Puts every trial, drug, company, investigator and patent in one cross-referenced model, built for AI agents from day one, with simple published pricing

Scientist.com, the leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform and marketplace for the life science industry, today announced the launch of Pharma Observatory, a market intelligence platform that shows biopharma teams where their programs sit in the wider market. Scientist.com helps research teams drive a project forward. Pharma Observatory places that project in context: who else is working on the same target or indication, who the likely partners and acquirers are, and what the eventual clinical trials are likely to look like.

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Scientist.com's Pharma Observatory brings nearly 1 billion records from ~100 public sources (ClinicalTrials.gov, FDA, USPTO, NIH, SEC) into one cross-referenced model.

The public record on biopharma is huge but scattered. ClinicalTrials.gov, the FDA, SEC filings, PubMed, NIH, the USPTO and dozens of other sources each publish part of the picture, and each uses its own name for the same drug, company or physician. Pharma Observatory matches those records ahead of time. A drug filed under a code name, a generic name and a brand name becomes one page, with its trials, sponsors and patents attached. Figures link back to the registry entry, filing or publication they came from.

Broad by design

Pharma Observatory draws on approximately 100 data sources and nearly 1 billion source records. It covers more than 600,000 clinical trials, 370,000 investigators, 350,000 organizations, 1.1 million biomedical patents, 1 million funding events and 640,000 regulatory enforcement events. Trials, sites and investigators sit beside funding, ownership, patents and FDA enforcement history, so a question that runs from the clinic to the boardroom can be answered in one place.

Built for AI agents from the start

Pharma Observatory was designed for AI agents first, rather than having an API added after the fact. Its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server works with Claude, ChatGPT, Claude Code, Codex, Cursor and VS Code. A free public endpoint needs no account and no token, so a researcher can point an agent at it in under a minute. Paid plans unlock the full tool set, every row of data and a documented REST API. An agent can ask which sponsors are running Phase 2 trials in an indication, which sites have enrolled fastest in comparable studies, or which suppliers have FDA inspection history, and get back sourced answers it can reason over.

Simple, transparent pricing

Most competitive intelligence platforms sell through enterprise quotes behind a "Contact Us" form. Pharma Observatory publishes its prices and can be bought by card: $199 per seat per month for an Individual plan with a 14-day trial, or $299 per seat per month for a Team plan with single sign-on and directory sync. MCP and API access come with every paid plan. Enterprise and academic terms are available.

Who it is for

Pharma Observatory serves the teams that need to understand the market around a program: business development and licensing, clinical operations and feasibility, competitive intelligence, medical affairs, quality and supplier risk, life-science investors, and the contract research organizations and service providers that support them.

The same data works from the supplier side of the market. Scientist.com already uses Pharma Observatory to build growth intelligence reports for the CROs, labs and service providers on its marketplace, showing each one which sponsors are running trials in its specialty, which programs are moving into stages that need its services, and where recent funding points to new demand. Because trials, funding rounds, patents and regulatory events sit in one cross-referenced model, the platform also surfaces industry trends as they form: which targets and modalities are drawing investment, which indications are seeing a rise in new trials, and where activity is shifting between regions.

"Scientist.com has spent years helping researchers move their projects forward. Pharma Observatory answers the question that comes right before that and keeps coming back: where does this project sit in the market?" said Chris Petersen, Co-founder and CTO of Scientist.com. "We built it for agents from the first line of code, because that is how our customers' research teams increasingly work. An agent should be able to ask about competitors, partners and trial design and get an answer it can trace to a source."

Pharma Observatory is available today at pharmaobservatory.com. Free condition and biomarker pages and the public MCP endpoint need no account.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is a leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform and marketplace for the life sciences industry. It connects researchers with a global network of more than 6,000 qualified scientific suppliers and provides integrated tools for sourcing, competitive bidding, contracting, compliance, and procurement. Scientist.com powers secure, private marketplaces for leading pharmaceutical companies and hundreds of biotech firms, supporting outsourced R&D from discovery through clinical research. Headquartered in Solana Beach, California, the company serves research organizations and suppliers worldwide. Learn more at www.scientist.com.

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