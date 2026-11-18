SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKH Group Limited ("ZKH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZKH), a leading maintenance, repair, and operations ("MRO") procurement service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Operational and Financial Highlights



Third Quarter

2025 2026 Change

(in thousand RMB, except for number of customers, percentage and basis

points ("bps")) GMV[1] 2,622,901 3,255,848 24.1 % Number of Customers [2] 70,800 78,174 10.4 % Net Revenues 2,328,354 2,752,879 18.2 % Gross Profit 390,177 478,491 22.6 %

% of GMV 14.9 % 14.7 % -17.9bps

% of Net Revenues 16.8 % 17.4 % 62.4bps Operating (Loss)/Profit (32,338) 25,126 -

% of Net Revenues -1.4 % 0.9 % 230.2bps Non-GAAP EBITDA [3] (8,450) 55,382 -

% of Net Revenues -0.4 % 2.0 % 237.5bps Net (Loss)/Profit (24,307) 42,375 -

% of Net Revenues -1.0 % 1.5 % 258.3bps Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss)/Profit[4] (14,074) 56,537 -

% of Net Revenues -0.6 % 2.1 % 265.8bps

Mr. Eric Long Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZKH, stated, "In the third quarter, we built on our first-half momentum, delivering our fastest year-over-year growth in GMV and revenue since our IPO. This growth was driven by new customer wins and a greater share of existing customers' spending, reflecting our continued market share gains in China's highly fragmented MRO market. Demand was especially robust in industries benefiting from China's manufacturing strength and the AI infrastructure build-out, such as nonferrous metals, semiconductors, machinery manufacturing, and utilities, where GMV grew by more than 40% year-over-year. At the customer level, GMV from SMEs on the ZKH platform maintained growth of approximately 30%, while growth among key accounts, including state-owned enterprises and leading private enterprises, accelerated to more than 20%.

We also made important progress on our AI strategy. We formally established our AI subsidiary, LingLong Intelligence, launched LingLong Insight 1.0, a lightweight on-the-edge industrial AI model that combines image and text understanding to support on-site material verification. This launch extends our offering into customers' on-site operations, creating opportunities to deepen customer relationships and cross-sell MRO solutions. With strong momentum heading into the fourth quarter, we are confident that we will deliver on the full-year growth and profitability targets we set at the start of the year. This will provide a strong foundation for our continued growth and scaled profitability in 2027."

Mr. Jerry Qian Wang, Chief Financial Officer of ZKH, added, "Building on our first-ever operating profit in the second quarter, we delivered further gains in profitability in the third quarter, driven by robust top-line growth and expanding operating leverage. GMV growth accelerated to 24.1% year-over-year, while gross margin on a GMV basis remained largely stable at 14.7%. We also maintained disciplined cost management while supporting continued business expansion. Operating expenses increased by 7.3% year-over-year, well below the pace of GMV growth, with operating expenses as a percentage of GMV declining to 13.9% from 16.1% in the same period of 2025. Together, these factors drove a significant improvement in our bottom line. Non-GAAP adjusted net profit turned positive from a year-ago loss and increased substantially on a sequential basis. For the first nine months of 2026, non-GAAP adjusted net profit exceeded RMB96 million. Our stronger earnings also helped drive meaningful year-over-year improvements in operating cash flow in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026. Looking ahead, our sustained growth momentum and improving profitability position us well to achieve our full-year financial targets and have further strengthened our confidence in our financial outlook for 2027."

[1] GMV is the total transaction value of orders placed on the Company's platform and shipped to customers, excluding taxes, net of the returned amount. [2] Customers are those that transacted with the Company during the reporting period, mainly comprised of enterprise customers in various industries. [3] Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net profit/(loss) before interest expenses, income tax expenses/(benefits) and depreciation and amortization expenses. [4] Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/profit is defined as net (loss)/profit excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Third Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

Business Momentum. Year-over-year growth in both GMV and revenue accelerated further in the third quarter, the fastest pace since the Company's IPO. GMV from SME customers on the ZKH platform maintained approximately 30% year-over-year growth, supported by customer wins across a broader range of industries. Growth in GMV from key accounts accelerated to more than 20% year-over-year, driven by higher average GMV per customer as the Company captured a greater share of customers' procurement spending.

Product Capabilities. Continued to broaden product offerings, with sellable SKUs exceeding 30 million as of quarter-end. Continued to strengthen capabilities in professional MRO categories, particularly electrical and automation products and industrial spare parts, with a focus on the semiconductor, communications and electronics, and new energy sectors. Private-label GMV grew by more than 30% year-over-year and accounted for approximately 10% of total GMV, contributing to gross margin improvement.

Fulfillment Network. Launched an intelligent transportation dispatch system that optimizes order allocation and improves vehicle loading rates. Added a service center warehouse in Lanzhou, expanding network coverage and strengthening service capabilities in northwestern China. Reduced fulfillment expenses as a percentage of revenue by 51 basis points year-over-year.

AI Capabilities. Advanced industrial AI capabilities and expanded commercialization. In September, LingLong Intelligence, the Company's AI subsidiary, launched LingLong Insight 1.0, a lightweight on-the-edge industrial multimodal AI model that enables on-site material identification and verification. The launch extends the Company's AI capabilities into customers' manufacturing workflows. Secured new customers in industries including automotive and electrical equipment manufacturing, while expanding relationships with existing customers to meet a broader range of their comprehensive needs. These engagements supported wider adoption of the Company's AI agents, including AI Materials Manager and Linglong Huisou, across materials data governance, intelligent procurement, and workflow coordination. Drove further efficiency gains through Company-wide AI adoption. Extended AI applications across the Company's workforce, generating productivity gains equivalent to an estimated 43,000 working hours during the quarter. Expanded the use of the Company's proprietary AI coding platform beyond R&D employees, enabling business teams to build and deploy their own workflow tools.

International Expansion. International GMV exceeded RMB160 million for the first nine months of 2026, generated by serving Chinese manufacturers expanding overseas and through online sales in the United States. The Company continued to strengthen its product offerings and supply chain capabilities, with an increasing focus on profitability.



Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net Revenues. Net revenues were RMB2,752.9 million (US$410.6 million), representing an increase of 18.2% from RMB2,328.4 million in the same period of 2025.





Third Quarter



2025 2026 Change



(in thousand RMB, except for percentage) Net Revenues

2,328,354 2,752,879 18.2 %

Net Product Revenues

2,274,027 2,680,038 17.9 %

Net Service Revenues

42,963 57,261 33.3 %

Other Revenues

11,364 15,580 37.1 %

Cost of Revenues. Cost of revenues was RMB2,274.4 million (US$339.2 million), representing an increase of 17.3% from RMB1,938.2 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin. Gross profit was RMB478.5 million (US$71.4 million), representing an increase of 22.6% from RMB390.2 million in the same period of 2025. Gross margin was 17.4%, compared with 16.8% in the same period of 2025.

Operating Expenses. Operating expenses were RMB453.4 million (US$67.6 million), up 7.3% from RMB422.5 million in the same period of 2025. Operating expenses were 16.5% of net revenues, compared with 18.1% in the same period of 2025.

Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses were RMB92.9 million (US$13.8 million), up 2.7% from RMB90.4 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to higher distribution expenses, partially offset by lower rental and property management fees. Fulfillment expenses were 3.4% of net revenues, compared with 3.9% in the same period of 2025.

Fulfillment expenses were RMB92.9 million (US$13.8 million), up 2.7% from RMB90.4 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to higher distribution expenses, partially offset by lower rental and property management fees. Fulfillment expenses were 3.4% of net revenues, compared with 3.9% in the same period of 2025. Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB159.4 million (US$23.8 million), up 9.2% from RMB145.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to higher employee benefits expenses and service fees. Sales and marketing expenses were 5.8% of net revenues, compared with 6.3% in the same period of 2025.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB159.4 million (US$23.8 million), up 9.2% from RMB145.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to higher employee benefits expenses and service fees. Sales and marketing expenses were 5.8% of net revenues, compared with 6.3% in the same period of 2025. Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB40.8 million (US$6.1 million), up 1.2% from RMB40.3 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to higher service fees, partially offset by lower employee benefits expenses. Research and development expenses were 1.5% of net revenues, compared with 1.7% in the same period of 2025.

Research and development expenses were RMB40.8 million (US$6.1 million), up 1.2% from RMB40.3 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to higher service fees, partially offset by lower employee benefits expenses. Research and development expenses were 1.5% of net revenues, compared with 1.7% in the same period of 2025. General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB160.3 million (US$23.9 million), up 9.9% from RMB145.8 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to higher service fees and employee benefits expenses, partially offset by lower credit losses. General and administrative expenses were 5.8% of net revenues, compared with 6.3% in the same period of 2025.

Income/(Loss) from Operations. Income from operations was RMB25.1 million (US$3.7 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB32.3 million in the same period of 2025. Operating income margin was 0.9%, compared with operating loss margin of 1.4% in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP EBITDA. Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB55.4 million (US$8.3 million), compared with negative RMB8.5 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 2.0%, compared with negative 0.4% in the same period of 2025.

Net Profit/(Loss). Net profit was RMB42.4 million (US$6.3 million), compared with net loss of RMB24.3 million in the same period of 2025. Net profit margin was 1.5%, compared with net loss margin of 1.0% in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Profit/(Loss). Non-GAAP adjusted net profit was RMB56.5 million (US$8.4 million), compared with non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB14.1 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted net profit margin was 2.1%, compared with non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin of 0.6% in the same period of 2025.

Basic and Diluted Net Profit/(Loss) per ADS[5] and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Profit/(Loss) per ADS[6]. Basic and diluted net profit per ADS was RMB0.26 (US$0.04), compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.15 in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net profit per ADS were RMB0.35 (US$0.05), compared with non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.09 in the same period of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB1.70 billion (US$252.9 million), compared with RMB1.92 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB124.5 million (US$18.6 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB105.5 million in the same period of 2025.

Share Repurchase Update

On June 13, 2025, the board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to US$50 million for a 12-month period ending on June 13, 2026. On June 15, 2026, the Company announced that the board had authorized an extension of the new program for an additional 12 months through June 13, 2027, with all other terms and conditions remaining unchanged. As of September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.14 million ADSs for approximately US$9.54 million from the open market.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

[5] ADSs are American depositary shares, each of which represents thirty-five (35) Class A ordinary shares of the Company. [6] Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net profit/(loss) per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted net profit/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ADSs.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the third quarter of 2026.

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China: 400-842-4328 Hong Kong: +852-5808-1995 Access Code: 1590164

The replay will be accessible through November 25, 2026 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-855-669-9658 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 3449791

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zkh.com.

About ZKH Group Limited

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, underpinned by robust supply chain capabilities and dedicated to serving customers globally through a product-led, agentic AI-driven approach. Through its primary online platforms, the ZKH platform, the GBB platform and the Northsky platform, along with innovative technology and extensive industry expertise, the Company provides bespoke MRO procurement solutions to a diverse and loyal customer base. These solutions encompass hyper-personalized product curation from a comprehensive selection of quality products at competitive prices. Additionally, the Company ensures timely and reliable product delivery through professional fulfillment services. By focusing on reducing procurement costs and addressing management efficiency challenges, ZKH is transforming the opaque MRO procurement process and empowering all stakeholders across the value chain.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.zkh.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/profit, non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/profit per ADS, basic and diluted, and non-GAAP EBITDA. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or construed as alternatives to their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures in reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/profit for a specific period as net loss in the same period excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as net loss before interest expenses, income tax expenses/(benefits) and depreciation and amortization expenses. Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/profit per ADS is calculated by dividing adjusted net (loss)/profit attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares during the periods and then multiplied by 35.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate the Company's operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net loss and certain expenses that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider the non-GAAP financial measures as substitutes for, or superior to, their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aim," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue," and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and ZKH's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. ZKH may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press release and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ZKH's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ZKH's mission, goals and strategies; ZKH's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected changes in its revenues, expenses or expenditures; the expected growth of the MRO procurement service industry in China and globally; changes in customer or product mix; ZKH's expectations regarding the prospects of its business model and the demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; ZKH's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, and service providers on its platform; competition in the Company's industry; government policies and regulations relating to ZKH's industry; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; the outcome of any current and future legal or administrative proceedings; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZKH's filings with the SEC. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and ZKH undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZKH Group Limited

IR Department

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen Advisory

Email: [email protected]

ZKH GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)













As of December

31,

As of September

30,



2025

2026



RMB

RMB

US$ Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

1,030,573

930,518

138,790 Restricted cash

61,871

115,356

17,206 Short-term investments

825,289

650,006

96,951 Derivatives Asset

-

4,846

723 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of RMB159,923 and RMB184,098 as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively)

3,257,162

3,694,254

551,011 Notes receivable

113,291

219,574

32,750 Inventories

669,825

641,751

95,719 Prepayments and other current assets

180,188

212,136

31,641 Total current assets

6,138,199

6,468,441

964,791













Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net

186,185

179,258

26,737 Land use right

10,582

10,414

1,553 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

142,205

115,001

17,153 Intangible assets, net

21,871

29,037

4,331 Goodwill

30,807

30,807

4,595 Total non-current assets

391,650

364,517

54,369 Total assets

6,529,849

6,832,958

1,019,160













Liabilities











Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings

240,000

165,000

24,610 Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,305

2,305

344 Accounts and notes payable

2,718,941

3,131,368

467,055 Operating lease liabilities

50,202

42,903

6,399 Advance from customers

27,152

39,468

5,887 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

378,566

390,577

58,256 Derivatives

8,624

-

- Total current liabilities

3,425,790

3,771,621

562,551













Non-current liabilities:











Long-term borrowings

42,651

41,498

6,190 Non-current operating lease liabilities

91,894

69,133

10,311 Other non-current liabilities

28,181

28,944

4,317 Total non-current liabilities

162,726

139,575

20,818 Total liabilities

3,588,516

3,911,196

583,369





As of December

31,

As of September

30,



2025

2026



RMB

RMB

US$ ZKH Group Limited shareholders' equity:











Ordinary shares (USD0.0000001 par value;

500,000,000,000 and 500,000,000,000 shares

authorized; 5,682,357,714 and 5,693,114,929

shares issued and 5,563,528,436 and

5,502,542,568 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026,

respectively)

4

4

1 Additional paid-in capital

8,370,941

8,414,143

1,254,999 Statutory reserves

6,566

6,566

979 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(37,288)

(116,544)

(17,383) Accumulated deficit

(5,317,131)

(5,258,172)

(784,275) Treasury stock

(81,759)

(124,235)

(18,530) Total ZKH Group Limited shareholders'

equity

2,941,333

2,921,762

435,791 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

6,529,849

6,832,958

1,019,160

ZKH GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS)/PROFIT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)









For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues





















Net product revenues 2,274,027

2,680,038

399,737

6,272,857

7,119,157

1,061,848 Net service revenues 42,963

57,261

8,541

121,564

149,447

22,291 Other revenues 11,364

15,580

2,324

36,079

41,844

6,241 Total net revenues 2,328,354

2,752,879

410,602

6,430,500

7,310,448

1,090,380 Cost of revenues (1,938,177)

(2,274,388)

(339,233)

(5,351,218)

(6,048,356)

(902,134) Operating expenses





















Fulfillment (90,408)

(92,852)

(13,849)

(274,526)

(260,092)

(38,794) Sales and marketing (145,923)

(159,408)

(23,776)

(432,088)

(447,870)

(66,801) Research and

development (40,339)

(40,814)

(6,088)

(121,423)

(105,320)

(15,709) General and

administrative (145,845)

(160,291)

(23,908)

(436,353)

(442,180)

(65,953) (Loss)/profit from

operations (32,338)

25,126

3,748

(185,108)

6,630

989 Interest and investment

income 12,822

8,627

1,287

38,688

25,698

3,833 Interest expense (3,346)

(2,331)

(348)

(8,733)

(7,681)

(1,146) Others, net (1,438)

10,986

1,638

10,816

35,825

5,343 (Loss)/profit before income

tax (24,300)

42,408

6,325

(144,337)

60,472

9,019 Income tax expenses (7)

(33)

(5)

(202)

(1,513)

(226) Net (loss)/profit (24,307)

42,375

6,320

(144,539)

58,959

8,793 Less: net income

attributable to non-

controlling interests -

-

-

-

-

- Less: net loss attributable

to redeemable non-

controlling interests -

-

-

-

-

- Net (loss)/profit

attributable to ZKH

Group Limited (24,307)

42,375

6,320

(144,539)

58,959

8,793 Accretion on preferred

shares to redemption

value -

-

-

-

-

- Net (loss)/profit

attributable to ZKH

Group Limited's

ordinary shareholders (24,307)

42,375

6,320

(144,539)

58,959

8,793









For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$























Net (loss)/profit (24,307)

42,375

6,320

(144,539)

58,959

8,793 Other comprehensive

(loss)/income:





















Foreign currency

translation

adjustments (14,192)

(19,896)

(2,967)

(21,776)

(79,256)

(11,821) Total comprehensive

(loss)/income (38,499)

22,479

3,353

(166,315)

(20,297)

(3,028) Less: comprehensive

income attributable

to non-controlling

interests -

-

-

-

-

- Less: comprehensive

loss attributable to

redeemable non-

controlling interests -

-

-

-

-

- Comprehensive

(loss)/income

attributable to ZKH

Group Limited (38,499)

22,479

3,353

(166,315)

(20,297)

(3,028) Accretion on Preferred

Shares to redemption

value -

-

-

-

-

- Total comprehensive

(loss)/income

attributable to ZKH

Group Limited's

ordinary shareholders (38,499)

22,479

3,353

(166,315)

(20,297)

(3,028)























Net (loss)/profit per

ordinary share

attributable to

ordinary shareholders





















Basic (0.00)

0.01

0.00

(0.03)

0.01

0.00 Diluted (0.00)

0.01

0.00

(0.03)

0.01

0.00 Weighted average

number of shares





















Basic 5,667,874,386

5,600,535,203

5,600,535,203

5,680,656,034

5,629,577,640

5,629,577,640 Diluted 5,667,874,386

5,602,454,312

5,602,454,312

5,680,656,034

5,631,817,189

5,631,817,189 Net (loss)/profit per ADS

attributable to

ordinary shareholders





















Basic (0.15)

0.26

0.04

(0.89)

0.37

0.05 Diluted (0.15)

0.26

0.04

(0.89)

0.37

0.05 Weighted average

number of ADS (35

Class A ordinary

shares equal to 1

ADS)





















Basic 161,939,268

160,015,292

160,015,292

162,304,458

160,845,075

160,845,075 Diluted 161,939,268

160,070,123

160,070,123

162,304,458

160,909,063

160,909,063

ZKH GROUP LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$























Net (loss)/profit (24,307)

42,375

6,320

(144,539)

58,959

8,793 Income tax expenses 7

33

5

202

1,513

226 Interest expenses 3,346

2,331

348

8,733

7,681

1,146 Depreciation and

amortization expense 12,504

10,643

1,587

36,532

33,323

4,970 Non-GAAP EBITDA (8,450)

55,382

8,260

(99,072)

101,476

15,135

























For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$























Net (loss)/profit (24,307)

42,375

6,320

(144,539)

58,959

8,793 Add:





















Share-based

compensation

expenses 10,233

14,162

2,112

43,756

37,729

5,627 Non-GAAP adjusted net

(loss)/profit (14,074)

56,537

8,432

(100,783)

96,688

14,420























Non-GAAP adjusted net

(loss)/profit

attributable to

ordinary shareholders

per share





















Basic (0.00)

0.01

0.00

(0.02)

0.02

0.00 Diluted (0.00)

0.01

0.00

(0.02)

0.02

0.00 Weighted average

number of ordinary

shares





















Basic 5,667,874,386

5,600,535,203

5,600,535,203

5,680,656,034

5,629,577,640

5,629,577,640 Diluted 5,667,874,386

5,602,454,312

5,602,454,312

5,680,656,034

5,631,817,189

5,631,817,189























Non-GAAP adjusted net

(loss)/profit

attributable to

ordinary shareholders

per ADS





















Basic (0.09)

0.35

0.05

(0.62)

0.60

0.09 Diluted (0.09)

0.35

0.05

(0.62)

0.60

0.09 Weighted average

number of ADS (35

Class A ordinary

shares equal to 1

ADS)





















Basic 161,939,268

160,015,292

160,015,292

162,304,458

160,845,075

160,845,075 Diluted 161,939,268

160,070,123

160,070,123

162,304,458

160,909,063

160,909,063

SOURCE ZKH Group Limited