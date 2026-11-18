Transaction provides for 8 million Pure Energy Minerals shares and a 2% royalty, preserving potential future upside as Ameriwest concentrates on its Bornite copper-gold-silver project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:AWCM)(OTCQB:AWLIF)(FSE:5HV) ("Ameriwest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the "Definitive Agreement"), with Pure Energy Minerals Limited ("Pure Energy") regarding the sale of Ameriwest's Railroad Valley lithium brine exploration property in Nye County, Nevada (the "Property").

The Definitive Agreement is dated as of November 17, 2026, follows the execution of a non-binding letter of intent between the parties announced on August 24, 2026, and represents another step in Ameriwest's strategy to concentrate its exploration efforts on its flagship Bornite copper-gold-silver project in Oregon, while retaining potential participation in the future value of its other mineral assets.

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pure Energy will acquire Ameriwest's interest in the Property, which currently comprises 213 unpatented mineral claims.

Transaction Terms

Upon closing of the transactions contemplated by the Definitive Agreement (collectively, the "Transaction"), Ameriwest will receive the following consideration:

8,000,000 common shares of Pure Energy , to be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the lowest price permitted under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "); and

, to be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the lowest price permitted under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " "); and a 2.0% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the mineral claims comprising the Property, including an area of influence extending one mile beyond the boundaries of the claims.

The Transaction remains subject to required regulatory approvals including, in the case of Pure Energy, the TSXV.

David Watkinson, CEO of Ameriwest, commented:

"Our strategy is increasingly focused on advancing Bornite, and this agreement is another important step in that direction. We believe Railroad Valley has potential that warrants further exploration, and Pure Energy brings relevant experience in the lithium brine sector.

"What makes this transaction particularly attractive to us is its structure. Rather than exiting Railroad Valley entirely, Ameriwest will, subject to the closing of the Definitive Agreement, receive a significant equity position in Pure Energy and retain a 2% royalty on the Property. This gives us two ways to participate in its potential future success while allowing us to concentrate our exploration efforts on Bornite, where our recent copper assay results have reinforced our enthusiasm for the project."

Qualified Person Statement

David Watkinson, P.Eng., a non-independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watkinson is the CEO and a director of Ameriwest.

About Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Ameriwest is an exploration company focused on identifying and advancing strategic critical mineral projects in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Bornite Cu-Au-Ag project in Oregon and its Thompson Valley lithium clay property in Arizona. Ameriwest also owns a lithium clay property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and is in the process of selling its Railroad Valley lithium brine property in Nevada.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David Watkinson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Tel: (416) 918-6785

Email: info@ameriwestcriticalmetals.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the Transaction, including the fact that the Transaction is subject to certain conditions and may not be successfully completed, and the continued exploration of the Company's Bornite project.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and expectations considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this release but is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to complete the Transaction, the receipt of any required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to carry out its exploration plans as currently contemplated, environmental and regulatory requirements and other risks inherent in mineral exploration and development.

The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Ameriwest Critical Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ameriwest-advances-its-copper-focused-strategy-through-proposed-sale-of-railroad-1253283