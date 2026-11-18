Three facilities to convert olive oil production waste into renewable biomethane, supporting sustainable energy production in Spain

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia", the "Company", "us", or "our") (TSX:ANRG; OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary Anaergia S.r.l., has been awarded a contract for three projects with Infinitum Capacity Technologies, a Spanish company with a strong track record of successfully developing projects in the renewable sector.

Under the terms of this contract, three facilities are being designed to convert waste from the food processing industry into renewable biomethane and are expected to be completed in 30 months. Anaergia anticipates generating a combined revenue of approximately C$23 million from these three projects.

"Each of these new facilities will convert a waste stream that today is managed with significant environmental costs into biomethane, a renewable fuel, reflecting the increasingly important role of Infinitum as a producer of sustainable energy," said Alfonso De Gonzalo, Chairman of Infinitum Capacity Technologies. "These new projects reflect Infinitum's continuing dedication to the adoption of clean and sustainable fuels."

"We are very pleased to expand our activities in Spain through our work with Infinitum Capacity Technologies, a partner we have worked with successfully in the past," said Assaf Onn, Chief Executive Officer of Anaergia. "Deploying our world-leading technology to convert olive pomace into renewable biomethane is a compelling example of how Anaergia advances the circular economy while delivering measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions."

About Infinitum Capacity Technologies

Infinitum Capacity Technologies, founder and promoter of the Aventum biomethane platform, is a forward-thinking Spanish company specializing in development of solutions for renewable energy and sustainable waste diversion. Known for its commitment to support oil production sector and production of organic fertilizer, the company brings a strong track record of successfully developed projects in the renewable sector, reducing environmental impact of farming and industrial activities and promoting a more sustainable life cycle for natural resources. Infinitum's ongoing efforts position it at the forefront of the transition toward a greener and more efficient energy future.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc. is a global technology and project delivery company focused on converting organic waste into renewable natural gas, fertilizer, and clean water. Through its proprietary technologies, engineering expertise, and integrated portfolio of solutions, Anaergia helps municipalities, utilities, industrial customers, and project owners reduce waste management costs, recover valuable resources, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. The Company offers comprehensive end-to-end capabilities spanning solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, anaerobic digestion, biomethane production, facility construction, and long-term operations.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, the funding, timing, goals, duration of operations, the volume of agricultural waste and renewable biomethane produced, and the expected overall revenue and benefits of the projects. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the full development and funding of the projects, and the capability of the Company's technology with respect to the projects objectives. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results is included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

For media and/or investor relations please contact: IR@Anaergia.com

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IR@Anaergia.com