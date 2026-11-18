Lithium Market worth $57.77 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Lithium Market is estimated to reach USD 57.77 billion by 2031 from USD 40.87 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 310 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 270 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Lithium Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Lithium Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 40.87 billion

USD 40.87 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 57.77 billion

USD 57.77 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.2%

Lithium Market Trends & Insights:

The global lithium market is growing due to increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems, and high-purity lithium compounds. The market in Asia Pacific is supported by large-scale battery manufacturing, expanding electric vehicle production, strong lithium processing capabilities, and investments in energy storage across China, Japan, South Korea, and India. In Europe, the market is supported by investments in battery manufacturing, renewable energy integration, electric mobility, and efforts to develop regional lithium refining and battery supply chains. North America is witnessing growth, supported by investments in domestic lithium extraction, processing facilities, electric vehicle battery manufacturing, and grid-scale energy storage projects. Meanwhile, South America benefits from its substantial lithium resources, particularly brine deposits in Chile and Argentina, alongside investments in extraction and processing capacity. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to register the fastest growth, supported by renewable energy projects, increasing demand for battery energy storage systems, energy diversification initiatives, emerging electric mobility investments, and mineral development activities.

Asia Pacific accounted for 82.7% of the lithium market in 2025, supported by large-scale lithium processing and refining capacity, extensive lithium-ion battery manufacturing, rising electric vehicle production, and growing demand for energy storage systems across China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

The battery grade segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2026 and 2031, supported by increasing demand for high-purity lithium compounds used in lithium-ion battery manufacturing. Growing electric vehicle production, expanding battery manufacturing capacity, and rising deployment of energy storage systems are contributing to segment growth.

The lithium chloride segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2026 and 2031, driven by its use in lithium extraction and processing, specialty chemical production, and selected industrial applications. Demand is also supported by its role as an intermediate in certain lithium processing routes and the development of technologies aimed at improving lithium recovery from brines and other resources.

The Li-ion battery cathodes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for lithium compounds used to produce cathode materials for electric vehicle batteries, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. Expanding electric vehicle adoption, advances in battery technology, and growing investments in lithium-ion battery manufacturing are further supporting segment growth.

The energy & power (grid & BESS) segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, driven by increasing deployment of grid-scale battery energy storage systems to support renewable energy integration, grid stability, and electricity supply management. Rising investments in solar and wind power, grid modernization, and large-scale energy storage infrastructure are further contributing to segment growth.

Albemarle, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and Ganfeng Lithium were identified as key players in the lithium market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

IGO Limited, loneer Ltd, Standard Lithium, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The growth of the lithium market can be attributed to the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries, rising electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and the rapid expansion of battery energy storage systems. Lithium is a key raw material used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage applications. Market growth is driven by increasing investments in battery manufacturing, expanding EV production, and the need for efficient energy storage solutions to support the integration of renewable energy. The growing adoption of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and nickel-rich battery chemistries, along with technological advancements in lithium extraction and processing, is further supporting demand for lithium compounds. At the same time, investments in lithium mining, refining, and conversion capacity, coupled with efforts to diversify supply chains and strengthen domestic critical mineral production, are creating favorable conditions for the development of the global lithium market. However, lithium price volatility, project development timelines, and supply-demand imbalances continue to influence market dynamics.

Lithium carbonate segment to account for the largest share of the lithium market through 2031

By product type, the lithium carbonate segment is expected to hold the largest share of the lithium industry through 2031. Its market position is supported by extensive use in lithium-ion battery manufacturing, particularly in producing cathode materials for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Lithium carbonate is also used to produce other lithium compounds and in industrial applications, including glass and ceramics. Growing demand for LFP batteries in electric vehicles and battery energy storage systems is expected to support consumption of battery-grade lithium carbonate. In addition, established conversion infrastructure, investments in lithium processing capacity, and lithium carbonate's availability as a direct battery-material input or an intermediate for producing other lithium chemicals support its market position. However, demand for lithium hydroxide remains significant, particularly for nickel-rich cathode chemistries used in certain long-range electric vehicles.

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Energy & power (grid & BESS) segment to be the fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the energy & power (grid & BESS) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the lithium market from 2026 to 2031, driven by the increasing deployment of grid-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) to support renewable energy integration, improve grid stability, and manage fluctuations in electricity supply and demand. The expansion of solar and wind power capacity is increasing the need for battery storage solutions that can store surplus electricity and release it during periods of peak demand or reduced renewable generation. Lithium-ion batteries remain a key technology for these applications because of their high energy efficiency, modular design, and suitability for stationary storage. Furthermore, declining battery costs over the long term, government-backed energy storage initiatives, and investments in grid modernization are expected to accelerate deployment. The growing use of LFP batteries in stationary storage, supported by their cost and safety characteristics, is also expected to contribute to lithium demand during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa to exhibit the highest CAGR in the lithium market between 2026 and 2031

By region, Middle East & Africa is expected to register the highest CAGR in the lithium market during the forecast period, supported by increasing investments in renewable energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and electric mobility. Countries across the Middle East are expanding solar and wind power capacity and investing in grid-scale energy storage to improve grid reliability and support energy diversification. In addition, government initiatives to develop electric vehicle manufacturing, establish battery supply chains, and reduce dependence on conventional energy sources are expected to create opportunities for lithium demand. In Africa, lithium mining projects, particularly in Zimbabwe and other emerging lithium-producing countries, are expected to strengthen the region's role in the global lithium supply chain. Furthermore, investments in mineral-processing infrastructure and efforts to develop domestic value-added capabilities could support regional market growth. However, the pace of expansion will depend on renewable energy and storage deployment, project financing, infrastructure development, and the progress of lithium mining and processing projects.

Key Players

The report profiles key lithium companies including Albemarle Corporation (US), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Chile), Ganfeng Lithium Group (China), Tianqi Lithium (China), PLS Group (Australia), Arcadium Lithium (UK), Mineral Resources (Australia), Lithium Americas (Canada), Sichuan Yahua Industrial (China), POSCO Holdings (South Korea) and others.

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Investment Funding

The lithium market is witnessing continued investment activity, supported by growing electric vehicle (EV) adoption, expanding lithium-ion battery manufacturing, increasing deployment of battery energy storage systems (BESS), and government initiatives to strengthen domestic critical-mineral supply chains. Investment activity is concentrated in lithium mining, brine extraction, refining, conversion facilities, and emerging technologies such as direct lithium extraction (DLE). Major producers are investing in capacity expansion and resource development to meet demand for battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. In addition, investments in North America and Europe are aimed at diversifying supply chains, while South America continues to attract capital for brine-based lithium projects. The Middle East is also emerging as a potential investment destination through efforts to develop critical-mineral processing capabilities and establish battery-related supply chains. These developments are supporting investments across the lithium value chain, although project economics remain sensitive to lithium prices, permitting timelines, capital costs, and technology performance.

Revenue Shift

The lithium market is experiencing a shift toward battery-grade materials, integrated production models, and supply chains aligned with electric mobility and stationary energy storage. Demand for lithium carbonate remains significant across lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and other battery chemistries, while lithium hydroxide is used in several nickel-rich cathode chemistries. Producers are increasingly prioritizing operational efficiency, product quality, cost control, and reliable long-term supply agreements to manage lithium price volatility. At the same time, investment is expanding beyond extraction into refining, chemical conversion, and recycling to capture additional value across the supply chain. Direct lithium extraction, improved brine-processing methods, and more efficient hard-rock conversion technologies are attracting attention for their potential to improve resource recovery and processing efficiency, although commercial performance varies by project. Growing deployment of grid-scale BESS and renewable energy infrastructure is also creating additional demand opportunities for lithium suppliers.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the lithium market have focused on consolidating resource portfolios, expanding production capacity, strengthening geographic presence, and integrating complementary extraction and processing capabilities. Rio Tinto completed its acquisition of Arcadium Lithium for approximately USD 6.7 billion on March 6, 2025, strengthening its lithium business through the addition of Arcadium's resource base, operating assets, and development projects. In February 2025, Pilbara Minerals completed its acquisition of Latin Resources, expanding its lithium development portfolio through the Colina Project in Brazil. In August 2025, Piedmont Lithium and Sayona Mining completed their merger to form Elevra Lithium, combining complementary hard-rock lithium assets and strengthening their position in the North American lithium supply chain. These transactions highlight the industry's focus on building scale, consolidating strategically important lithium resources, improving project-development capabilities, and positioning producers to meet long-term demand from electric vehicles and energy storage applications.

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