The Best Deep Plane Facelift in Oklahoma is Done by Dr. Nuveen

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Dr. Erik J. Nuveen, M.D., D.M.D., a triple-board-certified cosmetic surgeon at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Oklahoma City, performs one of the deep plane facelift to address facial sagging, jowls, and age-related changes in the neck. This approach focuses on repositioning deeper facial tissues rather than relying primarily on skin tightening. His training in general cosmetic surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, and oral and maxillofacial surgery, along with experience performing 27,000 major cosmetic procedures, forms the foundation of his facial cosmetic surgery practice.

What Makes Dr. Nuveen Different in Deep Plane Facelift Surgery?

Dr. Nuveen is a triple board-certified cosmetic surgeon certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Facial cosmetic surgery has been one of his two long-standing areas of focus throughout his career. This foundation matters in deep plane surgery. The procedure requires detailed knowledge of the facial nerve, the retaining ligaments of the face, and the layered anatomy beneath the skin. Dr. Nuveen's training in maxillofacial surgery, a discipline centered on the bones and soft tissue of the face and jaw, gives him a working familiarity with those structures that many cosmetic surgeons do not share.

How Dr. Nuveen Performs the Deep Plane Facelift in Oklahoma

A deep plane facelift addresses facial aging by repositioning deeper facial tissues rather than relying primarily on skin tightening. Unlike techniques that lift the skin and the superficial muscular aponeurotic system, or SMAS, separately, the deep plane approach releases supporting facial ligaments and allows the skin, fat, and underlying muscle layer to move together.

Dr. Nuveen at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Oklahoma uses an extended, multi-vector deep plane facelift. The procedure focuses on repositioning descended facial tissues to address changes in the cheeks, jawline, and lower face.

Key surgical considerations include:

Incision placement: Incisions are planned around the ears and hairline to provide surgical access while considering scar placement.

Incisions are planned around the ears and hairline to provide surgical access while considering scar placement. Release of facial retaining ligaments: Releasing selected ligaments allows deeper facial tissues to be repositioned rather than relying solely on skin tension.

Releasing selected ligaments allows deeper facial tissues to be repositioned rather than relying solely on skin tension. Repositioning of deeper tissues: The skin, fat, and SMAS are elevated and repositioned together to address sagging in the midface and lower face.

The skin, fat, and SMAS are elevated and repositioned together to address sagging in the midface and lower face. Jawline definition: Repositioning the underlying tissues can help improve the appearance of jowls and loss of definition along the jawline.

Repositioning the underlying tissues can help improve the appearance of jowls and loss of definition along the jawline. Neck rejuvenation: When loose skin or tissue laxity below the chin contributes to an aged neck contour, Dr. Nuveen may recommend combining the deep plane facelift with a neck lift or other neck rejuvenation techniques as part of the individualized surgical plan.

The specific surgical plan depends on the patient's facial anatomy, degree of tissue descent, skin quality, and treatment goals. As with other facelift procedures, potential risks include bleeding, infection, scarring, nerve injury, and complications related to anesthesia. Results and healing vary between individuals.

Before and After Deep Plane Facelift Results

Patients considering a deep plane facelift often review before and after photos to better understand how the procedure may improve facial sagging, jowls, jawline definition, and neck contour.

Before and after deep plane facelift performed by Dr. Erik J. Nuveen at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Oklahoma City.

What to Expect During Deep Plane Facelift Surgery and Recovery

Deep plane facelift surgery is performed under general anesthesia. Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates describes an approximate operating time of two and a half hours, although the duration can vary depending on the surgical plan and whether additional procedures are performed.

Patients should expect swelling, bruising, and temporary discomfort during the initial recovery period. The practice describes approximately seven to 10 days of initial downtime, with a return to everyday activities often occurring within two to three weeks. Individual recovery timelines vary, and patients should follow their surgeon's instructions regarding wound care, follow-up appointments, and restrictions on exercise or strenuous activity.

A consultation allows patients to review their medical history, discuss their expectations, understand potential complications, and determine whether a deep plane facelift is appropriate for their needs.

Factors to Consider Before Choosing Deep Plane Facelift Surgery

Patients evaluating deep plane facelift surgery should consider a surgeon's relevant training, experience with facial rejuvenation procedures, understanding of facial anatomy, and approach to managing complications. They should also discuss incision placement, expected scarring, recovery time, potential risks, and realistic outcomes. Reviewing these factors during a consultation can help patients make informed decisions about whether surgery aligns with their expectations.

What Patients Say About Dr. Nuveen and Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Oklahoma City holds a 4.7-star Google rating based on more than 700 patient reviews. Reviews frequently reference Dr. Nuveen's surgical results, his communication with patients, and the support provided by the practice's staff.

One of the patients who underwent facelift surgery said

"Dr. Nuveen is an excellent surgeon! I had a complete facelift to include neck lift, eyes, brow lift and CO2. Dr. Nuveen did an amazing job, and I mean amazing! He has always treated me with the utmost respect. Very confident, and that's what I like in a surgeon. He also has a caring staff."

Deep Plane Facelift Consultations in Oklahoma City

Patients interested in learning whether a deep plane facelift is appropriate for their facial anatomy and goals can schedule a consultation with Dr. Erik J. Nuveen at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Oklahoma City. Consultations include an evaluation of facial structure, tissue laxity, and skin quality, along with a discussion of surgical options, recovery expectations, and potential risks. Appointment requests can be made online or by calling (405) 842-6677.

About Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates is a cosmetic surgery practice located at 2100 NW 63rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK. The clinic has earned a 4.7-star Google rating from patients, placing it among the highest-rated cosmetic surgery practices in the Oklahoma City market.

The practice offers surgical and nonsurgical treatments for the face, breasts, and body, along with additional aesthetic services, led by triple-board-certified cosmetic surgeon Dr. Erik J. Nuveen.

Media Contact

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

Phone: 405-842-6677

Website: csaok.com/cosmetic-surgery-in-oklahoma-city

SOURCE: Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

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