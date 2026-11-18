GFTN and LHoFT Partner to Launch the Future of Wealth Forum for AI, New Asset Classes and the Next Generation

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) and the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT) today partnered to launch the Future of Wealth Forum, a new international platform connecting the global private wealth ecosystems. The inaugural Forum will take place in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg on 27 - 29 September 2027. The new initiative will examine the future of wealth management amid shifting global capital flows, AI adoption, the emergence of new asset classes and an unprecedented intergenerational wealth transfer.

The Forum will bring together stakeholders from across the private wealth value chain to examine how intergenerational wealth transfer, new asset classes and emerging technologies are reshaping the industry, client relationships and the delivery of financial advice. Sopnendu Mohanty, Group Chief Executive Officer of GFTN, and Alex Panican, Acting Chief Executive Officer of LHoFT, signed the partnership at the 11th Singapore FinTech Festival.

Under the theme Where Wealth Moves Next, the programme will focus on five priorities:

AI and the future of advice: How AI is reshaping advice, portfolio management, operations and client engagement, and how firms can adopt it responsibly.

How AI is reshaping advice, portfolio management, operations and client engagement, and how firms can adopt it responsibly. New asset classes: Private markets, digital assets and other emerging asset classes, and how technology is widening access to them for private wealth.

Private markets, digital assets and other emerging asset classes, and how technology is widening access to them for private wealth. The next generation: Intergenerational wealth transfer, succession and how entrepreneurs and next-generation wealth holders invest, manage, and structure their wealth.

Intergenerational wealth transfer, succession and how entrepreneurs and next-generation wealth holders invest, manage, and structure their wealth. Digital wealth infrastructure: Tokenisation, programmable assets, secure custody and efficient settlement as foundations for new wealth products.

Tokenisation, programmable assets, secure custody and efficient settlement as foundations for new wealth products. The client of 2030: What next-generation clients will expect from private banks and asset managers, and how wealth tech innovators are helping to deliver it.

Ravi Menon, Chairman, GFTN, said: "Wealth is growing, moving across borders and passing to a new generation, all at once. At the same time, AI, tokenisation and new asset classes are reshaping the foundations of wealth management, from investment advice and asset ownership to market access and trade settlement. How do we serve a new generation of clients with new tools, while keeping governance strong and human judgement at the centre? Through the Future of Wealth Forum, GFTN and LHoFT will bring together global leaders and ecosystem players in wealth management to answer that question."

Gilles Roth, Minister of Finance, Luxembourg and Chairman of, LHoFT, said:

"Luxembourg has a long tradition in private banking and wealth management. As the industry evolves, we remain committed to embracing innovations such as AI, digital assets and tokenisation, while preserving the trust, stability, expertise and investor protection that underpin the success of our financial centre.

I welcome this partnership between GFTN and the LHoFT, which will strengthen international cooperation and exchange in wealth management. We look forward to welcoming the global wealth management community to Luxembourg for the inaugural Forum in September 2027."

Interested parties can register to participate in the forum through here.

ENDS

About the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN)

Established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 2024, the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) is a not-for-profit organisation that connects global policy, tech and finance to build resilient, efficient and inclusive financial systems. GFTN Services convenes global forums in five continents with its network of over 140 countries, provides advisory and capacity-building services to central banks and governments in Asia, Africa and Europe, and supports investment in fintech innovation. Its flagship platforms include the Singapore FinTech Festival and Black Swan Summit. GFTN Capital is being established as a venture capital firm focused on investing in growth-stage fintech companies that combine commercial potential with positive social impact. For more information, visit (http://www.gftn.co).

About the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT)

The LHoFT Foundation is Luxembourg's public-private initiative dedicated to advancing innovation and digital transformation in financial services. Through its programmes, education initiatives and ecosystem activities, it supports fintech entrepreneurship, collaboration and the development and adoption of financial technology solutions

Media contacts



GFTN:

Preeti Dawra

Chief Communications Officer

Global Finance & Technology Network

Preeti.dawra@gftn.com

LHoFT :

Ella Jordan

Content Marketing Associate

ella.jordan@lhoft.lu

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