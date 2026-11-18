Summary Results

Sydenham Hill - 60.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 0.15 metres ("m") within 1.0 m grading 15 g/t gold from select samples of outcrop

from select samples of outcrop Monte Christo - 14.9, 7.0 and 3.7 g/t gold from select grab samples of shallow workings along a 500 m trend

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC) (the "Company" or "AUGC") is pleased to announce results from sampling at the Havelock gold-antimony project in the Victorian gold fields.

Sydenham Hill and Monte Christo are interpreted to be contained within structural zones parallel to and west of the Shaw McFarlane Trend ("SMT"). Hard rock, reef mining was carried out at both locations between the 1880's and early 1900's and like many other sites within the Havelock region, mining was hindered by the limited technologies hampering the ability to pump out water resulting in relatively shallow workings.

Marc Blythe, Founder & CEO of Au Gold, comments, "The 2026 prospecting campaigns at Havelock have proven to be very effective in confirming the high-grade nature of the gold-bearing reef mineralization in the historical workings at the Shaw McFarlane Trend and on adjacent parallel structural zones such as Sydenham Hill, Monte Christo and Harvey's Reef. The most recent surface sampling at the Sydenham Hill and Monte Christo target areas has identified high-grade gold-bearing surface samples from shallow intermittent workings where further detailed work is planned. The growing number of target areas at the project is very encouraging." (review Figures 1, 2 and 4)

The Sydenham Hill and Monte Christo target areas are shown on Figure 1.

Figure 1 Project Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12836/324570_ce30d9f70442f836_002full.jpg

Note: The Sydenham Reef mine is located on a mining lease owned by a private Australian company not associated with AUGC. Historic records indicate that antimony was encountered at the Sydenham Reef Mine in association with high grade gold.

The Detailed Information:

Sydenham Hill

The Sydenham Hill target is situated within the northern Havelock tenement block and was identified through historical data review which identified a 210 m northerly trend of surface samples ranging from 0.79 g/t to 24.10 g/t gold. The latter sample was described as an insitu chip sample of unreported width by a prior operator.

Inspection of the target area during the June 2026 campaign identified a series of seven or more lines of historical workings with varying pit and shaft depths. While most workings are relatively shallow, several shafts appear to be of moderate depth estimated in excess of 30 m. The trends of the historical workings range from NNE to NNW and can be traced intermittently along strike for greater than 1 km (Figure 2).

Fifteen shallow Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes from 2001 were located along a 145 m portion of the central reef workings drilled to depths between 21 and 45 m. Three holes returned significant intercepts as tabulated below.

Table 1 Sydenham Hill - Significant Historical RC Drill Intervals

Hole # Azimuth Dip From To Interval Gold

(degrees) (degrees) (m) (m) (m) (g/t)













RC M9 090 -60 30 31 1.00 120 RC M12 270 -60 5 6 1.00 26.4 RC M14 270 -60 27 28 1.00 3.38

The RC drilling was designed to identify shallow open pit resource potential for small scale mining hosted within broad quartz blowouts up to 20 m wide along the historical workings. The results were considered disappointing and no follow up work was done.

AUGC's cursory inspection of the workings along the RC drill trend noted the presence of steep quartz veins, cross-cutting shallow quartz spurs, localized quartz blowouts and multi directional shear zones often associated with late iron oxide and iron carbonate. Intermittent surface chip sampling along the RC drill trend returned sub-gram gold results.

The site of the historical 24.10 g/t gold chip sample was relocated along a series of reef workings 80 m east of the RC drill trend. A crown pillar left in the ceiling of a shallow decline was sampled in four separate intervals. Two intervals comprise early quartz reef material while two of the intervals are later shear zones parallel to the reef structure and are associated with late iron oxides and lesser iron carbonates.

Individual intervals yielded a maximum of 60.70 g/t gold across 0.15 m while the weighted average grade of the four intervals was 15.41 g/t gold across 0.96 m. Chip sample results are shown in Table 2.

Figure 2 Sydenham Hill Target Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12836/324570_ce30d9f70442f836_003full.jpg

Table 2 Sydenham Hill Crown Pillar Chip Sample Results

Sample # Interval (m) Comment Gold (g/t) A111273 0.27 Shear 12.30 A111274 0.33 Quartz 6.79 A111275 0.21 Quartz 0.66 A111276 0.15 Shear 60.70

Figure 3 Sydenham Hill Crown Pillar

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12836/324570_ce30d9f70442f836_004full.jpg

A key difference in reef textures observed on the northern tenement block in comparison to the southern block, is the absence of finely laminated quartz. The Sydenham target area (at surface) appears to be dominantly associated with massive quartz blows and veins with secondary shear fabrics potentially resulting in gold redistribution and possible upgrade. AUGC will continue to develop the Sydenham Hill target area by determining the dynamics of the local shear architecture and the underlying geometries associated with gold distribution.

Monte Christo

The Monte Christo target area is situated in the northern part of the southern tenement block and consists of a series of intermittent workings west of and parallel to the SMT (Figure 4). Historical production from this target area is reported as 377 ounces gold at an average grade of 19 g/t (VicMine Report ID: 362874). It is not known if this production represents a single source or collective production from multiple sources.

Historical exploration programs (1980's and 1990's) conducted broadly spaced shallow (30 to 50 m) fence-style RC and RAB drilling across a number of reef trends following up elevated soil geochemistry and historical workings. Sub-gram gold intervals were commonly encountered with the highest value reported at 2.14 g/t gold across 1 m.

AUGC identified laminated and syntaxial textured gold-bearing quartz mineralization along a 500 m portion of intermittent workings central to the Monte Christo target area. These workings strike north northwest and trend between the gaps of the shallow historical drilling. Three sample sites along the trend returned elevated gold grades documented in Table 3.

Table 3 Monte Christo Significant Sample Results

Sample # Gold (g/t) A111291 14.90 A111283 7.04 A111293 3.68

Next Steps

AUGC will continue to advance both the Sydenham Hill and Monte Christo target areas for future diamond drilling in conjunction with the planned drilling along the SMT.

Historic Information

Qualified Person

Technical information in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. William Wengzynowski, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Wengzynowski is AUGC's Exploration Manager.

Figure 4 Monte Christo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12836/324570_ce30d9f70442f836_005full.jpg

Sample Analysis

Analytical samples were transported by Company personnel to On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") located in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia. On Site operates under both ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25-gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process, AUGC did not insert additional QA/QC samples.

For further information, please contact:

About Au Gold

Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC) is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Havelock gold-antimony project in the Victorian Gold Fields in Australia and the Ponderosa gold project in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada. More information at www.AuGoldCorp.com

Cautionary Note

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, future exploration activities including drilling on the Project.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, market uncertainty, as well as those factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its planned exploration activities.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324570