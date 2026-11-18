MacPaw Brings Moonlock to iPhone, Expanding Scam Detection and Everyday Security to Mobile

New app helps people check suspicious texts, screenshots and QR codes for phishing, see if their email has been exposed in a data breach, and better protect their iPhones.

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a global AI technology company, today announced that its cybersecurity app Moonlock is now available for iPhone, bringing its consumer security tools to mobile devices for the first time. Moonlock now helps people recognize potential scams, understand their iPhone's security and take practical steps to improve it.

Moonlock launched on Mac in 2025 with a mission to make cybersecurity easier for everyone to understand and manage. That meant protection people could act on without needing to think like a security expert. Now, Moonlock brings that same approach to iPhone, where a scam can look like just another everyday text.

Scam Detect helps people check suspicious messages they encounter throughout the day. Whether it's a text message, a screenshot shared by a friend, or a QR code, users can paste, scan or share content directly with Moonlock and receive an assessment explaining why something may be suspicious.

"When we launched Moonlock, our goal was to make cybersecurity something anyone could understand and use. But so much of what people do today, from banking to everyday conversations, happens on their phones. Bringing Moonlock to iPhone felt like the natural next step. We want to help people spot a scam before they tap, see where their security stands, and know exactly what to do next," said Oleg Stukalenko, Head of Product Management at Moonlock by MacPaw.

More Ways to Check and Improve iPhone Security

In addition to Scam Detect, Moonlock includes tools to help people respond to data leaks, assess their iPhone's security and address potential vulnerabilities:

Safe SMS: Automatically filters suspected scam texts out of the inbox when enabled, with a record of what was caught and why.

Security Score: Provides a score from 0 to 100 reflecting the iPhone's security setup, along with one recommended action at a time to help users improve it.

Email Breach History: Tells users if their email has turned up in a known data breach, which service leaked it, when and what was exposed, then walks them through securing each affected account.

Device and Network Checks: Helps users review Wi-Fi safety, passcode protection, iOS updates and signs of jailbreaking. A checklist of recommended one-time fixes provides step-by-step instructions and an estimate of how long each change takes.

Availability

Moonlock for iPhone is available starting November 18, 2026. To learn more and download the app, visit the App Store.

About Moonlock

Moonlock is part of the MacPaw ecosystem that offers simple, approachable, and stress-free Mac and iPhone protection and antivirus capabilities.

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global AI technology company founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MA and across the EU, building an ecosystem of software, services, and AI-powered experiences for people who live on Mac. Designed around a deep understanding of Mac users, MacPaw creates thoughtful technology that helps users and developers get more from their devices and workflows.

Contact

pr_team@macpaw.com

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