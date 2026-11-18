Temu and Mastercard Expand Collaboration on Digital Payments and Local Business Support

Aim to improve payment experiences for consumers and explore financial tools for local sellers

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, a global e-commerce platform by PDD Holdings, and Mastercard announced an expanded collaboration to improve payment experiences for consumers and explore new ways to support local sellers.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the two companies will evaluate additional Mastercard solutions, including rolling out Click to Pay, which is designed to let shoppers pay online without manually entering card details each time. Temu and Mastercard will also explore ways to reduce fraud and false declines of transactions, while also opening new payment experiences such as agentic commerce through Mastercard Agent Pay.

"Commerce is becoming more global, more digital and more connected, and trust is what holds it all together," said Michael Miebach, Chief Executive Officer, Mastercard. "This agreement opens a new chapter in our partnership with Temu, and together we look forward to creating lasting value for consumers, businesses and the markets we serve."

Temu serves shoppers in more than 90 markets, where payment preferences and expectations differ. Temu already works with Mastercard to replace saved card numbers with unique tokens that help protect payment details and simplify checkout for returning customers.

"Payments are part of every order our shoppers place and every sale our local sellers make," said Qin Sun, Co-founder and President of Temu. "Building on our work with Mastercard reinforces our commitment to serving them well, and we will keep exploring ways to make payments simpler and more useful for both."

Temu's Local Seller Program, which invites businesses based in local markets to sell on the platform, now covers more than 35 markets worldwide, including the U.S. and across Europe. Many local sellers are small and medium-size businesses that use Temu as an additional channel to reach new customers.

As these local sellers grow across more markets, the companies will explore how Mastercard's commercial payment and remittance capabilities can improve payment efficiency and access to financing and working-capital management as a complement to the existing support from Temu.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

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