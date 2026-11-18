Canada's DMI & UAE-based Zenith Sign Police Technology MOU in Dubai at World Police Summit

Canadian-UAE collaboration follows historic bilateral agreements on trade, technology and security

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI), a Canadian technology company whose mission-critical software is deployed by police, municipal bylaw and transit enforcement agencies across Canada, and UAE-based Zenith Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Nov. 17 at the World Police Summit in Dubai. The agreement sets out a strategic collaboration in artificial intelligence, intelligent policing and advanced public safety technologies across Canada and the Gulf region.

The strategic agreement in principle establishes a framework for cooperation between DMI's proven software platforms and Zenith's innovative AI-powered technologies, with the goal of delivering integrated solutions for law enforcement, government agencies and critical infrastructure operators.

The signing follows the Canada-UAE Strategic Partnership launched in Ottawa on Oct. 27 by Prime Minister Mark Carney and His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Under the strategic framework, DMI and Zenith intend to explore opportunities to introduce Zenith's advanced technologies to Canada, including AI-enabled intelligent lightbars, automated license plate recognition, autonomous drone-integrated systems, mobile security platforms and AI-powered media monitoring solutions.

DMI's commitment: any Zenith technology adopted in Canada will be deployed under Canadian privacy, procurement and legal requirements, with Canadian client data staying in Canada under the client's control.

"Zenith has developed disruptive policing technologies with capabilities we have not encountered in North America," said Amir Azimi, Founder & CEO of DMI. "This partnership will bring these innovations to Canadian agencies, with a strong commitment to Canadian data sovereignty, while expanding our proven software solutions into Gulf markets."

In parallel, Zenith will explore opportunities to introduce DMI's Canadian-developed solutions across the UAE and Gulf markets, including Intelligent Mobile Patrol, its field intelligence and digital reporting platform; TRACE, its tactical equipment lifecycle management platform; and BRAIDMARK, its patented document security and authentication technology.

"Zenith is at the forefront of transforming public safety through advanced AI, intelligent policing and next-generation security technologies. Our partnership with DMI combines our global technological capabilities with DMI's deep Canadian expertise, creating opportunities to redefine operational excellence in the Gulf region, strengthening operational intelligence and delivering meaningful impact across Canada," said Russell Hammad, Founder & CEO of Zenith.

The framework also provides for exploring joint technology integration, product demonstrations and future international commercial opportunities.

About DMI

Based in Toronto, DMI develops mission-critical software for policing, municipal enforcement and high-stakes operational environments, improving field operations, information integrity and efficiency.

www.digitalmobilityinc.com

About Zenith

Zenith Technologies is a global company founded in Melbourne, Australia, and headquartered in the UAE, specialising in AI-powered policing, intelligent traffic enforcement and advanced security solutions for homeland security.

Media Contact

DMI Media Relations

Anastasia Saulkina

anastasia@digitalmobilityinc.com

www.digitalmobilityinc.com

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