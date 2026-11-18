Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") reports new geological observations from holes 26-KO-07 and 26-KO-08 (holes 7 and 8 respectively) at its Bertha North target within the 332 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia. Both holes intersected copper mineralization associated with intrusive rocks, veins and altered volcanic hosts, strengthening the Company's interpretation of a large brand-new copper-gold porphyry system (Figures 1 and 2).

Holes 7 and 8 intersected multiple intervals of copper sulphide mineralization (Table 1, Figure 3), including chalcopyrite and bornite within interpreted intrusive phases at 397.8 m and 403 m (Figure 3), respectively. Additional chalcopyrite ± bornite ± chalcocite occurs in crosscutting veins and vein margins in both holes, associated with pervasive carbonate and localized potassium-feldspar (potassic) alteration. Native copper occurs higher in altered volcanic rocks in hole 8 (Figure 1-3), suggesting a potential vertical transition from an upper supergene or remobilized copper zone to deeper transitional or primary sulphide styles of mineralization; such as found at the nearby New Afton copper-gold porphyry deposit1 located 28 kilometres to the north-northeast. Together, these relationships indicate multiple episodes of copper mineralization and redistribution within an evolving hydrothermal system.

Earlier holes established the broader system: holes 1 and 2 intersected mineralized structural hydrothermal conduits (see July 22, 2026 news release); hole 3 encountered copper mineralization adjacent to a potassium-feldspar-altered dyke (see August 18, 2026 news release); and hole 4 intersected a sulphide-bearing intrusive dyke (see September 23, 2026 news release). Together, these observations are refining targets where mineralized structures, permeable volcanic rocks and intrusive margins meet.

The margins of these interpreted intrusions, together with structural corridors potentially exploited by sulphide-bearing intrusive phases, represent priority targets for follow-up exploration and potential concentrations of copper mineralization (Figures 1 and 2). Note that drill orientations and pad locations have been constrained by the existing road network, with permitting for additional access trail construction expected in the near term to provide greater flexibility in drill targeting and testing of priority mineralized zones.

Highlights

Multiple Prospective Copper-Bearing Intervals in Holes 7 and 8: Drilling intersected repeated zones of copper mineralization, alteration and veining, including chalcopyrite and bornite within interpreted intrusive phases at approximately 397.8 m and 403 m, respectively. Additional prospective intervals include 30.8 m and 13.6 m in hole 7, and 28.0 m and 21.7 m in hole 8, the latter containing 9.1 m of locally bornite-bearing intrusion-related carbonate replacement and veining. These recurring intervals highlight multiple settings for copper concentration within a potentially large, structurally controlled porphyry system.

Successive Episodes of Copper Mineralization Across Diverse Host Rocks: Copper occurs within interpreted intrusive phases, altered volcanic rocks and crosscutting veins of varying orientations, suggesting repeated mineralization and remobilization across several favourable geological settings currently being evaluated.

Drilling Sharpens the Porphyry Target: Holes 1 and 2 identified mineralized structural conduits, while holes 3 and 4 added intrusive-related evidence. The latest holes strengthen the model of copper concentrated along intersecting structures and intrusive margins.

Assays and Drilling Ahead: Pending assays will test grade and thickness across the broader system. Approximately 1,500 m of fully funded drilling remain, with highway access offering potential for year-round exploration.

"Holes 7 and 8 have delivered the geological progression we were expecting to see, with increasingly prospective host rocks, copper mineralization, alteration, and repeated mineralized intervals reinforcing our interpretation of a large, structurally controlled porphyry system exhibiting characteristics analogous to New Afton," stated Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr Metals. "Our first six holes established the scale of the hydrothermal system and provided critical insights into the structural corridors and lithological contacts that appear to control copper mineralization. With assays pending and approximately 1,500 metres of drilling remaining, we are now focused on testing the grade, thickness, and continuity of these prospective zones as we advance what we believe to be a significant brand-new copper-gold discovery."

Table 1. Selected Prospective Geological Intervals in Drill Holes 26-KO-07 and 26-KO-08, Bertha North

The following table describes observed lithology, alteration, veining and mineralization without implying continuous copper grades or economic mineralized widths.

Drill hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Geological description 26-KO-07 305.0 335.8 30.8 Amygdaloidal mafic volcanic rocks with weak hematite alteration, quartz-carbonate-filled amygdules and localized prehnite alteration. Fine pyrite, chalcopyrite and native copper occur locally where primary textures are preserved. At approximately 327 m, chalcopyrite and interpreted remobilized chalcocite ± bornite occur within crosscutting veinlets. At 327.3 m, disseminated chalcopyrite is concentrated along quartz-carbonate vein margins with localized potassium-feldspar ± hematite-altered selvages, while bornite and chalcopyrite occur within a dilational veinlet jog. 26-KO-07 362.7 380.0 17.3 Amygdaloidal mafic volcanic with epidote-carbonate and chlorite veining, brecciation and disseminated pyrite. Locally up to approximate 7% pyrite associated with more intensely brecciated intervals. 26-KO-07 390.0 403.6 13.6 Amygdaloidal mafic volcanic with epidote-calcite-sulphide veining and localized pyrite and copper sulphides, including bornite. Sulphide-bearing veins occur with localized sulphide concentrations of up to approximately 10% within individual veins. Approximately 1 m strongly carbonate-altered intrusive dyke with interstitial bornite and chalcopyrite at 403 m. 26-KO-08 298.5 320.2 21.7 Andesitic volcanic rocks with quartz-carbonate-filled vesicles and amygdules, weak to locally moderate chlorite-epidote alteration and localized pyrite. Fine native copper occurs locally within altered amygdules between 314.9 and 320.2 m. 26-KO-08 395.0 423.0 28.0 Mafic volcanic rocks with quartz-carbonate-prehnite veining, weak to moderate chlorite alteration and localized strong hematite alteration. Pyrite occurs along fractures and veins, with localized disseminated chalcopyrite associated with carbonate-epidote-prehnite alteration. 26-KO-08 501.7 523.4 21.7 Porphyritic to amygdaloidal mafic unit with pervasive prehnite alteration, variable hematite and chlorite alteration, and localized carbonate-epidote replacement and veining. Chalcopyrite occurs locally near 503.9-505 m, while disseminated and interstitial bornite is observed within strongly carbonate-altered rock (potential intrusion) and along vein margins between 514.3 and 523.4 m.

Intervals represent downhole geological envelopes identified through preliminary core logging and do not necessarily represent continuous mineralization throughout the reported lengths. True widths are currently unknown, as the orientation and geometry of the mineralized zones have not yet been sufficiently established. Further drilling and geological interpretation are required to determine true widths and continuity. Visual estimates of copper sulphide abundance are not indicative of copper grade, and laboratory assays are required to determine metal concentrations.





Figure 1. Bertha North chargeability section and plan views showing the relationship between copper-bearing intrusive phases and the broader geophysical anomaly.

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Figure 2. Bertha North resistivity section and plan views showing copper-bearing intrusive intersections, the interpreted vertical copper zonation and the deep-reaching resistivity anomaly.

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Figure 3. Select drill core from holes 26-KO-07 and 26-KO-08 showing native copper in altered volcanic rocks, chalcopyrite-bornite mineralization, sulphide-bearing veins and potentially correlated mineralized intrusive phases.

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Growing Evidence of a Fertile Copper-Gold System with New Afton-Style Characteristics

The latest drilling is increasingly connecting copper mineralization directly with intrusive rocks, while demonstrating that copper-bearing fluids have circulated through multiple rock types and structures.

Importantly, the combination of disseminated primary sulphides, vein-hosted copper mineralization and later sulphide redistribution suggests a complex, potentially multi-stage hydrothermal-porphyry system. Such characteristics are encouraging in the exploration for porphyry copper-gold deposits, where repeated intrusive and mineralizing events can contribute to potential concentration of mineralization.

The intervals of copper-bearing alteration and mineralization encountered at Bertha North are also consistent with the Company's evolving New Afton-style exploration model, in which mineralization is strongly structurally controlled and concentrated within and along intrusive contacts, fault corridors, and permeable volcanic units. At New Afton, similar geological controls have produced steeply dipping, tabular zones of copper-gold mineralization, including disseminated and vein-hosted sulphides1. The repeated intersection of prospective intervals at Bertha North is therefore considered consistent with the predicted geological architecture of this style of porphyry system, although additional drilling and assay results are required to establish grade, true width, and continuity.

1Parsons, J., Wade, D., Katchen, J., Nadeau-Benoit, V., Davis, M., and O'Hara, E. (2025). NI 43-101 Technical Report, New Afton Mine, British Columbia, Canada. Prepared for New Gold Inc. Effective date: December 31, 2024. Report dated February 10, 2025.

Quality Assurance and Control

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Kamloops, Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Torr Metals Inc. and the QP. Drill core samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Base and precious metals were determined via four-acid digestion 48 element ICP-MS geochemistry and 30-gram gold fire assay.

Torr Metals Inc. follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kolos Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. Torr Metals Inc. detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. Torr Metals Inc. is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a non independent qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, headquartered in Edmonton, AB, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project and strategically option 57 km2 Bertha Property, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Torr Metals Inc.

"Malcolm Dorsey"

Malcolm Dorsey

President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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