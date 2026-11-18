Commercial Drone Market worth $18.01 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the commercial drone market is projected to grow from USD 3.84 billion in 2026 to USD 18.01 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 360 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 460 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Commercial Drone Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Commercial Drone Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.84 billion

USD 3.84 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 18.01 billion

USD 18.01 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 36.2%

Commercial Drone Market Trends & Insights:

The commercial drone market is expanding as businesses increasingly rely on drones for real-time data collection and remote asset assessment. The integration of high-resolution cameras, thermal sensors, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems is improving the accuracy of surveying, infrastructure inspection, and environmental monitoring. Growing demand for faster site assessments, reduced manual inspection requirements, and reliable data for operational decision-making is encouraging adoption across construction, energy, mining, and industrial sectors.

By type, the fixed-wing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 37.3% from 2026 to 2031.

By MTOW, the large (above 150 kg) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 66.6% from 2026 to 2031.

By region, North America dominated the commercial drone market, with a share of 56% in 2025.

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The market is gaining traction as businesses seek to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs across agriculture, construction, logistics, and industrial operations. Commercial drones enable faster surveying, real-time data collection, and remote inspection while reducing dependence on manual processes. Growing demand for precision agriculture and automated infrastructure monitoring is creating opportunities for drone adoption across multiple industries. In addition, advances in autonomous navigation, battery technology, and sensor integration are expanding commercial drone applications and supporting market growth.

The commercial drone market is expanding as businesses increasingly adopt drones for inventory management, warehouse inspections, and facility monitoring. Growing demand for real-time aerial data is encouraging their use in agriculture, construction, mining, and energy operations. Commercial drones help organizations monitor large areas, identify operational issues, and improve workplace safety while reducing inspection time. Increasing integration of artificial intelligence, high-resolution imaging, and automated flight systems is further driving adoption across commercial sectors.

By application, inspection & monitoring held the largest market share in 2025.

Commercial drones are increasingly used to inspect power lines, bridges, pipelines, construction sites, and industrial facilities. Their ability to capture real-time visual data and access difficult-to-reach areas helps businesses reduce inspection time, improve worker safety, and identify maintenance requirements. Growing investments in infrastructure development and the need for regular asset monitoring are expanding the adoption of drone-based inspection solutions. Advances in thermal imaging, high-resolution cameras, and autonomous flight systems are further improving inspection accuracy and operational efficiency.

By end-use industry, the agriculture segment captured the largest market share in 2025.

Commercial drones are increasingly used in agriculture for crop monitoring, precision spraying, field mapping, and assessing crop health. Farmers are adopting these systems to optimize the use of water, fertilizers, and pesticides while reducing manual labor and operating costs. Growing demand for precision agriculture and real-time field data is encouraging the deployment of drones across large-scale farming operations. Advances in multispectral imaging, artificial intelligence, and autonomous flight systems are further improving agricultural productivity and supporting segment growth.

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Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific commercial drone industry is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing adoption across agriculture, construction, infrastructure inspection, and industrial operations. Rising investments in smart farming, infrastructure development, and industrial automation are creating demand for drone-based solutions. Government initiatives supporting unmanned aerial systems and improvements in domestic drone manufacturing are further encouraging adoption across the region. Growing demand for cost-effective surveying, precision agriculture, and automated monitoring is expected to support regional market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major commercial drone companies players include DJI, XAG Co., Ltd., Autel Robotics, Skydio, Inc., and JOUAV. These companies are leveraging both organic and inorganic strategies, such as partnerships, acquisitions, defense contracts, and product innovations, to strengthen their portfolios in the commercial drone market.

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