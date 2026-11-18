Nine organizations recognized for advancing AI-powered quality engineering, enterprise transformation and software innovation across EMEA

Tricentis, the global leader in agentic quality engineering, today announced the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) winners of its 2026 Customer Innovation Awards, recognizing organizations that are applying modern quality engineering practices to accelerate software delivery, transform business-critical processes, and drive innovation as AI reshapes how enterprises build, test and release software.

The winners were celebrated at Tricentis Transform 2026 in London, the final stop in the company's global conference series, which brings together technology leaders, practitioners and innovators to explore the future of agentic quality engineering.

This year's EMEA awards recognize nine organizations spanning three categories: AI Trailblazer, Enterprise Transformation Leader and Innovator. Representing industries ranging from financial services and energy to retail and consumer goods, the winners demonstrate how organisations are using Tricentis solutions to embrace AI, modernize enterprise systems and improve the speed, efficiency and quality of software delivery.

"AI is changing the economics and pace of software development, but moving faster only creates value when organizations can trust what they release," said Jason Bliss, EVP, Business Operations, Tricentis. "This year's EMEA award winners are putting quality at the heart of their transformation, showing how organizations can embrace new capabilities, modernize critical systems and deliver better business outcomes with greater speed and confidence."

"What makes this year's EMEA winners stand out is how they're leveraging agentic quality to solve challenges unique to their industries," said Dan Melville, VP, EMEA Sales, Tricentis. "From global consumer brands to financial services and energy providers, these organizations are finding new ways to improve how they operate and serve their customers. We're proud to partner with them and recognize the teams whose dedication and innovation are making this progress possible."

AI Trailblazer

This award recognizes visionary customers that have pioneered innovative applications of AI to drive meaningful impact for software quality. It highlights those pushing the boundaries of AI to create transformative solutions and set new standards in quality engineering.

Winners:

Bas te Riele, Heineken

Benjamin Jahnes, PHOENIX International Holdings

Rosy Zeidan, L'Oréal

Finalists:

Donald Askew, CPI

Sander Korstanje, VodafoneZiggo

DT&A, BOLD Test Automation Factory Team, LDC

Enterprise Transformation Leader

This accolade acknowledges customers that have driven successful business transformation by implementing or optimizing core systems or applications to improve operational efficiency and achieve business objectives.

Winners:

Sonny Matahru, E.ON

SAP Core Bank App Team, Nationwide Building Society

SAP Platforms Team, bp

Finalists:

Emmanuel Devos, UCB

Simon Frost, Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Shauna Quinn, Almac

John Davies Nuno Martins, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water

Maersk Finance Tax Automation Team, Maersk

Innovator

This category spotlights companies that have leveraged Tricentis to transform their business, enabling more agile business processes and delivering more meaningful customer experiences.

Winners:

Shoba Raman, British American Tobacco

Triple T Team, die Mobiliar Schweizerische Mobiliar Versicherungsgesellschaft AG

Core Technology Operations: SAP Platforms Team, H&M

Finalists:

SAP TRBK Transformation Team, Nationwide Building Society

Vish Somaia, Harbour Energy

Tricentis also presented a special Quality Engineering Champion award to Pablo Vasconcelo of Accenture, recognizing his contributions to advancing quality engineering and driving innovation in the field.

Advancing quality engineering for the agentic era

As enterprises expand their use of AI across software development, the challenge is shifting from generating software faster to ensuring it delivers the intended business outcomes. That requires quality engineering to evolve alongside development, giving organizations the means to validate increasingly complex software and maintain confidence in what reaches production.

At Transform London, Tricentis showcased Tricentis One, its vision for a unified, fully autonomous quality engineering experience, bringing together AI agents and intelligent capabilities to apply enterprise context across the software development lifecycle to help organizations build, validate, and release software with greater intelligence, speed, visibility, and control.

The London event concluded the 2026 Tricentis Transform series, which also celebrated Customer Innovation Awards winners across the Americas and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), highlighting how organizations around the world are advancing software quality and driving enterprise transformation.

To watch the Tricentis Transform 2026 sessions on demand, visit: https://www.tricentis.com/conference-highlights/transform-2026.

Resources:

Website: Transform 2026 On-Demand

Press release: Tricentis Introduces New AI Innovations to Advance Agentic Enterprise Software Development

Press release: Tricentis Celebrates APJ Winners of the 2026 Customer Innovation Awards at Transform Singapore

Press release: Tricentis Spotlights 2026 Customer Innovation Awards Americas Winners at Transform Dallas

Press release: Tricentis Launches 2026 Customer Innovation Awards to Honor Global Software Trailblazers

Press release: Tricentis Announces Featured Speakers and Agenda for Transform 2026, the Premier Global Quality Engineering Conference

About Tricentis

Tricentis is the global leader in agentic quality engineering. The Tricentis Agentic Quality Engineering Platform leverages the power of AI and decades of Tricentis technology and expertise to provide a new and fundamentally different way to ensure software quality across large and complex enterprise application environments. An approach that's totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including some of the globe's most respected brands such as Experian, T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and VodafoneZiggo. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261118492429/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Tricentis

Courtney Cantwell

c.cantwell@tricentis.com