AI Search Advertising Data from adMarketplace Reveals Consumers Engage Differently Across Multiple AI Experiences

Full year results from adMarketplace's AI Discovery launch show conversion rates up 156%, with search behavior and product interests varying across browsers, comparison engines, and Buy Now Pay Later shopping apps

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- adMarketplace, the independent marketplace for AI search advertising, today released findings that reveal how consumers express commercial intent across browsers, comparison engines, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) shopping apps and what live campaigns are delivering for advertisers and publishers. With the majority of consumers using AI to shop, these insights are pivotal to advertisers looking to maximize their 2027 strategies and budgets.

Since launching its AI Discovery alpha in October 2025, adMarketplace has identified more than 30% of the AI-chat queries as commercially viable for advertising, demonstrating the scale of the opportunity within AI conversations.

"Conversational search is exploding and the conversations are becoming more commercial," said Adam J. Epstein, Co-CEO of adMarketplace. "Keyword search was the most valuable advertising engine and now conversations give context and intent that develops with every turn. This expands where advertisers can engage with people making purchase decisions and how publishers can create more compelling search experiences."

From keywords to consumer intent

The findings draw on a year of live campaigns across adMarketplace's independent marketplace, providing insight into conversational intent and advertiser performance across diverse AI search experiences.

Top findings and learnings include:

AI advertising is delivering commercial outcomes as query volume grows and more clicks convert. Over the past year, adMarketplace's beta advertisers saw a 156% increase in conversion rates. These results point to a growing opportunity for advertisers to reach consumers across AI experiences and turn that engagement into purchases.

Consumer intent varies by channel, requiring advertisers to look beyond a single AI platform.

Median query length was 8 words on browsers, 5 on comparison engines, and 3 on BNPL shopping apps, suggesting consumers use each experience differently, from detailed discovery questions to more focused product searches. Category interests also reflect the publishers' unique audiences: electronics led on browsers, apparel on BNPL shopping apps, and furniture on comparison engines. Product selection, messaging, and placements need to reflect those differences rather than apply the same approach across every AI experience.

Detailed prompts combine commercial intent with the context needed for more relevant advertising.

In the browser channel, the share of queries containing seven words or more reached as high as 65%, more than double the average length of a traditional search query. Of those longer queries, 65% were transactional, combining purchase intent with preferences, budgets, and requirements that help advertisers match ads to specific consumer needs rather than a keyword alone.



These findings come as remedies in the U.S. v. Google's search antitrust case create an opening for greater competition in search advertising. Together with changing consumer behavior, these market dynamics are giving search publishers more choice in how they differentiate their user experiences, and advertisers more places to compete for consumer intent.

"We look forward to the opportunity to compete for roughly $100 billion in the search advertising syndication market and distribute that value to advertisers, publishers, and ultimately users as Google's antitrust remedies open access" Epstein added. "Additionally, conversational search will grow the intent advertising market with more opportunities to engage with the user within a single conversation. The companies that deliver performance while protecting consumer trust will win."

About adMarketplace

adMarketplace is the independent marketplace for AI search advertising. For over 26 years, we have connected consumer intent with relevant ads across every surface where search happens, outside of legacy search engines. The world's leading advertisers and publishers rely on adMarketplace for incremental performance and yield beyond traditional search. Learn more about us by visiting our website and following us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact: Tanvi Abichandani, Senior Product Marketing Manager, tabichandani@admarketplace.com

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