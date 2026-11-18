Latest Drill Results from Lynx Include 313.5 Metres Grading of 0.21% Nickel and 21.84% Magnesium Beginning 4.5 metres From Surface

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") reports additional assay results from its maiden drilling program at the Onuki Zone within the Lynx block of the Company's 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx polymetallic project in central British Columbia. Results from drill holes L26-07, L26-08, and L26-09 continue to confirm extensive near-surface nickel and magnesium mineralization and enlarge the Onuki discovery footprint to approximately one kilometre along strike.

The latest results include an intersection of 313.5 metres grading 0.21% nickel and 21.84% magnesium beginning 4.5 metres from surface. All nine holes in the inaugural drilling program intersected broad mineralized intervals, demonstrating continuity across a large target area, and identified a second emerging mineralized trend approximately 800 metres south of the main discovery zone, demonstrated by drill holes L26-01, L26-08, and L26-09.

Mineralization encountered at Lynx is consistent with that previously delineated at the Beaver block located approximately 10 kilometres to the north and includes nickel and magnesium, with accessory cobalt, chromium, gold, platinum and palladium. The results support the concept of a large polymetallic mineral system extending across the Beaver-Lynx property.

Highlights

All nine drill holes at the Onuki zone intersected broad intervals of near-surface mineralization.

Onuki discovery footprint expanded to approximately 1,000 metres; second trend emerging 800 m South.

Maiden drilling at Lynx continues to outline a large-scale mineral system, comparable to mineralization established at Beaver.

Inomin's drilling hit rate (intersection of target mineralization) continues to be an outstanding 100%.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") funded exploration: the approximately $2.3 million exploration program represents the largest single exploration investment at Beaver-Lynx to date. Exploration will continue at the Onuki discovery.





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Notes on Assay Results

Samples were analyzed by Activation Laboratories Ltd ("Actlabs") for a 22-element suite utilizing their 8-Peroxide (Total) Fusion, ICP-OES (FUS-Na202). The resulting grade for nickel includes both silicate and sulphide components of nickel.

Actlabs is located in Kamloops, BC, and is ISO 17025-certified. The relationship between Inomin and Actlabs is arms-length, limited to the laboratory's commercial supply of analytical services.

The drilling program was reconnaissance in nature; holes situated no less than 200 m apart. The reported intervals are based on core length, and true thicknesses will be calculated once drilling density is increased to the point that a clear understanding of the mineralized body is made. Industry standard QAQC protocols were followed, including custody of the core, the insertion of blanks and standards into the sample stream, and normal QAQC laboratory protocols. Drill core was split using a power saw with a representative fraction sent to the laboratory and the remainder stored on site.

John Gomez, President & CEO of Inomin, comments: "Our first drilling campaign at Lynx has successfully confirmed extensive nickel-magnesium mineralization over a large area and established that it is the same style of mineralization discovered at Beaver, located 10 kilometres to the north. The multiple exploration targets we've identified at both the Beaver and Lynx blocks strengthens our view that an important new polymetallic district is taking shape in the Cariboo, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining regions. We are now evaluating plans for an exploration program designed to further expand our initial discoveries."





Location of drill holes at Onuki Area in southeast region of the Lynx property block.

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2026 Drilling Program - Onuki Zone, Lynx Block

Drilling at Lynx consisted of nine holes totaling 3,452.8 metres at the Onuki zone (area), a 6 km² target characterized by strong magnetic responses and surface sampling anomalies. The Company also completed a 158.4 line-kilometer ground magnetic survey at Onuki to refine drill targeting and improve structural interpretation.

Onuki is one of several 3 - 6 km² magnetic targets defined by airborne geophysics and surface rock sampling at Lynx. These targets exhibit geological characteristics similar to the Beaver block to the north, where Inomin has outlined multiple zones of near-surface, nickel-magnesium mineralization with accessory cobalt, chromium, platinum, and palladium.

The approximately $2.3 million exploration program, funded by Sumitomo, represents the largest single exploration investment at Beaver-Lynx.





An airborne magnetics survey completed over Lynx delineated 8-kilometre-wide ring-like magnetic anomaly and several strong magnetic anomalies 1 - 3 kilometres in length. Inomin's sampling and ground magnetic surveys have focused on the Onuki, Bear, and Skulow areas. Inomin's inaugural drilling program at Lynx has confirmed similar mineralization exists at Lynx as discovered at Beaver - but potentially greater in scale - given the length of mineralized drilling intervals and the size of magnetic targets.

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Google Earth satellite image of 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx property between Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines, two of the largest mining operations in British Columbia. Beaver is the northern property area connected to southern Lynx block. The property benefits from excellent infrastructure including all-season road access, nearby hydro-electric power, proximity to an active rail haulage line, and services from Williams Lake and other resource-centric communities.

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About Beaver-Lynx

The 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx project is located approximately 50 kilometres north of Williams Lake and adjacent to Trekor Metals Ltd.'s (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) Gibraltar mine, Canada's second-largest open-pit copper operation. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including all-season road access, nearby hydro-electric power, and proximity to an active rail haulage line. Local resource communities provide comprehensive services and a skilled workforce.

Until 2026, exploration focused exclusively on the Beaver block, where drilling has outlined extensive nickel and magnesium mineralization, along with cobalt, chromium, platinum, and palladium. Drilling has also intersected copper, silver, and gold, highlighting the polymetallic nature and scale potential of the system.

The Lynx block, located 10 kilometres south of Beaver, hosts multiple high-priority magnetic and geochemical targets comparable in size - and in some cases larger - than those at Beaver. Together, Beaver and Lynx outline a significant district-scale critical minerals opportunity.

The 2026 Beaver-Lynx exploration program is being undertaken in collaboration with Sumitomo; Inomin is the project operator. For further information, visit www.inominmines.com.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Victor Jaramillo, P.Geo., VP, Exploration, and Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources. The Company focuses on opportunities offering large-scale discovery potential, resource definition, and pathways to development. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. Additional information is available at www.inominmines.com.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.

Per: "John Gomez"

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur".

This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, targets, plans and expectations of the Company with respect to exploration programs and the mineral potential of the Beaver-Lynx property.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future exploration and drilling programs at the Beaver-Lynx property are not carried out.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

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