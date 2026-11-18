VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCID:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis cultivator and producer, is pleased to announce the completion of an LED (light-emitting diode) lighting retrofit at its 68,000 sq. ft. cannabis cultivation facility in Last Vegas, Nevada. The retrofit is expected to increase flower yields, improve crop consistency, and deliver significant savings in electricity and operating costs.

The Company's 100%-owned subsidiary, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA), consistently ranks as a top 5 brand sold in Nevada. According to sales data aggregator Headset, AMA ranked #2 in Concentrates, and #5 in the Pre-Roll category[1]. According to Hoodie Analytics, AMA is currently ranked #3 in flower sales in the most recent market data available[2]. For a Nevada operator, a #3 ranking in flower is significant because flower remains the largest cannabis category in the state at roughly 36.7% of total cannabis sales3.

Known for its artisanal craft-style cannabis, AMA's cultivation team focuses on producing premium flowers with distinctive terpene profiles while maximizing the unique genetic potential of each cultivar. Every 1,000-watt high-pressure sodium (HPS) fixture has been replaced with a 650-watt LED fixture, with the goal of reducing power utilization per fixture by 35%, while delivering an estimated 30% increase in usable light to the plants. The Company strives to achieve the optimal balance of light, nutrients and air quality in order to support stronger plants and improve crop yields. LED lighting technology improves growing efficiency by boosting nutrient and oxygen absorption, which benefits plant growth and quality. More efficient lighting, combined with improved environmental control, is expected to contribute to enhanced growing efficiency and overall product quality.

"We are delivering more light with less power, and we expect to save approximately $150,000 a year on electricity", said Steven Licon, Director of Cultivation. "The LED fixtures draw less electricity and generate less heat, which also reduces the electricity required to cool our cultivation rooms and lowers our HVAC expenses."

Chairman and CEO Brian Farrell added, "As we continue to innovate and improve our operations, this retrofit represents a long-term investment in operational efficiency and production capacity. These improvements are expected to lower operating costs, support cultivation performance and improve long-term profitability. I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to our entire team for consistently achieving a top-tier brand statewide."

The Company also expects significant savings on monthly maintenance costs as LEDs eliminate routine bulb replacements. With electricity consumption, climate control and maintenance representing substantial ongoing operating expenses in AMA's large-scale indoor cultivation, the completed retrofit represents an important long-term investment in AMA's operational efficiency. The Company expects this investment to support lower production costs, increased output and the continued delivery of high-quality cannabis products to the competitive Las Vegas market

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based licensed wholesale producer, focused on the cultivation and extraction of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer products in a variety of formats under its flagship brand, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA). Its product offerings are cultivated at the Company's 68,000 sq. ft. indoor facility and marketed directly to retail dispensaries. AMA branded flower, infused pre-rolls, and in-house boutique concentrates consistently rank as the top products sold in Nevada. For more information, please visit www.1933industries.com

For further information please contact:

Alexia Helgason, VP, Investor Relations

604-728-4407

alexia@1933industries.com

Brian Farrell, Chairman and CEO

brian@1933industries.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

[1] https://www.headset.io/brands/alternative-medicine-association-ama

[2],3 [hoodieanalytics.com]

SOURCE: 1933 Industries Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/1933-industries-completes-led-lighting-retrofit-at-its-68-000-sq.-ft.-1253350