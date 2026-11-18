Impala's largest regional Hub to date gives 200+ Philanthropy Southwest member organizations insights into regional funding flows, nonprofit activity, and opportunities for collaboration

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Impala , the data intelligence platform for the philanthropic sector, today announced the launch of the Philanthropy Southwest Hub in partnership with Philanthropy Southwest (PSW), the nation's longest-running regional association dedicated to philanthropy. Impala's largest regional Hub to date gives PSW's more than 200 member organizations a shared view of funding reaching nonprofits across eight states, helping grantmakers make more informed decisions and identify potential collaborators.

The Hub covers Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah, showing funding received by nonprofits operating in those states from foundations across the country. The Southwest's nonprofit ecosystem generated more than $438 billion in revenue in 2024, including $10.8 billion from institutional philanthropy. More than 31,000 foundations across the U.S. supported more than 53,200 nonprofits operating in the region.

"A foundation's own portfolio tells only part of the story," said Marisa Sires, CEO of Impala. "Understanding who else funds the same communities and causes can help grantmakers assess where their support is most needed and where working with others could make it more effective. The Southwest Hub gives PSW members the intelligence to bring that broader perspective into their decisions."

Philanthropy Southwest's members include private and independent foundations, community foundations, corporate giving programs and foundations, charitable trusts, and other grantmaking organizations. Their staff and boards can use the Hub to explore reported grants received by nonprofits in the region, benchmark grantees and compare funding portfolios with peers. Detailed classifications allow members to focus on specific issue areas within each state, including health, education, arts and culture, food aid and food security, environment, and human services.

"We want to give our members the tools and insights they need to better understand the philanthropic landscape around them," said Tony J. Fundaro, President & CEO, Philanthropy Southwest. "The Philanthropy Southwest Hub makes it easier to explore nonprofits and foundations, examine grantmaking patterns, identify potential partners, and see where resources are flowing across the Southwest. By making this information more accessible, we're helping build a philanthropic community that is better informed, better connected, and better prepared to respond to the changing needs of our region."

The launch of the Southwest Hub expands Impala's network of Philanthropy Hubs, which includes New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, San Diego and Imperial Counties, Minnesota, Idaho, Florida, the Chesapeake Bay and the Anthem Award-winning US Democracy Hub. Each Hub is built on Impala's Ecosystems Research module, which organizes nonprofits, foundations and grants into curated regional and sector taxonomies.

The Philanthropy Southwest Hub is available to PSW members. For information about membership and Hub access, visit https://www.philanthropysouthwest.org/philanthropy-southwest-hub .

About Philanthropy Southwest

Philanthropy Southwest (PSW) is a regional membership association serving the philanthropic community across eight states in the Southwest region: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah. For more than 75 years, PSW has connected private and family foundations, corporate giving programs, community foundations, and other grantmaking organizations to foster meaningful philanthropy and trusted relationships that impact the Southwest region's people, communities, and most pressing issues. Through learning opportunities, networking, research, and peer connections, PSW equips philanthropic leaders with the knowledge, relationships, and resources to navigate emerging challenges, share ideas, and maximize their impact. Visit philanthropysouthwest.org to learn more.

About Impala

Impala is the intelligence layer for philanthropy, combining comprehensive sector data, purpose-built technology and philanthropy expertise to help foundations, nonprofits and networks understand funding ecosystems and make more informed decisions. As a leader in AI-powered philanthropy, Impala makes its sector-wide intelligence available where organizations need it, including through integrations with AI environments such as Claude and ChatGPT. Founded by philanthropists and used by organizations including the Robin Hood Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York and the Minnesota Council on Foundations, Impala is built around how philanthropy actually works: through relationships, alignment and ecosystem dynamics. Learn more at impala.digital .

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SOURCE: Impala

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/impala-and-philanthropy-southwest-launch-southwest-hub-mapping-p-1252390