

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L), a British energy company, on Wednesday reported its earnings for the first half ended September 30, marking a significant rise in its profit.



Profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders was GBP435.2 million, or 35.9 pence per share, from GBP292.1 million, or 26.4 pence per share, a year ago.



The company's profit before tax for the six months was GBP908.1 million, up 55 percent from GBP586.3 million last year.



Adjusted profit before tax soared 91 percent to GBP999.7 million from GBP523.7 million a year ago.



Adjusted operating profit was GBP1103.4, million, as against GBP655.0 million, an increase of 68 percent year-over-year.



EBITDA, on an adjusted basis, for the first half of 2026 rose to GBP1.616 billion, compared to GBP1.152 billion the prior year.



Revenue for the period was GBP5.619 billion, higher than the prior year's comparative figure of GBP4.634 billion.



Looking ahead, SSE reaffirmed its earlier outlook for fiscal year 2026/27, expressing confidence in strong 2026/27 adjusted earnings per share of 168-193 pence, alongside a 2029/30 adjusted earnings per share target of 225-250 pence.



SSE.L shares were losing 0.94 percent on the LSE, trading at 2619 pence.



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