CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV: GRD) (OTC: GRDAF) - Grounded Lithium Corp. ("GLC" or the "Company") announces our financial and operating results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2026. Selected financial and operational information is set out below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's September 30, 2026 financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis, which are available for review at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.groundedlithium.com.

(CAD$, except per share amounts and common shares outstanding)





























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2026 2025

2026 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS











Net comprehensive loss

(103,775) (84,776)

(300,711) (157,754) Per share - basic and diluted

- -

- -













Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

(69,424) (31,313)

(12,223) (33,908) Per share - basic and diluted



-



-













Funds flow used in operations

(31,122) (37,901)

(139,930) (49,045) Per share - basic and diluted

- -

- -













Capital expenditures











Capital expenditures

54,817 -

57,369 -













Liquidity











Working capital surplus (deficit)

(174,412) 34,673

(174,412) 34,673













Common shares outstanding











Weighted average - basic and diluted

80,479,727 79,660,227

80,215,566 79,235,304 Outstanding, end of period



























Third Quarter 2026 Highlights and Corporate Update

During the quarter, the Company continued to advance oil and gas development by installing key infrastructure components associated with the successful drilling campaign conducted over the first half of 2026. As part of that investment, the Company, along with its joint venture partners secured attractive debt financing to fund the infrastructure installation, inclusive of a vendor loan. In total, infrastructure upgrades totalled approximately $250,000. These upgrades drive down operating costs providing investors with improved economics.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, the Company along with its joint venture partners commenced a second drilling campaign associated with the mineral rights purchased earlier in the year. The funding, operatorship and processes associated with this second campaign are structured essentially identical to the template deployed for the first drilling campaign announced early in 2026. Two development wells were drilled with results yet to be determined together with one more exploratory well in nature in relative proximity to the existing wells. In the case of the development and exploration well(s), separate limited partnerships were created to fund the drilling and completion expenditures. Specifically, Saskatchewan Renewal Drilling Limited Partnership #2 ("SRDLP#2") and Saskatchewan Renewal Exploration Limited Partnership #1 ("SRELP#1") were created and funded, respectively. Results of the totality of the second drilling campaign will be communicated in further press releases, however the Company and it joint-venture partners remain hopeful that further resources and production adds will be generated.

Also, subsequent to the quarter-end, the Company, together with its project partner Denison Mines Corp, announced the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Kindersley Lithium Project ("KLP"), authored by Stantec Consulting Ltd. This represents a major milestone in the ongoing development of the KLP. The Company believes the KLP possesses key quality characteristics that are unique to several peers in the industry. Further delineation drilling along with the potential construction and operation of a pilot direct lithium extraction facility are forecasted to provide information useful in enhancing returns. These activities, along with several other project plans, are currently being considered by the collective team and plans forward will be communicated in the near future.

About Grounded Lithium Corp.

GLC is a publicly traded company whose main focus is the development of the Kindersley Lithium Project in conjunction with its project partner, Denison Mines Corp. The KLP encompasses a resource base of approximately 1.0 million metric tonnes of combined Mineral Reserves and Measured and Indicated Resources of lithium carbonate equivalent. The KLP's pre-feasibility study reports a NPV 8 of C$125 million and an after-tax IRR of 11%, on a considerably smaller land base than that included in the 2023 PEA. Denison has the option to earn up to a 75% working interest in the KLP by funding in aggregate up to $15,150,000 comprised of both cash payments to GLC of up to $3,150,000 and funding project expenditures of up to $12,000,000 through a structured earn-in option. In addition to the KLP, the Company also develops oil and gas resources to supplement working capital to provide a diversified asset base.

GLC's multi-faceted business model involves the consolidation, delineation, exploitation and ultimately development of our opportunity base to fulfill our vision to build a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition shift. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Doug Ashton, P.Eng., of Sproule International Limited and Derek Loveday, P.Geo., Vining Wolff, P.Eng., and Karen Mathers, P.Geo., of Stantec Consulting Ltd., each of whom is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The opinions, forecasts, projections and statements about future events of results, are forward looking information, forward-looking statements or financial outlooks (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and the fact that this press release remains available does not constitute a representation by GLC that the Company believes these forward-looking statements continue to be true as of any subsequent date. Although GLC believes that the assumptions underlying, and expectations reflected in, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential lower operating costs due to infrastructure additions driving better economic returns from oil and gas activities, future oil drilling activity and the potential to add to the resource and production base, the uniqueness of the KLP as compared to industry peers with respect to quality characteristics, generating corporate cash flow from the oil and gas operations to support lithium initiatives, the internal rates of return and net present values of the KLP, and GLC's vision of becoming a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: GLC's expectation that our operations will be in Western Canada, unexpected problems can arise due to technical difficulties and operational difficulties which impact the production, transport or sale of our products; geographic and weather conditions can impact production; the risk that current global economic and credit conditions may impact commodity prices and consumption more than GLC currently predicts; the failure to obtain financing on reasonable terms; volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company; the risk that unexpected delays and difficulties in developing currently owned properties may occur; the failure of drilling to result in commercial projects; unexpected delays due to the limited availability of drilling equipment and personnel; and the other risk factors detailed from time to time in GLC's periodic reports. GLC's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Grounded Lithium Corp.