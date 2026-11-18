Four Streaming Destinations. Expanding Content Distribution. Original Programming. A New Strategic Push to Capture the Growing Digital Entertainment Audience.

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Bell Rose Capital Inc.(OTCID:BELR) today announced a major strategic expansion of its digital media and entertainment initiatives through a collaboration with Spark TV and 4biddenknowledge, highlighted by the development of an exciting new original television series hosted by internationally recognized media personality Billy Carson.

The collaboration brings together streaming platforms, established content libraries, cross-platform promotional opportunities, and original television production in an initiative designed to significantly expand content exposure and accelerate audience development.

At the heart of the announcement is THE MISSING CHAPTER, a new Billy Carson-hosted original series planned for availability across four major streaming destinations: Spark TV, 4biddenknowledge TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

This is more than a content-sharing arrangement. It is an opportunity to connect multiple streaming audiences, expand distribution channels, and bring original programming to a broader digital entertainment marketplace.

FOUR PLATFORMS. EXPANDED REACH. ORIGINAL CONTENT.

The Missing Chapter will anchor the original-production component of the collaboration.

Hosted by Billy Carson, the series is being developed with a multi-platform distribution strategy intended to make the production accessible to audiences across four streaming destinations:

Spark TV

4biddenknowledge TV

Apple TV

Amazon Prime Video

The planned distribution footprint creates multiple potential entry points for audience discovery and provides the series with an opportunity to reach viewers well beyond a single streaming platform.

For Bell Rose, the initiative represents an opportunity to participate in an expanding digital entertainment ecosystem built around original programming, content distribution, and audience engagement.

SPARK TV PARTNERSHIP OPENS NEW CONTENT AND MARKETING CHANNELS

The collaboration also establishes a reciprocal content-sharing and cross-promotion initiative between Spark TV and 4biddenknowledge TV.

The platforms intend to leverage their respective programming and marketing channels to introduce audiences to additional content and subscription offerings.

Key components include:

Reciprocal Content Distribution: Selected programming from each platform will be made available across the participating services.

Cross-Platform Audience Acquisition: Each platform will introduce its programming to the other's existing audience.

Aggressive Subscriber Marketing: Coordinated promotional initiatives will target existing subscribers and prospective new customers.

Expanded Programming Exposure: Content libraries will gain additional promotional and distribution opportunities.

Original Series Development: The Missing Chapter introduces a new production opportunity designed to generate attention across the participating platforms.

The strategy is designed to create a multiplier effect: each participating platform gains additional opportunities to showcase its programming, attract viewers, and convert audience interest into potential subscriptions.

BELL ROSE TARGETS THE CONVERGENCE OF CONTENT, TECHNOLOGY AND DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT

Bell Rose Capital is pursuing strategic opportunities at the intersection of digital media, technology, and entertainment.

The Spark TV collaboration adds another dimension to that strategy by bringing together original content development, streaming distribution, and coordinated audience marketing.

The commercial opportunity extends beyond the production of a single television series.

By combining content-sharing initiatives with cross-platform promotion and original programming, the collaboration creates several potential avenues for audience expansion and future commercialization.

The strategy is built around a powerful proposition: compelling content attracts viewers, distribution creates access, and coordinated marketing creates opportunities to turn that attention into subscribers.

BILLY CARSON BRINGS A NEW ORIGINAL PRODUCTION TO THE STREAMING MARKETPLACE

Billy Carson, founder of 4biddenknowledge, will host The Missing Chapter, bringing his established media presence and audience following to the new production.

The series will form a central component of the collaboration's original-content strategy.

With four planned streaming destinations, the production is being positioned for broad digital exposure and multiple opportunities for audience discovery.

Further announcements regarding production milestones, release timing, promotional campaigns, and distribution arrangements are expected as the initiative progresses.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"This collaboration represents exactly the kind of opportunity we want to pursue at Bell Rose Capital: bringing together content, distribution, technology, and audience reach to create new commercial possibilities. The combination of Spark TV, 4biddenknowledge, and an original Billy Carson series gives us an exciting platform to pursue expanded distribution and subscriber growth. We are particularly excited about The Missing Chapter and its planned availability across four streaming destinations. We believe the opportunity to connect multiple content ecosystems and audiences creates a compelling foundation for the next phase of our digital entertainment strategy."

THE NEXT CHAPTER IN DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT

With the Spark TV collaboration, reciprocal content distribution, coordinated subscriber marketing, and The Missing Chapter in development, Bell Rose Capital is advancing an initiative that brings multiple elements of the streaming business together.

Bell Rose is focused on expanding its digital entertainment footprint, pursuing strategic distribution opportunities, and participating in the development of original content designed for today's multi-platform streaming marketplace.

Additional announcements are anticipated as the collaboration advances.

ABOUT BELL ROSE CAPITAL (OTCID:BELR)

Bell Rose Capital is a publicly traded company focused on strategic opportunities across digital media, technology, entertainment, and emerging business sectors. The company pursues initiatives designed to leverage partnerships, intellectual property, digital platforms, and evolving market opportunities.

ABOUT 4BIDDENKNOWLEDGE

4biddenknowledge is a digital media and educational content platform founded by Billy Carson, featuring original productions, documentaries, interviews, and educational programming.

ABOUT SPARK TV

Spark TV is a mobile television streaming platform offering programming through its streaming application. Its collaboration with 4biddenknowledge and Bell Rose Capital includes reciprocal content distribution, coordinated marketing, and the development of The Missing Chapter.



Media Contact:

press@bellrosecapitalinc.com

Investor Relations:

ir@bellrosecapitalinc.com

investors@4biddenknowledge.ai

SOURCE: Bell Rose Capital Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/bell-rose-capital-otcid-belr-makes-major-move-into-streaming-entertain-1250366