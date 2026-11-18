Bringing together Japan's fusion research and manufacturing expertise to advance commercial fusion

Helical Fusion Co., Ltd., a fusion energy company developing commercially viable power plants based on Helical Stellarator technology, has been formally selected for a major Japanese government grant program administered by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

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The maximum government subsidy is approximately JPY 19.2 billion (USD 126 million). The grant-supported project is scheduled to run through February 2029.

Through the Helix Program, Helical Fusion leads overall plant design and systems integration, drawing on research from Japan's national research institutions and the engineering and manufacturing expertise of approximately 40 companies in Japan. The program aims to turn Japan's scientific and industrial strengths into practical fusion power.

The funding will accelerate three areas of development:

Helix HARUKA: Manufacturing and assembly of the Integrated Demonstration Device to validate the integration of key fusion technologies.

Helix KANATA: Basic engineering design of Helical Fusion's first fusion power plant.

Core technologies: Development of critical components and technologies required for commercial fusion power.

Including the newly awarded subsidy, Helical Fusion's cumulative funding and financing commitments now total approximately JPY 33.2 billion (USD 218 million).

From Research to Integrated Hardware Demonstration

Helical Fusion is advancing the Helix Program, its roadmap toward commercially viable fusion power in the 2030s.

Manufacturing and assembly of Helix HARUKA are already underway at the National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS) campus in Toki, Japan. Assembly is progressing toward Phase 1, which will involve energization testing of the high-temperature superconducting (HTS) coils in 2027. Assembly of one helical coil is nearly complete.

In the early 2030s, as Helix HARUKA Phase2, Helical Fusion plans to demonstrate the integrated operation and compatibility of key fusion technologies, including HTS coils and blanket systems. The demonstration is designed to reduce engineering and integration risks before construction of the first power plant.

In parallel, Helical Fusion will advance the basic engineering design of Helix KANATA, its first fusion power plant, incorporating insights from the demonstration program without waiting for all testing to conclude.

Three Requirements for Commercial Fusion Power

Helical Fusion's technology strategy is built around three requirements for a commercially viable fusion power plant:

Net electricity: Delivering electricity beyond the plant's own consumption.

Continuous operation: Providing stable power around the clock.

Maintainability: Enabling efficient maintenance and high plant availability.

The company selected the Helical Stellarator approach for its potential to meet all three requirements.

Its technology builds on approximately 70 years of fusion research in Japan, including work at NIFS, whose Large Helical Device (LHD) has demonstrated plasma operation lasting 3,268 seconds.

Helical Fusion aims to translate this scientific foundation into an engineered power plant capable of delivering reliable electricity.

Bringing Japan's Research and Industry Together for Fusion Energy

Helical Fusion is working with approximately 40 companies in Japan across heavy electrical equipment, industrial machinery, advanced materials, precision manufacturing, and plant engineering.

These collaborations support the development and manufacturing of HTS coils, blanket components, power systems, structural components, and other essential technologies.

Helical Fusion sets the overall plant requirements and coordinates development across these technical fields. Insights from Helix HARUKA's integrated demonstration will feed into KANATA's engineering design, connecting Japan's research and manufacturing capabilities with the work needed to build a fusion power plant.

Comment from Takaya Taguchi, Co-Founder and CEO of Helical Fusion

"We founded Helical Fusion with a clear conviction: fusion must become a reliable, commercially viable source of electricity. We chose the Helical Stellarator because we believe it offers the strongest pathway to achieving that goal.

Our progress stands on decades of scientific research and the commitment of partners who believed in our approach early on, investing their resources and engineering expertise to turn our plans into actual hardware.

We see this selection as recognition of the strength of our development plan for practical fusion power and the capabilities we have built to execute it. We are grateful for this substantial public investment and fully recognize the responsibility that comes with it. We will demonstrate its value through measurable engineering progress.

Our responsibility is to bring Japan's decades of fusion research and manufacturing expertise together in a power plant that can reliably supply electricity. We are determined to lead that effort from Japan, working with partners.

With this support, we will accelerate the integrated demonstration of Helix HARUKA and the development of Helix KANATA, bringing us closer to commercially viable fusion power."

About Helical Fusion

Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based fusion energy company founded in 2021 as a spin-out leveraging research from the National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS).

The company develops Helical Stellarator technology through the Helix Program, aiming to achieve commercially viable fusion power in the 2030s.

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Contacts:

Helical Fusion

Office of Communications Public Affairs

contact@helicalfusion.com