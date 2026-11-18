Partnership combines Atlas Mice with Athenova's novel oncology target and expertise in astatine-211-based therapies to accelerate new cancer treatments to the clinic

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / AbTherx, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company accelerating the discovery of next-generation antibody therapeutics, today announced a licensing agreement with Athenova Therapeutics (Athenova), a privately held company based in France developing innovative astatine-211-based targeted alpha therapies against novel oncology targets. Under the agreement, Athenova will use AbTherx's Atlas Full Human Diversity Mice to discover fully human antibodies for its conjugate programs.

Athenova receives full development and commercialization rights to antibodies discovered under the license in exchange for research payments, development milestones, and royalties on net sales. The agreement adds to a growing base of Atlas Platform licensees, ranging from virtual biotechs to top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

"Our focus is simple: build the best antibody discovery technologies and license both the technologies and antibodies discovered using them," said Justin Mika, Chief Executive Officer of AbTherx. "Whether organizations choose to deploy Atlas Mice in-house, collaborate with our team, or leverage our global network of service providers, we offer the flexibility to support antibody discovery in the way that best fits their needs. Athenova is a great example of how we are giving a focused startup access to best-in-class antibody discovery technology through a European service organization, with flexible licensing terms that help it move from target to lead asset in a capital-efficient manner, without unnecessary friction."

"At Athenova, our ambition is to develop next-generation targeted alpha therapies using astatine-211, a promising alpha-emitting radionuclide, for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. Access to high-quality, fully human antibodies is a critical step in developing these innovative radiopharmaceuticals. AbTherx provides us with world-class antibody discovery technology, access through a European research partner, and startup-friendly business terms that allow us to focus our resources on advancing our therapeutic candidates toward the clinic," said Adrien Reymond, Managing Director of Athenova Therapeutics.

About the Atlas Platform

Atlas Mice represent a large step forward in human transgenic mouse technologies for antibody discovery. Atlas Mouse strains available for license include Full Human Diversity (FHD), Common Light Chain (cLC), and Heavy Chain Antibody (HCAb). Every strain was engineered to deliver improved output over legacy transgenic technologies and a clear freedom-to-operate position. Licensees can run Atlas Mouse discovery in-house or through a global network of service organizations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About AbTherx

AbTherx is a California-based biotechnology company advancing the next generation of antibody therapeutics. By leveraging its proprietary Atlas Transgenic Technologies, the company enables the rapid identification of highly diverse, high-quality, and developable therapeutic candidates for the industry's most challenging drug targets. Built on the deep experience of an industry-leading scientific team, AbTherx's Atlas Mouse Platform empowers drug developers to reliably deliver innovative medicines to unlock difficult targets with speed and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

About Athenova Therapeutics

Founded in 2026 and based in Nantes, France, Athenova Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation targeted alpha therapies for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. The company focuses on astatine-211 (²¹¹At), a promising alpha-emitting radionuclide offering significant potential for precision cancer treatment. By combining highly specific targeting molecules with the powerful, short-range radiation emitted by astatine-211, Athenova aims to selectively destroy cancer cells while limiting damage to surrounding healthy tissues. Building on strong scientific expertise and collaborations with leading academic and industrial partners, the company is advancing innovative radiopharmaceutical programs to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology.

AbTherx Media Contact

Stacey Borders

stacey@abtherx.com

Athenova Therapeutics Media Contact

Elise Berthoud

elise.berthoud@athenova-therapeutics.com

SOURCE: AbTherx, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/abtherx-licenses-atlastm-platform-to-athenova-therapeutics-for-next-generation-target-1253348