Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3.5 million (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of one year from the date of issuance of the Warrant, subject to an acceleration provision in accordance with the terms of the Warrant (the "Acceleration Provision").

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund planning, engineering, design, permit submission and pre-FEED preparation for the Company's first commercial production footprint and for general working capital. The Financing is expected to close on or about November 30, 2026, or such other date or dates as the Company may determine.

"This financing reflects the continued commitment of our leadership and founding shareholders to Syntholene's long-term vision" said Dan Sutton, Syntholene's Chief Executive Officer. "Following our successful proof-of-performance in Iceland, we are focused on advancing the engineering and development work required for our first commercial facility. We believe this investment demonstrates confidence in both our technical progress and our commercialization strategy."

The Offering will be led by Canon Bryan, a director and co-founder of the Company. Mr. Bryan made the following comment on the Offering "Management continues to demonstrate that they are rapidly and thoroughly pursuing a low-cost business model with disciplined execution. I believe that Syntholene Energy is well-positioned to establish global leadership in the market for eSAF. As such, I am excited and proud to expand my investment in the company."

The Company expects that other insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering and that accordingly the Offering will constitute a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). If the Offering constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to MI 61-101, the Company intends to rely on exemptions from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in respect of this transaction. The extent of insider participation has not been finally determined. Any insider participation will be disclosed in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

The Units issued pursuant to the Offering, and any Common Shares underlying the Warrants, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering remains subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pursuant to the Acceleration Provisions, the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated if the daily trading price of the Common Shares equals or exceeds $0.90 on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other exchange on which the shares may then be traded) for a period of ten consecutive trading days in which event the Company may in its discretion accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice via news release and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the news release is disseminated.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Canada and may not be released to U.S. wire services or distributed in the United States.

About Syntholene

Syntholene is actively commercializing its novel Hybrid Thermal Production System for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, which the Company seeks to manufacture as a low cost producer leveraging its unique and structural cost advantage. Founded by experienced operators across advanced energy infrastructure, nuclear technology, low-emissions steel refining, process engineering, and capital markets, the Company's mission is to be the first to deliver high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale, thereby unlocking the potential to produce clean synthetic fuel at lower cost than fossil fuels.

Syntholene achieved proof-of-performance at the world's first geothermally-integrated high temperature electrolysis demonstration facility in Husavik, Iceland, in Q4 2026. An independent review of the facility's operating data supports the potential for Syntholene to achieve lower direct production costs than conventional fossil-derived fuels under favourable commercial operating conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "aims", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the terms of the Offering, insider participation in the Offering, including Canon Bryan's leading of, and participation in, the Offering, the Company's ability to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and shareholder approval requirements set forth in MI 61-101, investor demand, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering, TSXV approval, the exercise of the Acceleration Provision, anticipated planning, engineering, design work and permit submission, including the timing thereof, the Company's first commercial production footprint, operations at the Company's demonstration facility, commercial scalability, offtakes, project financing, economic benefits of the Company's products relative to competitive products, the Company's ability to execute on its plans for advancement and commercialization of its technology, technical and economic viability, anticipated benefit of eFuel, and future commercial opportunities are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information are not a guarantee of future performance and are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the proposed terms or at all, that the TSXV will approve the Offering and the insider participation in the Offering, the Company will be able to execute its business plan in the manner and timeline set forth in its public disclosure or at all, including that it will use the proceeds of the Offering, if any, as described herein, that the demonstration facility will operate as expected, that the eFuel will have its expected benefits, that there will be market adoption, that the Company's review of the competitive landscape and that its understanding of being the world's first Company to have geothermal-SOEC integration remain accurate, that any potential competitors to the Company would not be able to develop or execute geothermal-SOEC integration as quickly or as well as the Company, that the Company will be able to produce the eFuel at competitive pricing in the range anticipated in this news release, or at all, that results from the demonstration facility will validate the Company's technology and support further commercialization, that geothermal heat will be available to the Company at the necessary levels, that the Company will continue to have access to skilled personnel with relevant experience, that regulatory requirements remain favourable for the Company and that the Company will be able to access financing as needed to fund its business plan. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all or that such information will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, without limitation, Syntholene's ability to establish and operate a commercial production footprint, Syntholene's ability to operate the demonstration facility and complete planned testing, that the results of the testing will support continued commercialization and the Company's technology, that the engaged service providers do not have the necessary skills to and do not advance the Company's business plan, that there are competitors in geothermal-SOEC integration that are unknown to the Company, that the Company may not be able to produce eFuel at the targeted prices or at a price that is lower than potential competitors, the reliability of third party information, that definitive commercial purchase orders for Syntholene's eFuel may not materialize, Syntholene's ability to meet production targets, realize projected economic benefits, overcome technical challenges, secure financing, maintain regulatory compliance, manage geopolitical risks, and successfully negotiate definitive terms. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Readers are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this news release.

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