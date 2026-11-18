Ideas Abu Dhabi joins as an Official Partner to The Oasis at the 2026 UN Water Conference, Bringing Global Leaders and Breakthrough Innovations to the Main Stage

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideas Abu Dhabi will join the 2026 UN Water Conference as an Official Partner to The Oasis, bringing global leaders, innovators and cultural voices together for a four-day programme of discussion, discovery, and collaboration in Abu Dhabi from 7-10 December.

The partnership will see Ideas Abu Dhabi headline the first programme on The Oasis Main Stage on 8 December, featuring conversations with global figures including Water.org Group co-founders Matt Damon and Gary White, and former Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. The programme will explore how fresh thinking, cross-sector collaboration, and new partnerships can help accelerate solutions to the world's most pressing water challenges.

The programme will open on the eve of the Conference on 7 December at the NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Center with a special performance featuring Grammy Award-winning Senegalese artist Youssou N'Dour and the UAE's Lewah Maritime Ensemble. Created for the occasion, the performance will celebrate the musical traditions of two cultures shaped by water and the partnership between the UAE and Senegal as Conference co-hosts.

His Excellency Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability and the UAE head for the 2026 UN Water Conference, said: "We are excited to welcome Ideas Abu Dhabi as an Official Partner to The Oasis and as the first programme on the Main Stage. Its ability to bring influential voices together, open up new perspectives, and connect ideas with opportunity will add real value to the Conference - and help turn the energy of this gathering into lasting action."

Rima Al Mokarrab, Co-Chair of Ideas Abu Dhabi, said: "We started Ideas Abu Dhabi with a simple belief: the biggest challenges of our time cannot be solved by any one government, company, or expert alone. Our goal is to catalyze action by bringing together leaders, thinkers and practitioners to make progress on global issues.

"Today, half the global population faces water scarcity for at least part of the year, and in just 20 years, every region of the world will feel this strain. At the UN Water Conference, we will bring a broad view to the conversation from leaders who are shaping how water serves people, prosperity and the planet. Our goal is to establish new partnerships and solutions that accelerate progress at the Conference and beyond."

On 8 December, the flagship Ideas Abu Dhabi Forum will kickstart programming in The Oasis, the Conference's open-to-all space, with Matt Damon and Gary White, Co-founders of the global nonprofit, the Water.org Group. They will draw on their experience to explore what it takes to turn ideas into practical solutions and make the case for urgent, accelerated investment in safe water and sanitation, setting the stage for further action later in the day.

Gary White, CEO and Co-founder of Water.org, said: "Access to safe water is fundamental to people's health, livelihoods and opportunities, yet far too many people still live without it. As co-founders of Water.org, Matt Damon and I have spent more than two decades demonstrating that solutions exist and that we can reach millions more people when we rethink how water and sanitation are financed. As the UN Water Conference brings global attention to water, Matt and I look forward to turning that momentum into action at Ideas Abu Dhabi."

Returning for its seventh edition, Ideas Abu Dhabi will bring its distinctive approach to convening global thinkers and decisionmakers to the Conference, examining how water connects to some of the most critical issues facing our world and how new ideas, investments, partnerships, and technologies can translate into practical solutions.

Vivian Schiller, CEO of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation and a leading voice on AI for the public good, will host a conversation with national and city leaders, including Anne Hidalgo, former Mayor of Paris. Together, they will explore how cities must adapt as population growth, ageing infrastructure, and the rise of AI place growing strain on water systems.

A further session will examine how mounting pressure on water is changing the way food is grown, prepared, and consumed, bringing together experts including Hari Menon, President of Global Growth & Opportunity at the Gates Foundation, and Greg Gershuny, Vice President and Executive Director at the Aspen Institute's Energy & Environment Program.

Beyond the main stage, Ideas Abu Dhabi will also present a dedicated pavilion showcasing research and emerging technologies from the UAE, including advances in water innovation such as the development of locally produced reverse-osmosis membranes and low-carbon cement using desalination brine. The pavilion will create opportunities for researchers, entrepreneurs, students, and innovators to connect with investors, policymakers, and potential partners.

His Excellency Abdulla Balalaa and Rima Al Mokarrab recently previewed some of this work during a visit to the NYU Abu Dhabi Water Research Center and Mubadala ACCESS Center, meeting the students and researchers advancing these innovations.

Since its launch in 2017, Ideas Abu Dhabi has convened more than 1,000 global leaders and thinkers to exchange ideas, challenge conventional thinking and help turn dialogue into action. Previous participants include former US President Bill Clinton; philanthropist Bill Gates; former UK Prime Ministers David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair; philanthropist Ray Dalio; astronaut Buzz Aldrin; and Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, His Excellency Dr Anwar Gargash. Hosted by Tamkeen in association with the Aspen Institute, Ideas Abu Dhabi brings together diverse perspectives across disciplines, sectors and geographies to address some of the defining challenges of our time.

To discover the Ideas Abu Dhabi agenda in full, visit www.ideasabudhabi.com.

Registration for The Oasis at the 2026 UN Water Conference is free of charge and open to all. Visit www.unwaterconferenceuae.com to find out more.

Tickets for the Ideas Abu Dhabi concert are available from https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/109574/youssou-ndour-and-le-super-etoile-de-dakar.

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