The Best Deep Plane Facelift in Sarasota Is Done by Dr. Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Patients considering facial rejuvenation surgery increasingly look beyond traditional skin tightening for techniques that address the deeper structures responsible for facial aging. Dr. Alberico J. Sessa, a dual board-certified cosmetic surgeon at Sarasota Surgical Arts, performs one of the best deep plane facelifts in Sarasota with a surgical record that includes more than 25,000 procedures over 18 years. Awarded as Top Doctor by SRQ Magazine for five consecutive years, Dr. Sessa combines that volume with formal training in oral and maxillofacial surgery, placing him among the best deep plane facelift surgeons in Sarasota.

What Makes Dr. Sessa's Deep Plane Facelift Approach Different?

A distinguishing feature of Dr. Sessa's approach is his focus on repositioning deeper facial structures rather than relying primarily on skin tightening. His technique involves releasing and repositioning facial ligaments, elevating descended midface tissues and restoring definition to the cheeks and jawline.

Unlike conventional facelift techniques that separate and tighten the skin and superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS) independently, a deep plane facelift lifts these structures together. This approach preserves important connections between the skin and underlying tissues while addressing the deeper causes of facial sagging.

Dr. Sessa also emphasizes vertical repositioning of facial tissues to address concerns extending beyond the lower face. This can include flattened cheeks, prominent nasolabial folds, marionette lines, and jowling. His approach aims to produce balanced facial contours without creating an excessively tight or operated appearance.

What Sets Dr. Sessa Apart From Other Facelift Surgeons in Sarasota?

Several credentials distinguish Dr. Sessa's background from other facelift surgeons in the region:

Dual board certification: Dr. Sessa holds certification from the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Maxillofacial training involves formal surgical education in the bones, nerves and soft tissue of the face and jaw, anatomy that is central to deep plane dissection.

Dr. Sessa holds certification from the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Maxillofacial training involves formal surgical education in the bones, nerves and soft tissue of the face and jaw, anatomy that is central to deep plane dissection. Fellowship training: He completed fellowship training in cosmetic surgery and has practiced in the specialty for more than 18 years.

He completed fellowship training in cosmetic surgery and has practiced in the specialty for more than 18 years. Surgical volume: His record includes more than 25,000 procedures across facial, breast, and body cosmetic surgery, a depth of operative experience few single practitioners in Southwest Florida can match.

His record includes more than 25,000 procedures across facial, breast, and body cosmetic surgery, a depth of operative experience few single practitioners in Southwest Florida can match. Board examiner: Dr. Sessa serves as an oral board examiner for cosmetic surgery, a position in which he evaluates other surgeons seeking certification.

Dr. Sessa serves as an oral board examiner for cosmetic surgery, a position in which he evaluates other surgeons seeking certification. Surgical educator and author: He trains other cosmetic surgeons and contributes to peer-reviewed medical literature.

He trains other cosmetic surgeons and contributes to peer-reviewed medical literature. Peer recognition: He has received the SRQ Top Doctors Award for five consecutive years.

His combination of surgical experience, professional education and involvement in physician training distinguishes his background in cosmetic surgery.

What Do Patients Say About Dr. Sessa's Deep Plane Facelift?

Dr. Sessa holds a 4.7-star rating on Google with more than 600 patient reviews. Among them is a patient who underwent a deep plane facelift combined with a brow lift, eye lift, lip flip, dermabrasion, laser treatment, and neck surgery.

"If I had to rate Dr. Sessa, his staff and the complete experience on a scale of 1 to 10, I would give them a solid 12," the patient wrote. "I had a deep plane facelift, brow lift, eye lift, lip flip, dermabrasion, and laser along with my neck. The whole experience was fabulous and virtually pain-free. I would highly recommend Dr. Sessa and his staff."

The review reflects a patient's experience with combining multiple facial procedures to address several areas of aging during one operative session.

Who Is a Candidate for a Deep Plane Facelift?

A deep plane facelift may benefit individuals experiencing moderate to significant facial sagging, loose skin, flattened cheeks, deeper facial folds and loss of jawline definition. Candidates should generally be in good health, have realistic expectations and understand the recovery involved in facial surgery.

However, the technique is not appropriate for everyone. Dr. Sessa evaluates facial anatomy, skin condition, medical history and individual goals before recommending a surgical approach. Some patients may achieve better results with a traditional SMAS facelift or another facial rejuvenation procedure.

Deep Plane Facelift Surgery and Recovery

Dr. Sessa typically performs deep plane facelift surgery under general anesthesia. Incisions are placed around the ears, following natural facial creases and contours to help conceal surgical scars. Through these incisions, he repositions deeper facial tissues and removes excess skin as needed.

Initial recovery generally requires approximately five to seven days away from work, although swelling and bruising can persist longer. Patients receive individualized postoperative instructions, including guidance on wound care, activity restrictions, sleeping position and follow-up appointments. Recovery timelines vary depending on the extent of surgery and individual healing.

As with any surgical procedure, potential risks include infection, bleeding, scarring, fluid accumulation, nerve injury and anesthesia-related complications. A thorough medical evaluation helps determine individual risk factors and surgical suitability.

Deep Plane Facelift Consultations at Sarasota Surgical Arts

Located at 4143 Clark Road in Sarasota, Florida, Sarasota Surgical Arts provides facial, breast, and body cosmetic surgery. Dr. Sessa evaluates each facelift candidate individually, considering facial structure, the degree of tissue descent and the patient's desired outcome before developing a surgical plan.

Patients interested in learning whether a deep plane facelift is appropriate for their needs can contact Sarasota Surgical Arts at (941) 923-1736 to arrange a consultation.

About Sarasota Surgical Arts

Sarasota Surgical Arts is a cosmetic surgery practice in Sarasota, Florida, led by Dr. Alberico J. Sessa, a dual board-certified cosmetic surgeon. The practice offers facial, breast, body and nonsurgical procedures for patients from Sarasota, the Gulf Coast and out of state.

Media Contact:

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: https://www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

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