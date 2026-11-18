Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidated Common Shares for one (1) new post consolidated Common Share (the "Consolidation"), and a subsequent financing as the Company believes the proposed Consolidation will position the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional capital given the current market conditions.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has 87,393,302 Common Shares issued and outstanding. After completing of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 17,478,660 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation, although the Company's CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Instead, any fractional share interest arising from the Consolidation will be rounded to the nearest whole Common Share. Completion of the Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Equity Private Placement Financing

In connection with the Consolidation, the Company intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 12,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit (on a post-Consolidation basis) in order to raise up to $750,000 Canadian dollars. Each Unit will consist of one post-Consolidation Common Share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase an additional post-Consolidation Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of two years from Closing. The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSXV. Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This restructuring and financing will provide the necessary capital to enable the Company to focus on:

drilling at the Lisbon Valley property, San Juan County, Utah, where the Company has been approved for up to 16 drill holes, pending posting of a performance bond, to test the projected down-faulted arcuate belt of uranium mineralization associated with the northeast side of the Lisbon Valley anticline. The down-faulted belt was identified through anomalous gamma ray spikes at the base of the Triassic Chinle Formation in a thorough review of oil and gas holes drilled since the early 2000's. The un-faulted southwest 1 mile wide by 16 mile long arcuate belt produced just under 78 million pounds of U3O8 from a series of mines at the base of Triassic Chinle Formation between 1950 and 1990. 1

Notice of Intent permitting renewal at Harts Point, San Juan County, Utah, where a review of historic oil and gas drill holes identified a potential arcuate belt of uranium mineralization at the base of the Chinle Formation. 2023 drilling by joint venture partner Kraken Energy Corp. successfully confirmed the historic oil and gas results returning anomalous gamma reading from two widely spaced drill holes. Historic mining within the Chinle Formation where it outcrops as the base of the Harts Point Plateau 2 , further confirm the uranium potential of Harts Point;

Notice of Intent permitting at Dolores Anticline, San Miguel County, Colorado, lying at the northern end of the Dolores Anticline at the southern end of the Uravan Mineral Belt ("Uravan"). Historic oil and gas, and uranium drilling on the nose and the flank of the Dolores anticline returned anomalous gamma ray spikes in the basal section of the Triassic Age Chinle Formation, indicating the potential presence of uranium mineralization. The past producing Bull Snake Mine further confirms the uranium potential Chinle Formation at the Dolores anticline, as do anomalous readings in Chinle outcrops in the canyon of the Dolores River. 3

Notice of Intent permitting 10 Mile Property, Grand County, Utah, where historic oil and gas drilling has also returned anomalous gamma ray spikes in the basal section of the Triassic Age Chinle Formation, again indicating the potential presence of uranium mineralization.

The Company will issue a further news release notifying shareholders as to when the effective date of the Consolidation will occur and the date on which the Company's Common Shares will commence trading on the TSXV on a consolidated basis with new ISIN and CUSIP numbers.

Clive Massey, CEO of Atomic Minerals Corporation, stated, "Atomic Minerals is actively assessing our portfolio of projects and potential acquisitions. Over the past year, we have dedicated significant effort to advancing our projects for the benefit of our valued shareholders. We hold a firm belief that the consolidation of Atomic Minerals shares will enhance our flexibility in negotiating favorable terms for potential acquisitions and the required funding for future endeavors. It's important to note that any consideration of share consolidation would only occur if it proved advantageous as part of a potentially beneficial transaction for our shareholders."

Sources:

Chenoweth,W.L. (1990). Lisbon Valley, Utah's Premier Uranium Area, A Summary of Exploration and Ore Production. Utah Geological and Mineral Survey Open File Report 186. 46p. Charles G., Patterson,C.G., Toth,M.I., Case,J.E., Barton,H.N., Green,G.N., Russell A. Schreiner,R.A. and Thompson,J.R. (1989). Mineral Resources of the Indian Creek, Bridger Jack Mesa, and Butler Wash Wilderness Study Areas, San Juan County, Utah. United States Geological Survey Bulletin 1754-A. 38p Shawe, D.R., Simmons, G.C. and Archbold, N.L. (1968). Stratigraphy of Slick Rock District and Vicinity San Miguel and Dolores Counties, Colorado. United States Geological Survey Professional Paper 576-A. 115p.

Qualified Person

Mr. R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), an advisor to the Company, is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained

About Atomic Minerals Corporation

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSXV, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Currently, the Company's property portfolio contains Uranium projects with significant technical merit in three locations known for hosting Uranium production in the past. We have four on the Colorado Plateau, within the continental United States. The plateau has previously produced 597 million pounds of U 3 O 8. The other two recently acquired properties are located in the prolific Athabasca region in Saskatchewan, Canada and the Mount Laurier property located in Quebec, Canada.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.atomicminerals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Atomic Minerals Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atomic Minerals Corporation management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Atomic Minerals Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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