AI data centers are changing the duty cycle expected of battery energy storage. Alongside conventional requirements for backup capacity and renewable-energy integration, operators must manage rapid load changes associated with high-density computing. A single battery architecture is unlikely to meet every requirement efficiently. The distinction begins with response time. At the source-grid interface, storage can support renewable integration, demand management, and frequency regulation. Within power-distribution systems, batteries must sustain high output during short interruptions. At server-rack ...

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