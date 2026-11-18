Martin Shanahan Joins Consello as Executive Chair of Consello Ireland

NEW YORK and DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the global advisory and investing platform, is today pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Shanahan as Executive Chair of Consello Ireland.

Mr. Shanahan has built, across three decades, a distinguished career as an internationally recognized leader in enterprise, international growth strategy, and investment.

Mr. Shanahan previously served as CEO of IDA Ireland, the Irish government's investment promotion agency. During his time there, he presided over one of the most successful periods for investment for the State as it transitioned to a high-tech multinational manufacturing and research, development, and innovation investment hub.

Most recently, he was Partner & Global Head of Industry, leading the international industry go-to-market function for global advisory firm, Grant Thornton, overseeing all operations, strategy, and go-to-market initiatives for its international industry platform.

Consello Founder, Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly said, "After two years of growth and client expansion in Ireland for Consello, Martin's enterprise and international experience will provide invaluable leadership as we move onto the next phase of expansion of our business. His insight and understanding of key success enablers, from strategy to policy, will be highly valuable for our clients and our team as we grow their and our business. We are delighted to welcome him to Consello."

Martin Shanahan said, "I'm honored to join the team at Consello. I look forward to working with Declan, Katie, and colleagues in Ireland and internationally to build on the impressive growth to date and continue delivering the best counsel for Consello clients."

Katie Doran, Chief Executive of Consello Ireland, said "Martin joins our business here at an exciting time. After two successful launch years, we are now onto a new growth phase of the business. Martin's experience and expertise will drive further impetus to that growth while bringing massive value-add to clients as we help them navigate this period of rapid disruption and reinvention, where those who adapt quickly will succeed."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Brussels, and Abu Dhabi.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Sports and Entertainment; Strategic Communications; Geopolitics; and Risk. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

Consello Media Inquiries

media@consello.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/martin-shanahan-joins-consello-as-executive-chair-of-consello-ireland-302943766.html