TeleData Accelerates XGS-PON Service Rollout in Germany and Unifies its Network with Harmonic's cOS Broadband Platform

Key Takeaways

TeleData is building a unified DOCSIS and fiber network with Harmonic's cOS virtualized broadband platform for centralized provisioning, management and operations.

Harmonic's Pier Remote OLT (R-OLT) shelf enables TeleData to accelerate XGS-PON service expansion, including in challenging low-density areas, and evolve brownfield GPON networks.

Harmonic's Open ONT approach lets TeleData choose CPEs from multiple vendors, providing greater flexibility in CPE selection and supporting a multi-vendor strategy.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that German operator TeleData GmbH is expanding its deployment of Harmonic's market-leading cOS virtualized broadband platform to deliver XGS-PON services. TeleData is leveraging the Harmonic cOS Core to unify its DOCSIS and fiber networks under a common software-based architecture to accelerate the rollout of competitive fiber broadband services, streamline operations and efficiently scale network capacity as subscriber demand grows.

"We deliver reliable, high-performance broadband services that meet the evolving needs of homes and businesses in the regions we serve," said Stephan Linz, Chief Technology Officer at TeleData. "By extending Harmonic's cOS platform to support XGS-PON services, we can build on our existing network investments and bring higher-bandwidth fiber services to the Lake Constance region and surrounding communities to support connectivity needs for tens of thousands of customers. The cOS platform's flexibility and scalability, along with the responsive support from the Harmonic team, have been instrumental in helping us build a network that positions us for continued growth."

Unifying DOCSIS and Fiber Operations

TeleData is extending its existing Harmonic cOS virtualized Core to support XGS-PON services alongside its DOCSIS 3.1 network. This unification creates a single control core for TeleData that allows the operator to reduce operational fragmentation, simplify workflows and improve operational efficiency.

The expanded platform enables TeleData to deliver multi-gigabit broadband services to residential, business and municipal customers while maintaining the high service quality and regional support model that distinguishes the company throughout southern Germany.

Expanding Fiber Connectivity to More Subscribers

Harmonic's compact Pier R-OLT shelf, powered by the cOS Core and deployed in remote hubs, enables TeleData to extend XGS-PON fiber services to nearly 40,000 subscribers, including rural and geographically distributed communities where long fiber routes present deployment challenges. The energy-efficient Pier R-OLT shelf supports multiple PON variants providing TeleData with an evolutionary pathway for brownfield GPON networks. Harmonic's Open ONT approach protects TeleData's network investments by enabling a flexible multi-vendor CPE strategy and allowing the operator to select compatible devices as subscriber demand evolves.

Scaling Efficiently with Growing Demand

Harmonic's cOS Core and Pier R-OLT shelf enable TeleData to easily scale network capacity across sites of varying sizes while minimizing operational complexity. Together, the solutions offer inherent flexibility that allows TeleData to expand capacity in step with subscriber demand, optimize resource utilization, control costs and support sustained network growth.

"The broadband operators moving fast on fiber aren't necessarily building a second network. Together with TeleData, we are demonstrating how regional operators can efficiently evolve existing DOCSIS and fiber infrastructures while accelerating broadband expansion through a unified cOS Core and flexible remote OLT architecture," said Stefan Meier, Vice President of Sales, Europe, at Harmonic. "We're proud to help TeleData bring high-performance broadband to more communities across Germany."

Harmonic partner Normann Engineering played a key role in the project, providing regional expertise, system integration and technical support throughout implementation.

Harmonic is the market share leader in cable broadband equipment, virtual CMTS and DAA, according to Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks and data center IT industries. The company's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services through more than 52 million CPE devices worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. To learn more about Harmonic solutions, visit www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband solutions, is transforming multi-gigabit connectivity. The company's industry-leading cOS virtualized broadband platform, suite of solutions for fiber and DOCSIS, and a growing portfolio of AI-powered network intelligence solutions enable broadband service providers to simplify operations, deliver exceptional subscriber experiences and expand revenue streams. With thousands of vCMTS servers and hundreds of thousands of RPDs deployed globally, Harmonic powers next-generation broadband services with five-nines reliability. Anchored with a customer-first approach and driven by a legacy of innovation, Harmonic supports broadband service providers at every stage of their network evolution. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About TeleData

TeleData GmbH, a regional full-service internet provider since 1997, offers tailored telecommunications solutions with its own data centers, fiber optic infrastructure, and partnerships with local utilities. It provides high-speed internet, cloud, and data services for private, business, and municipal clients, emphasizing regional collaboration, security, scalability, and rapid support to ensure future-proof, high-performance connectivity. More information is available at www.teledata.de.

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