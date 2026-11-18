Oversight reports describe where the IRS is stretched. They do not pause the automated notices already scheduled to go out, and taxpayers who wait for the agency to catch up usually lose time they needed.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration has published its annual report on the Management and Performance Challenges Facing the Internal Revenue Service for Fiscal Year 2027. Clear Start Tax says taxpayers with back balances or unfiled years should read the moment carefully, because agency strain and collection activity do not move together: the automated side of the IRS tends to keep running on schedule even when the human side is backed up.

Taxpayers carrying a balance or unfiled returns can check which resolution options are open to them before the next notice cycle lands.

"Every year this report comes out, people read it as a reason to relax. In our experience it is the opposite. The parts of the IRS that generate notices are the parts least affected by staffing and backlog, so the mail keeps arriving on time while the ability to respond to it gets slower," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm.

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, which provides independent oversight of the Internal Revenue Service, published the report on October 26, 2026. The document is issued annually and sets out the management and performance challenges the watchdog identifies facing the IRS, in this case for Fiscal Year 2027.

The report is an oversight assessment of the agency rather than a change to tax law or procedure. It does not alter any filing requirement, payment due date, or response deadline printed on a notice a taxpayer has already received.

"The mistake we see most often is treating silence as resolution. Someone mails a response, hears nothing for four months, and concludes the matter closed. Then a levy notice shows up and it turns out the correspondence was never associated with the account. Silence is not an answer, it is just silence," the spokesperson said.

To help taxpayers protect themselves during a period of known agency strain, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Respond in writing to every notice, and keep certified mail receipts or proof of mailing for each response

Track every deadline on a personal calendar rather than waiting for the IRS to follow up or confirm receipt

Keep a dated log of every call, including the representative identification number and what was agreed

Bring unfiled years current, since most resolution options require full filing compliance first

Treat a Final Notice of Intent to Levy as the urgent item regardless of what is pending elsewhere on the account

By answering a few questions about what is owed and how many years are unfiled, taxpayers can find out whether they qualify for relief under the IRS Fresh Start Program.

"If you only remember one thing from an oversight report like this, make it the paper trail. When a case is reconstructed months later, the taxpayer who can show what was sent and when is in a very different position than the one relying on memory," the spokesperson added.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-irs-watchdog-just-published-its-fy-2027-challenges-list-clea-1249256