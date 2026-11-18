CTO Salil Joshi Named Interim CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth with Accelerated Innovation and Expanded Use of Company's Technology

Blue Yonder, the AI company for supply chain, today announced that Salil Joshi has been named interim Chief Executive Officer. Joshi has most recently served as Blue Yonder's Chief Technology Officer, where he led the company's technology vision and growth strategy across the digital supply chain.

Joshi succeeds Duncan Angove, who will transition out of the CEO role after four years leading the company. The Blue Yonder Board appreciates the contributions that Angove has made to the company.

"Blue Yonder continues to showcase strong momentum through accelerating Cognitive Solutions adoption in the market. Blue Yonder has reported impressive SaaS ARR growth, adding new customer logos and increasing inclusions in key tech and industry analyst reports," said Ken Sain, Chairman of the Blue Yonder Board of Directors and CEO of Panasonic Connect Group. "We believe there is a significant additional opportunity to build on that solid foundation to expand the company's software platform to help businesses better connect machines, labor, and factories, and that Salil is the right leader for this moment."

Prior to serving as CTO, Joshi was Executive Vice President, Customer Success, with responsibility for customer care and value realization. Joshi began his career with Blue Yonder in 1997 and has held a range of leadership roles across product development and global operations, including leading development, cloud operations and support of the company's platform, planning and execution solutions.

"I've spent much of my career at Blue Yonder and have had the privilege of seeing firsthand the extraordinary innovation happening across this company and the impact our technology has had for customers around the world," said Joshi. "I'm proud of what we've built and excited to focus on accelerating our technology and expanding our reach. I look forward to working with all our valued customers and talented teams globally."

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the AI company for supply chain. As the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation, Blue Yonder offers a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network that empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers-all at machine speed. A pioneer in applying AI solutions to the most complicated supply chain challenges, Blue Yonder's modern innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption.

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