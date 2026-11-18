The 225-acre property, home to an on-site deer farm, 10-bedroom lodging, and indoor and outdoor event spaces, joins Wedgewood Weddings' Georgia collection

DAWSONVILLE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events , the nation's leading provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, with more than 90 locations nationwide, today announced the acquisition of Swan Lake Overlook, a 225-acre property in Dawsonville, Georgia. Located about an hour north of Atlanta with views of the North Georgia Mountains, the property will open as Swan Lake Overlook by Wedgewood Weddings .

The green, open grounds are home to a deer farm. Sika and fallow deer, alpacas, emus, and swans live on the property, and all of them are cared for on site. Guests often get the chance to take photos with the animals.

"Swan Lake Overlook gives people room to breathe," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings. "You have the North Georgia Mountains out front, open land with deer, alpacas, and swans sharing the grounds, and a place to stay on the property for family and friends. We handle the details and keep the pricing clear, so couples save time and money and get to enjoy the day instead of managing it."

From Getting Ready to the Last Dance

The spaces at Swan Lake Overlook by Wedgewood Weddings follow the order of the day, with each one leading naturally into the next:

The Cottage: The bridal suite and the grooms' lounge share the cottage, so each side of the wedding party has a room of its own for getting ready.

The bridal suite and the grooms' lounge share the cottage, so each side of the wedding party has a room of its own for getting ready. The Overlook: Couples say their vows on an outdoor lawn with the mountains behind them.

Couples say their vows on an outdoor lawn with the mountains behind them. The Veranda: Cocktail hour takes over this covered outdoor space and the patio, then moves inside whenever guests are ready.

Cocktail hour takes over this covered outdoor space and the patio, then moves inside whenever guests are ready. The Lakeside: Dinner is served in an indoor, climate-controlled room with large wooden beams, concrete floors, tall windows, and grand chandeliers.

Dinner is served in an indoor, climate-controlled room with large wooden beams, concrete floors, tall windows, and grand chandeliers. On-Site Lodging: The lodging offers 10 bedrooms across two floors, so family and friends can stay on the property. Upstairs, a library and plenty of natural light make a good spot for getting ready, and downstairs you'll find a pool table, a bar, and a theater room.

One Team, Four Packages

Every wedding at Swan Lake Overlook is an all-inclusive Wedgewood Weddings package, and couples can choose from Build Your Own, Classic, Premier, or Elite. Catering and bar service come from the venue, Wedgewood's preferred vendors are built into each package, and a single team handles planning and coordination.

The venue also hosts corporate events, fundraisers and galas, holiday parties, celebrations and showers, workshops, and retreats. The same team coordinates each event from the first call to the last departure.

Tour the property or learn more online: WedgewoodWeddings.com/Venues/Swan-Lake-Overlook

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings is dedicated to simplifying the wedding and event process. We help customers save money, reduce stress, and get their time back so the whole experience feels easier, clearer, and a lot more enjoyable, from the first conversation to the final toast. With clear pricing, customizable packages, expert teams, and one-of-a-kind venues across the country, we make it easier to create an event that feels personal, polished, and fully your own, without all the nonsense the wedding industry usually piles on. Explore venues and start planning at WedgewoodWeddings.com .

Press Inquiries:

Jordan Garcia

jordangarcia@wedgewoodweddings.com

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SOURCE: Wedgewood Weddings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wedgewood-weddings-acquires-swan-lake-overlook-where-alpacas-dee-1253386