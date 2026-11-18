In the first placebo-controlled trial of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat for cognition, 69% of people taking HTB Activ reached a meaningful improvement in cognitive abilities, versus 53% on placebo.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / In a 12-week human clinical trial, healthy adults consuming 18 grams per day of HTB Activ, a sprouted Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat powder, were 31% more likely to show meaningful improvement in reported cognitive abilities compared to those on placebo. HTB Activ is a real food ingredient from Big Bold Health, founded by nutritional biochemist Jeffrey Bland, PhD.

"Too many brain-health products rely on lower-quality research," said Dr. Austin Perlmutter, Chief Science Officer at Big Bold Health and co-author on the paper. "This study held a real, unadulterated food to the gold standard of clinical research."

The pre-registered trial was conducted by Radicle Science, an independent research organization, and funded by Big Bold Health. Of 848 U.S. adults enrolled, 662 were analyzed. Full results are on medRxiv.

The trial builds on a 2024 pilot study in Frontiers in Nutrition. In that study, a polyphenol-rich supplement based on Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat was associated with changes in markers of immune age. It was also associated with DNA methylation shifts in pathways linked to brain function, including neurogenesis and glial differentiation. These data suggested that HTB Activ could benefit the brain specifically by way of immune programming.

What the trial found

Participants were adults aged 21 to 75 with everyday difficulties in focus, memory, or mental clarity. Gains centered on mental effort: more HTB Activ participants said they could think clearly (66% vs. 53%) and pay attention (67% vs. 56%) without extra effort. On exploratory timed tasks, they responded 14% and 17% faster on two objective, computer-based performance tests, with no loss of accuracy.

The full picture

The primary outcome, how often people experience cognitive difficulties, did not differ between groups. Energy, sleep, and mood trended toward HTB Activ, and side effects were no more common than with placebo. In a small subgroup assessed for blood biomarkers, several aging and immune-cell measures showed early signals that did not survive statistical correction. HTB Activ is a food, not intended as a treatment for any medical condition.

Why food works differently

Big Bold Health's science is built on the idea that food can support brain health by way of the immune system, which communicates constantly with the brain.

Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat is rich in polyphenols such as rutin, which have been linked to brain and immune benefits. Sprouting the seed, allowing it to begin germinating before it is milled, can raise those levels as much as threefold. Big Bold Health grows it on regenerative farms in upstate New York, and the food in the trial is the food on the shelf.

"Food doesn't work like a drug hitting a single target. It works through orchestration, many modest shifts moving in the same direction, and the immune system is one of the main channels connecting what we eat to how the brain functions. The next generation of supplements will be food," said Dr. Bland.

HTB Activ is sold as a proprietary sprouted powder and featured in Big Bold Health's Immune Rejuvenate, Immunity Chews, Microbiome Rejuvenate, HTB Rejuvenate Superfood, and Brain+ Functional Latte, which debuts in December.

About Big Bold Health

Big Bold Health is advancing the science of food as medicine, exploring how bioactive compounds in real foods influence the biological systems that shape how we think, feel, and age. From soil and sea to cells and systems, we combine rigorous sourcing, advanced scientific testing, and preclinical and human research to unlock the potential of nature's most powerful nutrients. Grounded in an unwavering commitment to science, sustainability, and quality, Big Bold Health is redefining how food can support lifelong health-for people, plants, and the planet. Learn more at https://bigboldhealth.com/

Media Contact

Trish Eury

trisheury@bigboldhealth.com

SOURCE: Big Bold Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/htb-activtm-trial-demonstrates-significant-improvement-in-cognitive-ab-1252154