William Blair announced today the expansion of the firm's European team with the addition of Erik Westerink as senior director, Benelux, based in Amsterdam. In his role, Westerink will work across business units, including investment banking and investment management, to deepen the firm's relationships with clients and investors in the Netherlands and throughout Europe, while supporting distribution efforts and organizational governance in the region.

"Erik has a deep understanding of M&A and private equity investment, debt and equity capital markets, fund formation, placement, and allocation, together with an extensive network of investor relationships that present a growth opportunity of our entire European financial services platform," said Stewart Licudi, head of European investment banking at William Blair.

For more than 40 years Westerink has held roles across the financial services landscape in Europe, including managing director, partner, and investment committee chair at Parcom Capital, chief executive officer of Business Group Lighting Electronics at Philips, and as a supervisory board member for numerous firm holdings. Westerink began his career at Morgan Stanley, where his tenure culminated as co-head of the European Financial Institutions Group. He received a Master of International Civil and Commercial Law from Leiden University and his M.B.A. from INSEAD.

"William Blair offers sophisticated European investors a holistic suite of capital raising solutions and diverse investing opportunities, complemented by an unwavering commitment to client service," Westerink said. "It is an honour to join this highly respected team and support the firm's next phase of strategic growth across products, sectors, and geographies."

Westerink continues William Blair's strategic growth in Europe in 2026. In investment banking, the firm added Robert Engelhardt as director in Tech Enabled Services in Frankfurt, added Rishi Sethi as a fintech managing director in London, and acquired Inner Circle Sports, adding sports, media, and entertainment to its sector coverage, while expanding its venture capital capability with the acquisition of Armentum Partners. William Blair Investment Management also launched the Global Leaders Select Strategy, a concentrated portfolio of 25-35 leading global companies that combine quality and growth characteristics and is open to European investors.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global partnership with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 30 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic alliances with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Equity Ltd.

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