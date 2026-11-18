EQS-Ad-hoc: Stillwater Mining Company / Key word(s): Other

Stillwater Mining Company: OPTIONAL REDEMPTION NOTICE



18-Nov-2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF BONDHOLDERS. IF BONDHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD SEEK THEIR OWN FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVICE IMMEDIATELY FROM THEIR STOCKBROKER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL OR LEGAL ADVISER THIS NOTICE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW 18 November 2026 OPTIONAL REDEMPTION NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF THE USD500,000,000 4.250 PER CENT. GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2028 (THE "BONDS") ISSUED BY STILLWATER MINING COMPANY (THE "ISSUER") ISIN: XS2725834043 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Trustee and the holders of outstanding Bonds (the "Bondholders") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions") that the Issuer is exercising its option under Condition 7.2(a) to redeem all outstanding Bonds on 21 December 2026 (the "Optional Redemption Date") at their principal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest up to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date. The amount of accrued interest payable in respect of each Bond in the principal amount of USD200,000 on the Optional Redemption Date is USD 543.05. Bondholders are entitled to exercise Conversion Rights in accordance with Condition 6.1 by delivering a Conversion Notice to the specified office of the Principal Paying, Transfer and Conversion Agent during its usual business hours. The last day on which Conversion Rights may be exercised by Bondholders is 11 December 2026. It is Sibanye Stillwater Limited's (the "Company") intention as of the date hereof to satisfy all exercises of their Conversion Right by the Bondholders by the issue and delivery of new (rather than existing) Ordinary Shares. Neither the Issuer nor the Company is providing any tax advice to the Bondholders who are urged to consult their own professional advisers with respect to possible tax consequences under the laws of the jurisdictions that apply to them or in respect of exercise of Conversion Rights with respect to the Bonds and issuance of Ordinary Shares. However, it is the Company's understanding that the South African Securities Transfer Tax (implemented from 1 July 2008 under the Securities Transfer Tax Act, No. 25 of 2007, together with the Securities Transfer Tax Administration Act, No. 26 of 2007) does not apply to the issuance and delivery of new Ordinary Shares. As at the date of this Optional Redemption Notice, the Conversion Price is USD 1.2533 per Ordinary Share of Sibanye Stillwater Limited. On 17 November 2026 (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Optional Redemption Notice) the aggregate principal amount of Bonds outstanding was USD 500,000,000.00 and the Closing Price of one Ordinary Share of Sibanye Stillwater Limited was ZAR 36.7000 (or approximately USD 2.1674 calculated using an exchange rate of USD 1 = ZAR 16.9328). This is an Optional Redemption Notice. Capitalised terms used in this Notice and not defined herein shall have the same meaning given to them in the Conditions. For further information please contact:

Issuer Stillwater Mining Company Constantia Office Park, Bridgeview House, Building 11,

Corner 14th Avenue and Hendrik Potgieter Road,

Weltevreden Park, Gauteng, South Africa, 1709 Attn: Charl Keyter Email: Charl.Keyter@SibanyeStillwater.com Tel: +27 82 305 4508 Principal Paying, Transfer and Conversion Agent The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch 160 Queen Victoria Street London EC4V 4LA United Kingdom Email: CONVTRAN@bnymellon.com Tel: +44 1202 689566 IMPORTANT NOTICE The early redemption of the Bonds cannot be accepted in any jurisdiction where such redemption would be prohibited or restricted by applicable law, or by residents of such jurisdictions. No document related to the exercise of the early redemption option can be transmitted, directly or indirectly, in any such jurisdictions, or to such persons. The Optional Redemption Notice does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of a purchase or a purchase order of securities in any jurisdiction. The Bonds have not been or will not be registered under US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and the Bonds may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. None of the Issuer, the Guarantors, their respective boards of directors or management, makes any recommendation as to whether Bondholders should or should not exercise their Conversion Rights. Bondholders must satisfy themselves concerning the tax, legal, currency and other economic considerations relevant to the exercise of the Conversion Rights and make their own decision as to whether to exercise their Conversion Rights and, if so, with respect to how many Bonds. In doing so, Bondholders should consult their own financial, legal and tax advisors, and read carefully and evaluate the information in the Conditions and the Optional Redemption Notice.



End of Inside Information



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