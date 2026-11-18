Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Pure Energy Minerals Limited (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive purchase and sale agreement dated November 17, 2026 (the "Definitive Agreement"), with Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: AWCM) (OTCQB: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV) ("Ameriwest") and its subsidiary Oakley Ventures USA Corp. ("Oakley") to acquire a 100% interest in the Railroad Valley lithium brine exploration property in Nye County, Nevada (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Esmeralda Minerals, LLC ("Esmeralda"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, will acquire from Oakley a 100% interest in the Property, which currently comprises 213 unpatented mineral claims. The Definitive Agreement formalizes the non-binding letter of intent between the parties announced on August 24, 2026.

Terms of the Transaction

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, upon completion of the transaction (the "Transaction"), the Company and Esmeralda will provide the following consideration to Ameriwest:

Share Consideration: the Company will issue 8,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") to Ameriwest at a deemed price per share equal to the lowest price permitted under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as at the closing date. The Consideration Shares will be subject to the statutory four-month hold period and to contractual resale restrictions under which one-third of the Consideration Shares will be released at each of four, eight and twelve months after closing.

Royalty: Esmeralda will grant a 2.0% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty in favour of Ameriwest (or its designee) on the mineral claims comprising the Property, including any mineral interest acquired by the Company or its affiliates within an area of influence extending one mile beyond the outer boundary of the claims, in accordance with the terms of the Definitive Agreement.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to required regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV, and to customary closing conditions. The Transaction is expected to close upon satisfaction of these conditions. The Transaction is a "Reviewable Transaction" and a "Fundamental Acquisition" under TSXV Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets ("Policy 5.3"). No finder's fee is payable in connection with the Transaction. Neither Ameriwest nor Oakley is a Non-Arm's Length Party of the Company, and the Transaction is not a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

About Pure Energy

Pure Energy is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The proposed acquisition of the Railroad Valley lithium brine property in Nevada continues the Company's focus on strategically located lithium properties.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"William Morton"

President and CEO, Pure Energy Minerals Limited

Cautionary Statements and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as "will", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "proposed" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information reflects management's expectations about future events and includes statements concerning completion of the Transaction and the timing of completion, the proposed acquisition of the Property through Esmeralda, the issuance of the Consideration Shares and the resale restrictions on them, the grant of the royalty and receipt of required regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV, the satisfaction of the TSXV's documentation requirements, and whether shareholder approval will be required.

This information is based on assumptions that the parties will be able to satisfy the conditions to closing in a timely manner and that required regulatory approvals will be obtained, that the TSXV will accept the Transaction on the basis anticipated and will not require shareholder approval or additional materials, and that general market and economic conditions, including conditions in the lithium market, will not change adversely. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include the risk that the Transaction will not close or will be delayed, that regulatory approvals will not be obtained or will be delayed, that the TSXV will require additional documentation or shareholder approval, that title to the unpatented mining claims may be challenged or the claims forfeited if maintenance fees or other requirements are not met, that required permits and water rights may not be obtained, that sales of Consideration Shares as the resale restrictions expire may affect the market price of the Company's shares, and risks relating to mineral exploration generally, lithium prices, market conditions and the Company's ability to carry out its business plans.

Although the Company considers its expectations and assumptions reasonable as of the date of this release, there can be no assurance that they will prove correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this news release is made as of its date and is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other disclosure filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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