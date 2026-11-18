Original-Research: K+S AG - from Parmantier & Cie. GmbH
Classification of Parmantier & Cie. GmbH to K+S AG
PRESS RELEASE
K+S: Parmantier & Cie. Research upgrades to Buy - €17.50 target
Valuation upgrade after share-price decline; approximately 35% upside to unchanged target
Frankfurt am Main, 18 November 2026. Parmantier & Cie. Research upgrades K+S from Hold to Buy, retaining its €17.50 price target. Against the €12.97 reference price, the Xetra close on 16 November 2026, this implies approximately 35% price upside and a 36% expected 12-month total return including the PCR dividend estimate.
The valuation upgrade follows the share-price decline from around €17 to €12-13. PCR sees a more attractive entry point into a cyclical recovery. The spring season is the next test: PCR expects high capacity utilisation, while Baltic logistics constraints may restrict effective supply. This is PCR's assessment, not K+S guidance.
PCR forecasts EBITDA of approximately €709m for 2027 and €810m for 2028, around 2% and 15% above Vara consensus dated 14 October 2026. K+S has not yet issued formal 2027 guidance. PCR expects the clearest cash-flow relief in 2029, following the completion of Werra 2060 planned for summer 2028.
The share purchase by CFO Dr. Jens Christian Keuthen and Rossmann's larger disclosed position provide additional context. Rossmann reported a combined position of 20.04%, comprising 7.98% in direct shares and 12.06% through instruments. PCR views this as a positive confidence signal, not evidence of intrinsic value.
Risks remain potash prices, farmer affordability, additional supply, project execution, energy costs and cash conversion.
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Parmantier & Cie. Research | René Parmantier
Independent, unsolicited and unpaid research. This release summarises the study and does not replace its full risk and conflict-of-interest disclosures or constitute personalised investment advice. Targets and forecasts are not guarantees.
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2437602 18.11.2026 CET/CEST