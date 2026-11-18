Lights of Vienna builds 34-metre chandelier for the Grand Mosque in Mecca

Austrian lighting manufacturer delivers one of the world's largest chandeliers - 18.4 tonnes, €18 million contract value, designed and manufactured in Guntramsdorf

VIENNA, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lights of Vienna is showing details and images of one of its most significant projects for the first time: for the Grand Mosque in Mecca (al-Masjid al-Haram), the company has manufactured and installed one of the largest and most technically advanced chandeliers in the world. The contract, worth around €18 million, was completed after around ten years of planning and development. The 34.1-metre-high chandelier consists of two gold-plated rings up to 17.8 metres in diameter and is finished with around 12 kilograms of gold.

The chandelier is the centrepiece of the Third Saudi Expansion of the mosque in the Shamiya area. 96,120 LED points generate more than 4.75 million lumens - one of the highest luminous fluxes ever achieved by a chandelier. The system is designed for 24-hour operation at temperatures of up to 50°C. "That a team of 33 people in Guntramsdorf was able to realise a project of this scale for Islam's most significant building shows what Austrian specialist manufacturing can achieve," said Managing Partner Alexander Oborny.

The chandelier was developed, manufactured and tested at the company's facility in Guntramsdorf - with millimetre precision despite its size. To meet the schedule, it was flown from Linz to Jeddah in nine air freight consignments plus a dedicated Boeing 747 charter flight: broken down into ring segments and packed in 38 transport crates, with a total cargo weight of 48 tonnes. On site, it was assembled over several months together with a local partner.

The project continues Lights of Vienna's long-standing work in Mecca. For the Shamiya expansion, the largest in the mosque's history, the company had already supplied all the luminaires between 2011 and 2016, more than 4,450 luminaires and chandeliers in total. In 2025, it completed the Mataf project with 550 luminaires. The largest of them is ten metres tall - the new chandelier is more than three times that height.

About Lights of Vienna

Lights of Vienna is a lighting manufacturer based in Guntramsdorf, Lower Austria, and Vienna. Founded in 1994, the company employs 33 people and is active in 49 countries on five continents. It designs and manufactures bespoke luminaires in the premium segment for sacred buildings, hospitality, yachts and private residences. In collaboration with local and international designers, it also creates its own exclusive lighting collections.

Images

The Grand Chandelier of the Holy Mosque in Mecca in the 3rd Expansion in Shamiya - room, © xaraid/Lights of Vienna

The Grand Chandelier of the Holy Mosque in Mecca in the 3rd Expansion in Shamiya © Lights of Vienna

Managing Partner Lights of Vienna Alexander Oborny, © Lights of Vienna

- Picture is available at AP -

Contact

Mag. Sabine Mitterbacher, MBA

Head of Brand & Communications / Corporate Spokesperson

Lights of Vienna

Telefon: +43 664 2517725

E-Mail: sabine.mitterbacher@lightsofvienna.com

Web: https://lightsofvienna.com

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