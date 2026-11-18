Since 2018, the competition's 52 finalists have raised more than €700 million

The Automobile Club de France (ACF) and ESSEC Alumni are launching the 10th edition of the Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, the leading competition for automotive and mobility startups. French and international startups can apply until November 27, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. (CET) at www.grandprixacfautotech.com.

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Jury members and former finalist startups for the launch of 10th Edition of Grand Prix ACF AutoTech (c) Quentin Vaquez

Since 2018, the competition has selected 52 finalists, including Chargemap, Hiflow, ChargeGuru and Geolith, who have together raised more than €700 million. Only 6 have failed: a survival rate of nearly 90%. The 2026 edition rewarded Altrove (Grand Prix ACF), Bloomineral (ACF Pioneer Prize and GreenTech Mention) and IoT.bzh (Industrialization Prize).

"Ten editions is an achievement we are proud of. The number of applications, rising every year, shows how useful we are to the industry. Automotive and mobility startups: apply and join the community of finalists!" said Richard de Cabrol, founder and Managing Director of the Grand Prix ACF AutoTech.

Under the high patronage of Yann de Pontbriand, President of the ACF, and Thierry Peugeot, President of the ESSEC Alumni Automotive Mobility Club, the competition presents four awards: the Grand Prix ACF, the ACF Pioneer Prize (seed stage), the GreenTech Mention and the Industrialization Prize with Bpifrance (former finalists).

A 10th edition focused on AI, deep tech and international reach

New partners: the FIA, which will host an innovation panel alongside the final; German fund Leap4 (€100 million), one of the 9 partner VC funds, giving each finalist 9 hours of one-on-one investor coaching; the Big Data AI Paris trade show; and the Systematic Paris Region cluster. They join premium partners Crédit Agricole Personal Finance Mobility, Fidal, Forvia, Motul, OPmobility, Renault Group and Renault Trucks (Volvo Group).

Eligibility: companies less than 10 years old, at least 50% owned by individuals.

Timeline

November 27, 2026: applications close

January 12, 2027: semi-finalists announced

February 23, 2027: 6 finalists announced

April 28, 2027: live final and awards ceremony at the Automobile Club de France

About the Grand Prix ACF AutoTech

Organized since 2018 by the ACF and ESSEC Alumni, the Grand Prix ACF AutoTech showcases the most promising automotive and mobility startups every year.

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Contacts:

Press

Richard de Cabrol, Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, +33 6 51 38 16 38, richard.decabroldemoute@essec.edu