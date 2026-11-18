Final participant completes dosing in 170-participant trial; topline results anticipated during the December 2026/January 2027 timeframe

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC Pharma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing investigational therapies for Alzheimer's disease, today announced the completion of the six-week treatment phase of CALMA for all its 170 participants.

The final participant has completed dosing, and all required treatment-period visits and assessments are complete. The trial randomized 170 participants with agitation in Alzheimer's dementia across clinical sites in the United States and Canada, exceeding its original enrollment target of 146 participants.

With the treatment phase complete, CALMA is advancing through final data verification, reconciliation, and quality-control activities ahead of database lock, unblinding, and independent statistical analysis.

"Completing treatment and all required treatment-period assessments is a major milestone for CALMA," said Ram Mukunda, Chief Executive Officer of IGC Pharma. "Our focus now shifts to preparing the data for a rigorous, independent analysis. For families living with Alzheimer's dementia, agitation can be among the most difficult symptoms to manage. We are grateful to the patients, caregivers and clinical teams who made this study possible, and we look forward to learning what CALMA tells us about IGC-AD1."

Agitation in Alzheimer's dementia can involve restlessness, pacing, verbal outbursts, and physical aggression. These symptoms can place significant burdens on patients and caregivers and contribute to the need for residential care.

CALMA is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating IGC-AD1, an investigational oral liquid medication, over six weeks of treatment. The primary endpoint measures change in agitation from baseline to Week 6 using the Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI). Additional assessments include cognition, caregiver burden, safety, tolerability, and biomarkers.

Next Steps

IGC Pharma is completing the remaining data-management and quality-control activities required for database lock. Following database lock, treatment assignments will be unblinded, and the results will undergo independent statistical analysis under the study's statistical analysis plan. The Company anticipates reporting topline results during the December 2026/January 2027 timeframe, subject to clinical trial and data-management uncertainties.

About IGC Pharma, Inc. (dba IGC)

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing investigational therapies for Alzheimer's disease and AI-enabled technologies supporting drug discovery, clinical research, cognitive risk assessment and brain-health monitoring. Its lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is being evaluated in the Phase 2 CALMA clinical trial for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. The Company's AI portfolio includes MINT-AD, PRISM and aha, its Agentic Harmonization Assistant, which are being developed to support Alzheimer's research and potential healthcare applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of database lock, unblinding, independent statistical analysis, the reporting of topline results timeframe, and the future development of IGC-AD1. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and timelines to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include delays or changes in data verification, reconciliation, quality-control activities, database lock, unblinding, the availability and scheduling of independent statisticians, and statistical analysis; the possibility that trial results may differ from expectations or may not demonstrate the safety, tolerability, or efficacy of IGC-AD1; and clinical, operational, regulatory, and financing risks described in IGC Pharma's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The anticipated timing is an estimate and may change as these activities progress. IGC-AD1 is investigational and has not been approved for any indication. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts:

General: Andres Sanchez, info@igcpharma.com, + 1-301-983-0998

Media: Kiran Mukunda, kmukunda@igcpharma.com

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/igc-pharma-completes-dosing-in-phase-2-calma-trial-of-igc-ad1-for-agitation-in-alzhei-1253231