As executives redefine retirement, new report shows how employers can support late-career leaders and open the door for those next in line

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Many senior executives see retirement not as a full career exit, but as a change in how they contribute. Yet support for that transition is largely missing, according to a new report from LHH's International Center for Executive Options (ICEO), with research led by Harvard Business School Professor Rebecca A. Karp. The Executive Encore Career report outlines four paths executives pursue instead of traditional retirement, giving organizations a framework to support each leader's next career stage, preserve expertise and open new opportunities for next-in-line leaders.

The report draws on in-depth interviews with 50 current and former late-career executives in 11 countries, as well as 10 HR leaders. Across the interviews, executives repeatedly rejected the retirement label. One participant said, "Retirement should be wiped away. That's just an awful word."

The research identifies three factors that shape an executive's next chapter:

Authority: Whether they want to retain decision rights and accountability or contribute without being the final decision maker

Whether they want to retain decision rights and accountability or contribute without being the final decision maker Identity: Whether they want to continue a familiar professional identity or reinvent it

Whether they want to continue a familiar professional identity or reinvent it Transition origin: Whether the transition is a planned evolution or prompted by a health event, loss, milestone or other life trigger

Together, those factors inform four executive encore career archetypes:

Archetype What the leader wants Example encore roles Architect Influence, ownership and decision rights Board director, interim or fractional executive, investor Guide To contribute without carrying the weight of leadership Executive advisor, coach or mentor Explorer To explore new possibilities beyond the executive role Portfolio of short-term projects, teaching, consulting Evaluator Greater meaning and purpose after a major life event Mentoring, foundation or nonprofit leadership, reduced schedule

The archetypes give organizations a framework for what role to design within the organization, when to start the conversation and what to avoid. A common misstep, the research finds, is a well-intentioned but open-ended advisory seat that can feel like a consolation prize.

"The goal is not to make retirement more appealing," Professor Karp said. "It is to help leaders thoughtfully navigate what comes next, whether that means extending a familiar professional identity, redefining it entirely, or discovering new ways to contribute."

The findings carry implications for the broader leadership pipeline. In LHH ICEO's 2026 View from the C-Suite survey, two-thirds of baby boomer executives said they have no plans to leave their roles in the next two years. Younger executives said lack of career progression is their top reason for considering a move.

"An executive's next chapter should not be a choice between staying in the same role and stepping away entirely," said Juan Luis Goujon, Senior Vice President and Global Head of LHH's ICEO. "This research shows why understanding a leader's professional identity and desired level of responsibility matters. Starting those conversations early allows organizations to design meaningful ways for leaders to contribute, preserve expertise and create room for others to advance. That is the shift from succession planning to succession design."

The report calls for organizations to move away from one-size-fits-all succession planning for late-career executives and to consider not only who steps into a role, but how the outgoing leader's contribution can evolve. It also includes guidance on recognizing each leader's distinct archetype, examples of encore roles, insights from HR leaders and country-level data on executives' plans to leave and why.

LHH's ICEO and Professor Karp will discuss the findings in a live webinar today, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. ET. The full report, The Executive Encore Career, is available for download.

About the research

The Executive Encore Career

An LHH ICEO report featuring new qualitative research led by Harvard Business School Professor Rebecca A. Karp. The research draws on 50 in-depth interviews with current and former senior executives in 11 countries across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, spanning six industries and multiple late-career age groups. The research also includes 10 HR interviews. Participants are part of LHH ICEO's community of clients, alumni and advisors.

2026 View from the C-Suite

An LHH ICEO survey of more than 2,500 C-suite executives across 13 countries and 16 industries, conducted in Q4 2025. The survey examined leadership priorities, talent challenges, career mobility and workforce transformation.

About LHH's ICEO

ICEO is LHH's global executive boutique practice that exists to provide strategic mentoring and considered advisory to organizations and individuals experiencing critical inflection points - from handling business mergers and economic shifts to navigating planned and unplanned transitions. For more information, visit lhh.com/iceo

Media Contact

Mary Beth Sanders

External Communications, LHH ICEO

marybeth.sanders@lhh.com

SOURCE: LHH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lhh-iceo-research-led-by-harvard-business-school-professor-maps-1253107