Q3 Revenues up +53% to $2.71bn, and net income up +573% to $830m, y-o-y

Adjusted Q3 EBITDA and net income, up +124% to $1.33bn and up +478% to $717m, y-o-y, respectively

Achieved industry leading Q3 freight rate per TEU, Adjusted EBIT per TEU and Adjusted EBIT margin of $2,480, $1,032, and 37%, respectively

Generated $1.22bn of Free Cash Flow in Q3, increase of $839m vs. Q2

Launched new services: ZX3 and Falcon

Further raised Full Year 2026 guidance: Adjusted EBITDA between $3.3bn to $3.5bn and Adjusted EBIT of $2.0bn to $2.2bn

Declared dividend of $2.01 per share or a total of $243 million, representing 30% of 9-month aggregate 2026 net income

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) ("ZIM" or the "Company") announced today its consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net income was $830m (compared to $123m in 2025), or diluted earnings per share of $6.88 (compared to $1.02 in 2025).

Adjusted net income was $717m (compared to $124m in 2025).

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.33bn, a year-over-year increase of 124%.

Revenues were $2.71bn, a year-over-year increase of 53%.

Carried volume was 962 thousand TEUs, a year-over-year increase of 4%.

Average freight rate per TEU was $2,480, a year-over-year increase of 55%.

Free cash flow of $1.22bn generated during the quarter.

Net debt, comprised predominantly of lease liabilities minus total cash position, of $1.86bn as of September 30, 2026, compared to $2.77bn as of June 30, 2026, and $2.92bn as of December 31, 2025.

Net leverage ratio of 0.8x as of September 30, 2026, compared to 1.6x net leverage ratio as of June 30, 2026, and 1.3x net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2025.

Net cash position (total cash position minus financial debt; i.e., excluding lease liabilities) of $3.29bn as of September 30, 2026.

Launched ZX3, ZIM's 3rd premium expedited service Asia to USWC; and Falcon, offering faster transit time from China to Argentina and South Brazil.

Chen Lichtenstein, ZIM President & CEO, stated, "ZIM delivered an outstanding Q3, driven by our strong execution, global network and dedicated team. We are successfully translating our differentiated commercial strategy into strong financial performance while continuing to invest in a modern, highly competitive fleet. By keeping our network agile and focusing on premium, profitable trades, we are supporting our customers and positioning ZIM for further growth. With guidance raised again, we enter the final quarter confident in our strategy and in our ability to maximize opportunities in a dynamic global shipping market."

Sami Jubran, ZIM's CFO, said: "Our third quarter results demonstrate the strength of ZIM's business and our continued focus on performance. Revenue and profitability increased substantially year over year, while strong operating and free cash flow strengthened our balance sheet. These results underpin our decision to raise full year guidance and reflect our confidence in our business. We remain focused on maintaining strong liquidity, allocating capital with discipline and delivering attractive returns to shareholders."

Summary of Key Financial and Operational Results

Q3-26 Q3-25 9M-26 9M-25 Carried volume (K-TEUs)................................ 962 926 2,750 2,765 Average freight rate ($/TEU)............................ 2,480 1,602 1,813 1,622 Total Revenues ($ in millions).......................... 2,712 1,777 5,889 5,419 Operating income (EBIT) ($ in millions)........... 1,149 259 1,275 873 Profit before income tax ($ in millions)............. 1,056 172 1,019 602 Net income ($ in millions)................................ 830 123 808 443 Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions)....................... 1,326 593 2,130 1,844 Adjusted EBIT ($ in millions)............................ 993 260 1,157 872 Adjusted net income ($ in millions)................. 717 124 721 442 Net income margin (%).................................... 31 7 14 8 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%).......................... 49 33 36 34 Adjusted EBIT margin (%)............................... 37 15 20 16 Adjusted net income margin (%)...................... 26 7 12 8 Diluted earnings per share ($)......................... 6.88 1.02 6.69 3.66 Net cash generated from operating activities

($ in millions).................................................... 1,241 628 1,898 1,924 Free cash flow ($ in millions)........................... 1,225 574 1,845 1,787

SEP-30-26 DEC-31-25



Net debt ($ in millions)..................................... 1,858 2,925





Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Total revenues were $2.71 billion for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.78 billion for the third quarter of 2025, mainly driven by the increase in freight rates as well as in carried volume.

ZIM carried 962 thousand TEUs in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 926 thousand TEUs in the third quarter of 2025. The average freight rate per TEU was $2,480 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1,602 for the third quarter of 2025.

Operating income (EBIT) for the third quarter of 2026 was $1.15 billion, compared to $259 million for the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by the above-mentioned increase in total revenues.

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $830 million, compared to $123 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $717 million, compared to $124 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 was $1.33 billion, compared to $593 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBIT for the third quarter of 2026 was $993 million, compared to $260 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT margins for the third quarter of 2026 were 49% and 37%, respectively. This compares to 33% and 15% for the third quarter of 2025, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted Net income exclude a non-cash impairment reversal of $155 million ($197 million, pre-tax) and acquisition related costs of $41 million ($41 million, pre-tax).

Net cash generated from operating activities was $1.24 billion for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $628 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Financial and Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Total revenues were $5.89 billion for the first nine months of 2026, compared to $5.42 billion for the first nine months of 2025, primarily driven by the increase in freight rates.

ZIM carried 2,750 thousand TEUs in the first nine months of 2026, compared to 2,765 thousand TEUs in the first nine months of 2025. The average freight rate per TEU was $1,813 for the first nine months of 2026, compared to $1,622 for the first nine months of 2025.

Operating income (EBIT) for the first nine months of 2026 was $1.27 billion, compared to $873 million for the first nine months of 2025. The increase in operating income for the nine months of 2026 was primarily driven by the above-mentioned increase in total revenues.

Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $808 million, compared to net income of $443 million for the first nine months of 2025, mainly driven by the above-mentioned increase in total revenues. Adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $721 million, compared to $442 million for the first nine months of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 was $2.13 billion, compared to $1.84 billion for the first nine months of 2025. Adjusted EBIT for the first nine months of 2026 was $1.16 billion, compared to $872 million for the first nine months of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT margins for the first nine months of 2026 were 36% and 20%, respectively. This compares to 34% and 16%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted Net income exclude a non-cash impairment reversal recorded in the third quarter of $155 million ($197 million, pre-tax) and acquisition related costs of $68 million ($80 million, pre-tax).

Net cash generated from operating activities for the first nine months of 2026 was $1.90 billion, compared to $1.92 billion for the first nine months of 2025.

Liquidity, Cash Flows and Capital Allocation

ZIM's total cash position (which includes cash and cash equivalents and investments in bank deposits and other investment instruments) was $3.36 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $2.53 billion as of June 30, 2026 and $2.80 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Capital expenditures totaled $19 million and $61 million for the third quarter of 2026 and for the first nine months of 2026, respectively, compared to $67 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $170 million for the first nine months of 2025. Other cash flow items in the first nine months of 2026 include a dividend payment of $106 million and $1.17 billion of debt service, mostly related to charter vessel and equipment lease liability repayments.

Net debt position as of September 30, 2026, was $1.86 billion compared to $2.77 billion as of June 30, 2026, and $2.92 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Net cash position (total cash of $3.36 billion minus financial debt of $70 million, i.e., excluding lease liabilities) was $3.29 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2026, and compared to $2.72 billion as of December 31, 2025. ZIM's net leverage ratio as of September 30, 2026, was 0.8x, compared to 1.6x net leverage ratio as of June 30, 2026 and 1.3x as of December 31, 2025.

Third Quarter 2026 Dividend

In accordance with the Company's dividend policy, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of approximately $243 million, or $2.01 per ordinary share, reflecting approximately 30% of nine-month aggregate 2026 net income. The dividend will be paid on December 8, 2026, to holders of record of ZIM ordinary shares as of November 30, 2026.

All dividends are subject to the discretion of Company's Board of Directors and to the restrictions provided by law. In addition, distribution of special dividends is restricted under the merger agreement between the Company and Hapag-Lloyd.

New Charter Agreements and Fleet Update

ZIM currently operates 112 containerships with a total capacity of 703 thousand TEUs, as well as 13 car carriers, compared to 116 containerships with total capacity of 711 thousand TEUs and 14 car carriers as of our Q3 2025 earnings release (November 20, 2025). During the second half of 2026, ZIM took delivery of two 8,000 TEU newbuild containerships, with charter durations of 5-7 years.

ZIM's charter orderbook comprises of 56 vessels, including 52 containerships ranging from 3,000 to 12,000 TEUs each, with an aggregate capacity of approximately 418 thousand TEUs and four car carriers. Of these, 52 are newbuilds, including 18 x 11,500 TEU dual-fuel LNG vessels, two x 12,000 TEU scrubber-fitted vessels and two x 7,000 CEU dual-fuel LNG, on which ZIM holds purchase options. Additional information can be found in ZIM's Interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2026.

In addition, the Company has seven vessels scheduled for charter expiration during the remainder of 2026, representing an aggregate capacity of approximately 22 thousand TEUs. In 2027, 14 vessels are scheduled for charter expiration, representing an aggregate capacity of approximately 26 thousand TEUs. Upon expiration, ZIM has the option to either renew the charters or redeliver the vessels to their owners.

Volume Breakdown by Geographic Trade Zone (K TEU)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

2026 2025 2026 2025 Pacific 446 414 1,263 1,152 Cross-Suez 69 71 201 232 Atlantic 124 113 357 383 Intra-Asia 218 195 627 587 Latin America 105 133 302 411 Total 962 926 2,750 2,765 Note: The table above may contain slight summation differences due to rounding.

Use of Non-IFRS Measures in the Company's 2026 Guidance

A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures included in its full-year 2026 guidance to corresponding IFRS measures is not available on a forward-looking basis. In particular, the Company has not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT because the various reconciling items between such non-IFRS financial measures and the corresponding IFRS measures cannot be determined without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the future costs and expenses for which the Company adjusts, the effect of which may be significant, and all of which are difficult to predict and are subject to frequent change.

Full-Year 2026 Guidance

In 2026, the Company expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion and Adjusted EBIT between $2.0 and $2.2 billion. Previously the Company expected to generate Adjusted EBITDA of between $2.7 billion and $3.0 billion and Adjusted EBIT of between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion.

Transaction with Hapag-Lloyd

On February 16, 2026, ZIM announced that it entered into a merger agreement with Hapag-Lloyd, under which Hapag-Lloyd will acquire ZIM for $35.00 per share in cash. The transaction was unanimously approved by ZIM's Board of Directors and approved by shareholders at a special meeting held on April 30, 2026. The transaction remains subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approvals by various regulatory authorities among them the State of Israel pursuant to the requirements of the Special State Share (the "Golden Share"). The original application to the State of Israel was terminated and Hapag-Lloyd intends to soon submit a new application. The transaction is targeted to close in the first quarter of 2027.

Until the closing of the transaction, Hapag-Lloyd and ZIM remain separate independent companies, and ZIM continues to operate in the ordinary course.

Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update today at 8:00 AM ET. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM's website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with operations in more than 90 countries, serving over 30,000 customers across more than 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the Company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, may include statements regarding macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, chartering agreements, anticipated capacity, and the timing thereof, statements relating to the timing and closing of the pending transaction with Hapag-Lloyd, the Company's anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. These statements are only predictions based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events or results. There are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions as a result of the current geopolitical instability, developments and further escalation of events, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to outcome of the pending transaction with Hapag-Lloyd, the military conflict involving Israel and the U.S., on the one hand, and Iran and its proxies, on the other, our ability to adequately respond to the general political, economic and military instability in the Middle East and the war between Russia and Ukraine and our ability to maintain business continuity as an Israeli-incorporated company in times of emergency; our expectations regarding general market conditions as a result of global economic trends, including potential rising inflation and interest rates as a result of geopolitical and other events; our expectations regarding trends related to the global container shipping industry, including with respect to fluctuations in vessel and container supply, industry consolidation, demand for containerized shipping services, bunker and alternative fuel prices and supply, charter and freight rates, container values and other factors affecting supply and demand; our plans regarding our business strategy, areas of possible expansion and expected capital spending or operating expenses; our ability to effectively handle cyber-security threats and recover from cyber-security incidents, including in connection with the military conflict in the Middle East; our anticipated ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund expenditures; our expectation of modifications with respect to our and other shipping companies' operating fleet and lines, including the utilization of larger vessels within certain trade zones and modifications made in light of environmental regulations; the expected benefits of our cooperation agreements and strategic partnerships; formation of new alliances among global carriers, changes in and disintegration of existing alliances and collaborations, including alliances and collaborations which we are not a party to; our anticipated insurance costs; our expectations regarding the availability of crew; our expectations regarding our environmental and regulatory conditions, including extreme weather events (such as the drought conditions in the Panama Canal), changes in laws and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, and the expected effect of such regulations; our expectations regarding potential liability from current or future litigation; our plans regarding hedging activities; our ability to pay dividends in accordance with our dividend policy; our expectations regarding our competition and ability to compete effectively, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in its 2025 Annual Report filed with the SEC on March 9, 2026 and its Notice and Proxy Statement attached as Exhibit 99.1 to its Current Report filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026 in connection with the pending transaction with Hapag-Lloyd.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (IFRSs), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company presents non-IFRS measures as additional performance measures as the Company believes that it enables the comparison of operating performance between periods on a consistent basis. These measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for operating income, any other performance measures, or cash flow data, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS as measures of profitability or liquidity. Please note that Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account debt service requirements or other commitments, as well as capital expenditures, and therefore, does not necessarily indicate the amounts that may be available for the Company's use. In addition, the non-IFRS financial measures presented by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way these measures are calculated.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude financial expenses (income), net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization in order to reach EBITDA, and further adjusted, as applicable, to exclude impairment of assets (or the reversal of which), capital gains (losses) beyond the ordinary course of business, expenses related to legal contingencies and acquisition related expenses (compensation costs and professional fees).

Adjusted EBIT is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude financial expenses (income), net and income taxes, in order to reach our results from operating activities, or EBIT, and further adjusted, as applicable, to exclude impairment of assets (or the reversal of which), capital gains (losses) beyond the ordinary course of business, expenses related to legal contingencies and acquisition related expenses (compensation costs and professional fees).

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as net income (loss) adjusted, as applicable, to exclude impairment of assets (or the reversal of which), capital gains (losses) beyond the ordinary course of business, expenses related to legal contingencies and acquisition related expenses (compensation costs and professional fees), all of which net of their respective income tax effect.

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as net cash generated from operating activities minus capital expenditures, net.

Net debt is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as face value of short- and long-term debt, minus cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and other investment instruments.

Net cash position is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as the total cash position (which includes cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and other investment instruments) minus financial debt (i.e., excluding lease liabilities).

Net leverage ratio is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as net debt (see above) divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve-month period. When our net debt is less than zero, we report the net leverage ratio as zero.

See the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income and net cash generated from operating activities to free cash flow in the tables provided below.

Investor Relations:

Elana Holzman

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

+972-4-865-2300

[email protected]

Leon Berman

The IGB Group

212-477-8438

[email protected]

Media:

Yifat Ginzberg

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

+972-4-865-2249

[email protected]

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in millions)



September 30 December 31

2026 2025 2025







Assets





Vessels 5,396.2 5,606.4 5,801.7 Containers and handling equipment 1,126.2 1,082.6 1,102.1 Other tangible assets 145.6 113.7 137.8 Intangible assets 109.6 108.6 109.4 Investments in associates 28.2 30.4 28.6 Other investments 1,080.5 1,097.8 1,051.7 Other receivables 99.4 44.8 137.0 Deferred tax assets 9.0 7.9 9.2 Total non-current assets 7,994.7 8,092.2 8,377.5







Inventories 233.2 182.0 167.8 Trade and other receivables 1,188.9 650.1 676.0 Other investments 544.4 651.1 735.1 Cash and cash equivalents 1,802.7 1,299.0 1,051.7 Total current assets 3,769.2 2,782.2 2,630.6 Total assets 11,763.9 10,874.4 11,008.1







Equity





Share capital and reserves 2,028.3 2,048.8 2,051.4 Retained earnings 2,671.1 1,966.7 1,969.5 Equity attributable to owners of the

Company 4,699.4 4,015.5 4,020.9 Non-controlling interests 3.3 4.7 4.7 Total equity 4,702.7 4,020.2 4,025.6







Liabilities





Lease liabilities 4,129.6 4,434.9 4,551.6 Loans and other liabilities 44.0 49.9 47.2 Employee benefits 72.9 62.2 63.4 Deferred tax liabilities 296.7 174.0 186.2 Total non-current liabilities 4,543.2 4,721.0 4,848.4







Trade and other payables 827.0 609.6 636.4 Provisions 106.9 108.8 118.4 Contract liabilities 524.7 239.2 239.9 Lease liabilities 1,021.3 1,130.2 1,096.5 Loans and other liabilities 38.1 45.4 42.9 Total current liabilities 2,518.0 2,133.2 2,134.1 Total liabilities 7,061.2 6,854.2 6,982.5 Total equity and liabilities 11,763.9 10,874.4 11,008.1

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share data)





Nine Months ended

September 30 Three Months ended

September 30 Year ended

December 31

2026 2025 2026 2025 2025











Income from voyages and related services 5,889.2 5,419.5 2,712.0 1,777.2 6,904.2 Cost of voyages and related services:









Operating expenses and cost of

services (3,560.8) (3,374.0) (1,315.5) (1,113.4) (4,460.8) Depreciation (942.3) (953.2) (322.6) (325.5) (1,259.5) Impairment reversal of assets 197.0

197.0

137.0 Gross profit 1,583.1 1,092.3 1,270.9 338.3 1,320.9











Other operating income 31.0 37.7 3.1 9.9 43.4 Other operating expenses (1.0) (0.2) (0.1)

(1.5) General and administrative expenses (324.4) (247.9) (120.7) (84.7) (336.3) Share of loss of associates (13.9) (9.0) (4.4) (4.1) (10.5)











Results from operating activities 1,274.8 872.9 1,148.8 259.4 1,016.0











Finance income 87.1 104.0 30.7 34.3 133.1 Finance expenses (343.3) (374.8) (123.4) (121.4) (490.6)











Net finance expenses (256.2) (270.8) (92.7) (87.1) (357.5)











Profit before income taxes 1,018.6 602.1 1,056.1 172.3 658.5











Income taxes (210.6) (158.9) (225.9) (48.9) (177.0)











Profit for the period 808.0 443.2 830.2 123.4 481.5











Attributable to:









Owners of the Company 807.4 441.1 829.9 123.0 479.2 Non-controlling interests 0.6 2.1 0.3 0.4 2.3 Profit for the period 808.0 443.2 830.2 123.4 481.5























Earnings per share (US$)









Basic earnings per 1 ordinary share 6.70 3.66 6.88 1.02 3.98 Diluted earnings per 1 ordinary share 6.69 3.66 6.88 1.02 3.98











Weighted average number of shares for

earnings per share calculation:









Basic 120,520,655 120,451,503 120,563,532 120,457,512 120,453,671 Diluted 120,648,370 120,511,885 120,703,141 120,509,223 120,515,854

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in millions)





Nine Months ended

September 30 Three Months

ended September 30 Year ended

December 31

2026 2025 2026 2025 2025











Cash flows from operating activities









Profit for the period 808.0 443.2 830.2 123.4 481.5











Adjustments for:









Depreciation and amortization 973.5 971.8 333.5 332.8 1,286.1 Impairment reversal (197.0)

(197.0)

(137.0) Net finance expenses 256.2 270.8 92.7 87.1 357.5 Share of losses and change in fair value of

investees (6.1) 4.1 4.4 4.0 5.6 Capital gains, net (10.3) (32.5) (2.7) (9.9) (37.6) Income taxes 210.6 158.9 225.9 48.9 177.0 Other non-cash items 9.2 1.9 8.8 (0.2) (0.1)

2,044.1 1,818.2 1,295.8 586.1 2,133.0























Change in inventories (65.4) 30.2 (10.1) 17.3 44.4 Change in trade and other receivables (533.0) 284.2 (228.6) 144.5 262.3 Change in trade and other payables, including

contract liabilities 402.6 (311.7) 183.4 (157.4) (267.1) Change in provisions and employee benefits 18.8 25.3 8.5 13.9 35.6

(177.0) 28.0 (46.8) 18.3 75.2











Dividends received from associates 1.3 1.0 0.1

1.9 Interest received 77.9 91.9 25.9 30.0 113.7 Income taxes paid (48.5) (14.7) (34.5) (6.0) (24.3)











Net cash generated from operating

activities 1,897.8 1,924.4 1,240.5 628.4 2,299.5











Cash flows from investing activities









Proceeds from sale of tangible assets, intangible

assets, and interest in investees 9.0 32.6 2.8 13.6 36.6 Acquisition and capitalized expenditures of

tangible assets, intangible assets and interest

in investees (61.4) (169.7) (18.5) (67.3) (217.7) Disposal of investment instruments, net (0.1) 103.6 (88.0) 65.9 148.6 Loans granted to investees (10.8) (6.2) (4.0) (2.3) (8.1) Change in other receivables 23.7 23.4 8.1 8.1 (67.5) Change in other investments (mainly deposits),

net 168.0 57.3 9.5 (76.5) (25.2) Net cash generated from (used in)

investing activities 128.4 41.0 (90.1) (58.5) (133.3)











Cash flows from financing activities









Repayment of lease liabilities and borrowings (847.4) (1,142.4) (283.4) (332.4) (1,439.6) Dividend paid to owners of the Company (106.1) (478.2)

(7.2) (515.6) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (2.0) (3.8) (1.6)

(3.8) Interest paid (322.7) (359.7) (105.3) (118.1) (474.3) Net cash used in financing activities (1,278.2) (1,984.1) (390.3) (457.7) (2,433.3)











Net change in cash and cash equivalents 748.0 (18.7) 760.1 112.2 (267.1) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the

period 1,051.7 1,314.7 1,037.1 1,187.1 1,314.7 Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash held 3.0 3.0 5.5 (0.3) 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of

the period 1,802.7 1,299.0 1,802.7 1,299.0 1,051.7

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBIT

(U.S. dollars in millions)



Nine months ended

September 30 Three months ended

September 30



2026 2025 2026 2025











Net income

808 443 830 123 Financial expenses, net

256 271 93 87 Income taxes

211 159 226 49 Operating income (EBIT)

1,275 873 1,149 259 Capital loss (gain), beyond the ordinary

course of business

(1) (3) 0 (1) Impairment reversal of assets

(197) 0 (197) 0 Acquisition related costs

80 0 41 0 Expenses related to legal contingencies

0 2 0 2 Adjusted EBIT

1,157 872 993 260 Adjusted EBIT margin

20 % 16 % 37 % 15 %









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(U.S. dollars in millions)

Nine months ended Three months ended

September 30 September 30

2026 2025 2026 2025









Net income 808 443 830 123 Financial expenses, net 256 271 93 87 Income taxes 211 159 226 49 Depreciation and amortization 973 972 333 333 EBITDA 2,248 1,845 1,482 592 Capital loss (gain), beyond the ordinary course of business (1) (3) 0 (1) Impairment reversal of assets (197) 0 (197) 0 Acquisition related costs 80 0 41 0 Expenses related to legal contingencies 0 2 0 2 Adjusted EBITDA 2,130 1,844 1,326 593 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 34 % 49 % 33 %









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(U.S. dollars in millions)



Nine months ended Three months ended



September 30 September 30



2026 2025 2026 2025











Net income

808 443 830 123 Capital loss (gain), beyond the ordinary

course of business (net of tax)

0 (2) 0 (1) Impairment reversal of assets (net of tax)

(155) 0 (155) 0 Acquisition related costs (net of tax)

68 0 41 0 Expenses related to legal contingencies (net of tax)

0 1 0 1 Adjusted net income

721 442 717 124 Net income margin

14 % 8 % 31 % 7 % Adjusted net income margin

12 % 8 % 26 % 7 %









RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH GENERATED FROM

OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(U.S. dollars in millions)



Nine months ended

September 30 Three months ended

September 30



2026 2025 2026 2025











Net cash generated from operating activities

1,898 1,924 1,241 628 Capital expenditures, net

(52) (137) (16) (54) Free cash flow

1,845 1,787 1,225 574







Notes: The Company reassessed the 'recoverable amount' of its operating assets as of September 30, 2026, and accordingly,

recorded in Q3 2026 a partial impairment reversal of $197 million ($155 million, net of tax). See also Note 7 to the Company's

Interim Financial Statements for the period ended on September 30, 2026. The reconciliation tables above may contain slight summation differences due to rounding.

Note: A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures included in its full-year 2026 guidance to corresponding IFRS measures is not available on a forward-looking basis. In particular, the Company has not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT because the various reconciling items between such non-IFRS financial measures and the corresponding IFRS measures cannot be determined without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the future costs and expenses for which the Company adjusts, the effect of which may be significant, and all of which are difficult to predict and are subject to frequent change.

SOURCE ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.