringing destinations closer to travellers and celebrating tourism in all its forms.

Innovation, AI and Sustainability Take Centre Stage at FITUR 2027

Technological innovation, with AI playing an increasingly central role, alongside sustainability, will once again be among the key themes of FITUR 2027. For the second consecutive year, the Knowledge Hub will serve as the focal point for the discussions, ideas and trends driving transformation in the tourism industry.

Through its program and specialized content areas, FITUR will continue to promote tourism models that generate economic, social and environmental value while encouraging initiatives that support balanced destination development and long-term competitiveness.

FITUR 2027 Continues to Drive Sector Specialization

The exhibition will be organized by geographical regions, including Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Spain, alongside a dedicated area for tourism businesses from around the world. It will also once again feature a range of specialized sections supporting key segments of the tourism industry.

These include FITUR Cruises, dedicated to blue tourism and committed to environmental sustainability, destination protection and positive community impact; FITUR LGBT+, a leading platform for one of tourism's most strategic and inclusive segments; FITUR Lingua, bringing together key stakeholders in language tourism; and FITUR Know-How & Export, a platform designed to support the internationalization and knowledge-sharing of tourism companies. In addition, FITUR Screen will showcase the opportunities arising from the relationship between the audiovisual industry and tourism; FITUR Sports will strengthen links between tourism and sport; and FITUR Talent will focus on talent development across the sector.

The event's specialist offering is further enhanced by FITUR Woman, promoting female leadership within tourism; FITUR 4all, dedicated to accessible and inclusive tourism; FITUR Experience, exploring evolving traveller expectations and behaviours; FITUR TechY, focused on technology, innovation and digital transformation; and the FITURNEXT Observatory, which showcases best practices that contribute to a more sustainable tourism industry.

With eleven exhibition halls, Puerto Rico as Partner Country and an increasingly specialized program, FITUR 2027 will offer a global overview of the tourism industry and its key challenges. Innovation, technology, knowledge-sharing and sustainability will define an edition focused on strengthening tourism competitiveness.

For more information, please visit the FITUR website

MEDIA CONTACT: Elena Valera: evalera@ifema.es. Lucas Farioli: lfarioli@ifema.es

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