Proposed Listing Provides Key Step to Advancing Chilean Copper Assets

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Rosa Ventures Ltd. ("Rosa"), a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing base-metal projects in the Andes, and Rossiter Mining Corp. ("Rossiter"), a non-trading reporting issuer, have signed a non-binding letter of intent under which Rossiter will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Rosa. The purchase price will be satisfied through the issuance of common shares (the "Consideration Shares"). Rossiter will issues the number of Consideration Shares that results in Rosa shareholders holding, in aggregate, 90% of the issued and outstanding shares of Rossiter (or the "Resulting Issuer") on closing.

Subject to signing a definitive agreement and receiving shareholder and regulatory approvals, the parties intend to close within 90 days of signing the definitive agreement and to apply for listing of the Resulting Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"This is the practical next step in building a company capable of finding and advancing the next generation of large copper deposits in the Andes," said Ned Nadima, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rosa Ventures. "The Andes hold the largest concentration of Copper on Earth. Repeated pulses of magmatic activity over tens of millions of years created a continuous chain of world-class porphyry systems. No other region has shown the same capacity to generate giant, long-life deposits. That is why we are here."

About Rosa Ventures

Rosa began in March 2023 as a venture studio created to start, fund, and grow businesses across the Americas. Less than a year later, it pivoted to mining after an opportunity emerged to work with a consortium of family-owned, small-scale iron-ore producers in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company helped the group improve its metallurgy and establish a reliable monthly supply that could be sold directly to one of the world's three largest commodity trading firms. That early commercial work sharpened Rosa's longer-term mission of supplying the materials the world needs at scale, as well as its efforts to acquire and advance base-metal projects in the Andes-the single most important copper province on the planet.

Rosa's portfolio consists of two copper-gold projects in northern Chile, both located in established mining districts and accessible year-round.

San Lázaro sits roughly 15 kilometres south of the Collahuasi mining district, about a four-hour drive from Calama. Previous explorers, including Rio Tinto, identified a large geophysical anomaly and drilled low-grade copper-gold mineralization beneath a layer of gravel and volcanic rock. Reinterpretation of the data points to a sizable undrilled area in the same geological setting that hosts the district's major mines. The project can be tested efficiently with a modest number of drill holes.

Polanco lies approximately 23 kilometres northeast of BHP's Cerro Colorado mine and about two-and-a-half hours from the port of Iquique. Surface work by Teck and later by the current owners outlined a broad alteration system, with the strongest gold and copper values associated with the central altered porphyry. Magnetic surveys show a clear circular feature interpreted as the core of the system. Relict sulphide studies indicate the copper occurs mainly as primary sulphides rather than secondary enrichment. The project is ready for an initial drilling program and benefits from proximity to existing infrastructure.

Rosa is led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Ned Nadima and Chief Financial Officer Chris Hopkins, alongside a technical team with more than 150 years of combined experience across the Andean belt, including multiple discoveries. Members of the technical team have previously worked with leading global copper producers, major mining companies, and established junior explorers active in the region. The company will announce its full board and executive team over the coming weeks. Rosa has appointed Stephen Coates, Chief Executive Officer of Grove Corporate Services, as Capital Markets Advisor, and Kathleen Skerrett of Gardiner Roberts LLP as Legal Advisor.

The parties will now work toward completing the transaction. Closing remains subject to customary conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the terms described or at all.

About Rosa Ventures

Rosa Ventures Ltd. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of base metal projects in the highly prolific Andes region. The company is actively building a portfolio of copper porphyry opportunities in the Andes and is pursuing a reverse takeover transaction to become a publicly listed company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the proposed transaction, including the anticipated completion of a definitive agreement and closing, the planned application for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, the timing of team announcements, and the potential of the San Lázaro and Polanco projects. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the ability to negotiate and complete a definitive agreement, complete due diligence to the satisfaction of the parties, obtain all necessary board, shareholder, and regulatory approvals, and the results of future exploration activities. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Rosa Ventures does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324489