Ondo Stocks to Launch ANTon with 24/7 Mint and Redeem, Live on IPO Day

Ondo Stocks' tokenized Anthropic (ANTon) will be the first tokenized stock to support 24/7 minting and redemption from day 1 of IPO.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondo Global Markets today announced that ANTon, a token providing exposure to Anthropic stock, will launch on Ondo Stocks on the day Anthropic begins trading on Nasdaq, giving eligible investors outside the U.S. day-one exposure to the economic performance of Anthropic's public listing.

Anthropic's rise from startup to one of the most valuable companies in the world played out in private markets, limiting access to a small circle of venture firms and strategic partners. For most investors, this IPO is the first chance to own a piece of it. ANTon will provide eligible investors outside the U.S. exposure to the economic performance of Anthropic, starting at $1, with zero mint and lowered redemption fees (network fees apply).

ANTon launches on Anthropic's IPO day with minting and redemption on Ondo Stocks 24/7, weekends included (subject to scheduled maintenance and other occasional downtimes).

"The world has watched Anthropic grow for years with no way to participate. On IPO day, Wall Street gets its allocation and everyone else waits," said Ian De Bode, Acting CEO and President of Ondo Finance. "Other tokenized stock products would have you waiting long after the IPO and then hand you a market that shuts on Friday afternoon. ANTon is live on IPO day, it mints and redeems after New York goes home, and it works like other assets onchain. This is why we built Ondo Stocks, and it is the standard every tokenized stock should be held to."

ANTon joins more than 450 stocks and ETFs on Ondo Stocks, the first tokenized stock platform to pass $1 billion in TVL and the only one offering 24/7 minting and redemption, including weekends and holidays, across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain.

Ondo Global Markets is not affiliated with Anthropic and is not a participant in Anthropic's initial public offering. ANTon is not issued, sponsored, or endorsed by Anthropic.

About Ondo Stocks

Ondo Stocks is an issuance and redemption platform for tokenized publicly traded U.S. stocks and ETFs. It enables investors outside the United States to gain economic exposure to these assets by minting, transferring, and redeeming securities-backed tokens. Each token is fully backed by the corresponding stock or ETF (together with cash in transit).

About Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance is a blockchain-based technology company focused on tokenizing real-world assets and bringing institutional-quality financial products onchain. By bridging traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure, Ondo aims to make capital markets more accessible, transparent, and efficient.

[*] The tokenized assets referenced herein (i.e. (i) the tokenized stocks, tokenized ETFs and tokenized ADRs now known as Ondo Stocks, and formerly known as Ondo tokenized stocks and ETFs, or as Ondo Global Markets tokens, (collectively, the "Ondo Stocks") and (ii) USDY tokens (collectively, the "Tokens") have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") or the securities or financial instrument laws of any other jurisdiction. The Tokens may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless registered under the Act or an exemption from the registration requirements thereof is available.In certain jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Singapore, the Ondo Stocks and USDY tokens are offered and sold only to qualified investors or professional clients, as the case may be (or that jurisdiction's analogue thereof). Other jurisdiction-based prohibitions and restrictions apply. The issuer of the Tokens is not registered as an investment company under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or as an Alternative Investment Fund or Undertaking for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities in the EEA, or under the securities or financial instrument laws of any other jurisdiction.

Ondo Stocks provide their holders with economic exposure to the value of their underlying assets, including the value of dividends (less applicable tax withholdings). However, Ondo Stocks are not themselves stocks, ETFs or ADRs and the Ondo Stocks do not provide their holders with rights to hold or receive their respective underlying assets. Similarly, USDY tokens provide their holders with economic exposure to short-term US treasuries, but USDY tokens are not themselves US treasuries and do not provide their holders with rights to hold or receive any US treasuries.

In the EEA/EU, a base prospectus relating to the Tokens has been approved by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein (FMA) and notified, at the issuer's request, to certain EEA Member States (the "Relevant EEA States"), making many Ondo Stocks available to both professional and retail investors, though certain Ondo Stocks are only available to professional investors in the EEA/EU. The prospectus is published at app.ondo.finance at each applicable Token's webpage. The approval of the prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the Tokens. Investors residing in the EU/EEA should read the prospectus, and the relevant final terms and KID for each applicable Token, before investing in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest. This notice is a marketing communication and does not constitute a prospectus.

Certain Ondo Stocks (referred to in the UAE as "Digital Securities") have been admitted to trading on Nest Exchange Limited, a Multilateral Trading Facility for Digital Assets operated by Binance in the Abu Dhabi Global Market ("ADGM"), authorised by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (the "FSRA"). Such Digital Securities are available for trading by those investors eligible for a Binance account. The ADGM FSRA has no responsibility for reviewing or verifying any documents in connection with the admission to trading of such Digital Securities in the ADGM. The FSRA has not approved the documents in connection with the admission to trading nor taken steps to verify the information set out in it and has no responsibility for it. No offer of securities is being made in ADGM. Prospective purchasers of such Digital Securities admitted to trading should conduct their own due diligence on such Digital Securities.

In the United Kingdom, the communications herein may be deemed a financial promotion pursuant to Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. To the extent that any such finding is made, the communications herein are only intended for, and directed at, investment professionals as defined in article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (the "FPO") who have experience of interacting with the Ondo Stocks and USDY tokens; high net worth companies as defined in article 49 of the FPO, and/or any other persons to whom lawful communication is permitted. Any person not falling within these categories is not permitted to act upon anything within the communications herein, and shall not be entitled to rely upon their contents. Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited will not enter into arrangements with such persons concerning Ondo Stocks and USDY tokens as a result of this or any other communication.

The Tokens are issued by Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company. OUSG tokens are issued by Ondo I LP, a Delaware (USA) limited partnership (the "Fund"). Ondo Finance Inc., a Delaware (USA) corporation, provides tokenization services to, and is an equity holder of, Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited.

The communications herein are only intended for eligible purchasers of, or for actual or potential business relationships or technical integrations with respect to the Tokens. Nothing herein constitutes any offer to sell, or any solicitation of an offer to buy, any Tokens. Nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or financial advice. Acquiring the Tokens involves risks. A holder of the Tokens may incur losses, including total loss of their purchase price. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investors are responsible for conducting their own research, investigation, verification, checks or consultation for professional or investment advice.

The communications herein may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future financial performance, business strategies, or expectations for the growth or development of Ondo Finance, Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited, or any of their respective affiliates (each, an "Applicable Entity"). These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: economic, competitive, legal, governmental, and technological factors affecting the operations, markets, products, services, or prices of any Applicable Entity. No Applicable Entity undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional terms and restrictions apply. See docs.ondo.finance/legal/terms-of-service, docs.ondo.finance/ondo-stocks, ondo.finance/stocks, app.ondo.finance and (as applicable) the Token offering documents for details.

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