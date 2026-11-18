Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Perseverance Metals Inc. (TSXV: PMI) (OTCQB: PMIXF) ("Perseverance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PMI" and will now also trade in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol "PMIXF".

Upgrading to the OTCQB Venture Market provides U.S. institutional and retail investors with streamlined access to trade Perseverance's common shares in U.S. dollars through their preferred domestic brokerage platforms. Also, an application made with the Depository Trust Company (DTC) to secure eligibility is currently pending - approval of which will facilitate seamless electronic clearing and settlement in the United States.

"Graduating to the OTCQB Venture Market is a meaningful step in expanding our visibility and accessibility within the U.S. capital markets," commented John Foulkes, President. "Our flagship, 100% owned, 187,000-acre Voyageur Ni-Cu-PGE Project is located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, situated between Talon Metals Corp's Eagle Ni-Cu-PGE mine to the east, and their Tamarack Ni-Cu-PGE mine development project to the west in MN."

"We are actively drilling our newly discovered, nickel-copper-bearing Osprey ultramafic intrusion at Voyageur and have recently expanded our land position there by over 13,000 acres. Providing frictionless, reputable US-dollar trading allows American investors to participate directly in our upcoming drilling and discovery catalysts."

About the OTCQB Venture Market

Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market, the OTCQB Venture Market is designed for entrepreneurial and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors in OTCQB listed companies can benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

About Perseverance Metals

Perseverance Metals is a critical minerals explorer with a project portfolio that is strategically located in key North American Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and hard rock lithium regions, including Michigan's Mid-Continent Rift and Québec's prolific James Bay district.

Our strict science-driven approach and extensive track record of discovery as leveraged via an exceptional technical advisory board, coupled with an industry-leading team armed with next-generation exploration tools, provide us with a distinct competitive advantage. This offers a unique opportunity for investors to be exposed to a portfolio of projects with the potential for multiple discoveries.

Perseverance's exploration assets include:

(i) the 100% owned Voyageur Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Project, which covers over 750 square kilometres (over 185,000 acres) of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 65 kilometres west of the Eagle mine - the only producing nickel mine in the United States. The Company's inaugural drill program on the Voyageur Project is currently underway, continuing to expand on the recent Osprey Ni-Cu bearing mafic-ultramafic intrusion discovery (see PMI NR Sept 9 2026);

(ii) the 100% controlled Lac Gayot high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and lithium pegmatite project, which covers the entirety of the 30km long Venus Greenstone Belt in Québec, featuring multiple, very high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE showings and zones and numerous spodumene-bearing pegmatites; and;

(iii) the 100% owned Armit Lake Ni-Cu-Co project, which is the consolidated, underexplored western half of the nickel- and gold-rich Savant Lake Greenstone Belt in Ontario.

Additional information about Perseverance Metals can be found at perseverancemetals.com

On Behalf of the Board,

Michael J. Tucker

CEO and Director

Technical Information & QP Statement

The technical and geological information pertaining to the Voyageur project in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Michael J Tucker, P. Geo (EGBC #45480, PGO #2784), who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release. Mr. Tucker is the CEO and a director of the company and is not considered independent.

Note on Regional Property Information

This news release contains information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such property. Any production, revenue, or other figures cited with respect to adjacent or regional properties are not indicative of results that will be achieved on the Company's properties. Mineral deposits on adjacent or regional properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties, and past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's plans to consolidate and add additional mineral rights around the Voyageur Project and the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable, including that the Company will be able to negotiate and enter into acceptable agreements and that general business and market conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that additional mineral rights may not be acquired on acceptable terms, within the anticipated timeframe or at all, the Company's ability to obtain financing, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324582